Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is LIVE! Exclusive smartwatch deals with up to 80% off on flagship and budget options

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is officially live, bringing festive cheer to all shoppers across India. As part of the Diwali Sale, Amazon has unveiled grand opening deals on smartwatches, offering exclusive discounts.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details ₹8,999 Check Details boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS, AI Based Auto Gym, in Built GPS, Advanced X2 Chip, 6-axis sensors, 3 ATM,15 Days Battery,1.43" AMOLED Display w/Gorilla Glass Smart Watches for Men & Women (Fusion Black) View Details ₹5,499 Check Details Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch - Black and Powder Gray View Details ₹35,990 Check Details OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green] View Details ₹10,495 Check Details Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details ₹15,499 Check Details View More

These deals feature flagship and budget friendly smartwatches from top brands, ensuring there's something for every wrist, whether you're looking for fitness tracking, luxury designs, or advanced health features.

Top brands like Samsung, Garmin, Amazfit, Fitbit, Fossil, and boAt are offering significant discounts on their latest smartwatch models. To maximise savings, customers can avail themselves of additional perks such as instant discounts with SBI credit and debit cards, exchange offers, and no cost EMI options. These deals are available on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event page.

Grand opening deals are out on smartwatches during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Samsung smartwatches at up to 70% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 The Amazon Great Indian Festival is live for all members, offering incredible discounts on Samsung smartwatches as part of the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025.

With up to 70% off, this is your chance to grab the latest Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and more at unbeatable prices. From fitness tracking to smart features, these exclusive deals are not to be missed. Shop now and grab your Samsung smartwatch today.

Top deals live on Samsung smartwatches:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Up to 42% off on Garmin smartwatches in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings exclusive deals on Garmin smartwatches during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. Enjoy up to 42% off on models like the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and Garmin Forerunner 965 GPS Triathlon Smartwatch.

Built for adventure and sports enthusiasts, these smartwatches offer exceptional durability and advanced tracking features. Don’t miss the chance to grab these premium watches at unbeatable prices.

Top deals live on Garmin smartwatches:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Unlock up to 75% off on Amazfit smartwatches in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is live with amazing deals on Amazfit smartwatches. With discounts of up to 75%, grab stylish and feature packed smartwatches that offer excellent performance and fitness tracking.

After a reliable fitness companion or a sleek everyday wearable? These offers make it the perfect time to shop. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings.

Top deals live on Amazfit smartwatches:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Get up to 80% off on Noise smartwatches in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 offers exciting deals on Noise smartwatches during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. With discounts up to 80%, this is the perfect time to grab a smartwatch that combines style, fitness tracking, and long battery life.

Explore exclusive offers and make the most of the festive season savings. Don't miss out on these incredible deals on Noise smartwatches.

Top deals live on Noise smartwatches:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Unbeatable offers on boAt smartwatches in Amazon Great Indian Festival with up 80% off The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is live, bringing exclusive deals on boAt smartwatches during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025.

With impressive discounts, you can get your hands on boAt’s feature packed smartwatches that offer advanced fitness tracking, long battery life, and stylish designs. Best time to buy a new boAt smartwatch right now from Amazon.

Top deals live on Noise smartwatches:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...