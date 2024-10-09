The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 brings incredible deals on projectors, offering big screens at small prices! Whether you're setting up a home theatre, enhancing your office presentation setup, or enjoying outdoor movie nights, this is the perfect time to grab a projector at a great discount. With top brands like Zebronics, EGate, and more, you can enjoy sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and seamless connectivity, all while saving big.

From compact, portable models to high-resolution projectors, the sale offers a range of options to suit different needs and budgets. Take advantage of limited-time offers and upgrade your viewing experience with amazing deals on projectors that deliver a cinematic feel without breaking the bank.

1. WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 8400L (2X Brighter), 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native

The WZATCO Yuva Go Smart Projector offers an exceptional viewing experience with its, 8400 lumens brightness, supporting both 1080P and 4K resolutions. Equipped with Android 13.0, this projector provides seamless streaming of your favourite apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The rotatable design and 4D Keystone make it highly versatile for different setups. It also features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring for added convenience, making it ideal for home entertainment and presentations.

Specifications of WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector:

Brightness: 8400 lumens (2X brighter)

Resolution: 1080P & 4K support, 720P native

Operating System: Android 13.0

Keystone: Auto & 4D

Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth, ARC, Screen Mirroring

Streaming Apps: Netflix, Prime Video

Design: Rotatable

2. E Gate i9 Pro Automatic Projector, 600fc (Brightest Under 9k), 1080p & 4K Support, Auto Keystone & Digital Focus, Bluetooth, ARC HDMI, USB, AV, WiFi, 720 Native, PreLoaded Apps, Android TV, 1GB-8GB

The E Gate i9 Pro Automatic Projector is an affordable option packed with features. It supports both 1080P and 4K resolutions and offers 600fc brightness, making it ideal for home entertainment. The automatic keystone and digital focus simplify setup, while Bluetooth, ARC HDMI, and Wi-Fi connectivity ensure seamless integration with your devices. Preloaded with Android TV and popular apps like Netflix and Prime, it offers convenience at an unbeatable price.

Specifications of E Gate i9 Pro Automatic Projector:

Brightness: 600fc

Resolution: 1080P & 4K support, 720P native

Keystone: Auto Keystone & Digital Focus

Connectivity: Bluetooth, ARC HDMI, USB, AV, WiFi

Streaming Apps: Netflix, Prime Video (Android TV, 1GB-8GB storage)

3. Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)

The Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector brings you a sleek, rotatable design with full HD 1080p resolution and, 4500 lumens brightness. Built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar ensure you’re always entertained. Its 5-watt speaker delivers decent audio output, and screen mirroring is a breeze for wireless streaming. Ideal for casual movie nights or presentations, the Beem 470 is a solid performer at an attractive price.

Specifications of Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector:

Brightness: 4500 lumens

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Design: Rotatable

Connectivity: Screen mirroring, WiFi

Speaker: 5 watts

Streaming Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

4. Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

The Portronics Beem 440 offers a 720p HD resolution with a compact and rotatable design, perfect for smaller spaces. With 2000 lumens brightness, it’s suitable for dimly lit environments. Preloaded with popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, and equipped with a 3-watt speaker, this projector provides decent sound and visual performance for home use at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications of Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector:

Brightness: 2000 lumens

Resolution: 720p HD

Design: Rotatable

Connectivity: Screen mirroring, WiFi

Speaker: 3 watts

Streaming Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

5. WZATCO Yuva Plus (Upgraded) Native 1080P Full HD Projector with 4K Support, 550 ANSI, 450 ISO (Best in Segment), 250" Screen | 5 Watt HiFi Speaker | Slide Lens Door

The WZATCO Yuva Plus is an upgraded projector that delivers stunning visuals with native 1080p Full HD resolution and support for 4K content. With 550 ANSI and 450 ISO brightness, it offers sharp and vibrant picture quality even in well-lit rooms. Featuring a 250-inch screen, built-in 5-watt HiFi speakers, and a sliding lens door, it’s perfect for a theatre-like experience at home. A top choice for cinephiles and entertainment lovers.

Specifications of WZATCO Yuva Plus (Upgraded) Native 1080P Full HD Projector:

Brightness: 550 ANSI, 450 ISO

Resolution: Native 1080P Full HD, 4K support

Screen Size: Up to 250-inch

Speaker: 5 watts HiFi

Design: Slide Lens Door

7. Lifelong LightBeam Plus Smart Projector for Home, Native 720p with 4K Support, 4500 Lumens, Android 11, Apps (Netflix, Prime, YouTube) Freestyle Design with built-in stand, Speaker, WiFi, 100" Display

The Lifelong LightBeam Plus is a smart projector designed for home entertainment, delivering 720p native resolution with 4K support. With 4500 lumens brightness, it offers a bright, clear picture perfect for movie nights. Powered by Android 11, it comes preloaded with popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Its freestyle design with a built-in stand and speaker make it a versatile and affordable option for those looking for a quality home projector.

Specifications of Lifelong LightBeam Plus Smart Projector:

Brightness: 4500 lumens

Resolution: 720p native, 4K support

Operating System: Android 11

Design: Freestyle with built-in stand

Speaker: Built-in

Streaming Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube

Screen Size: Up to 100"

8. E Gate K9 Pro-Max Fully Automatic Smart Projector, 11700 Lumens | Full HD 1080p Native 4k Support | Auto Focus + Auto Keystone | 534cm Max Screen | HDMI, Dual WiFi & BT | Netflix, Prime etc.

The E Gate K9 Pro-Max is a feature-packed, fully automatic projector offering native 1080p Full HD resolution with 4K support and an impressive 11700 lumens brightness. The autofocus and auto-keystone functions make setup quick and easy. With dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a wide range of connectivity options, this projector supports streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, making it ideal for large-screen entertainment at home or in the office.

Specifications of E Gate K9 Pro-Max Fully Automatic Smart Projector:

Brightness: 11700 lumens

Resolution: Native 1080p Full HD, 4K support

Screen Size: Up to 534cm

Keystone & Focus: Auto keystone and autofocus

Connectivity: HDMI, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ARC

Streaming Apps: Netflix, Prime Video

9. E Gate i9 Pro-Max 10500 Lumens Bluetooth Projector, Full HD 1080p Native with 4k Support, 210" (534 cm) Screen | AV, VGA, HDMI, SD Card, USB, AUX, inbuilt Speaker | (E03i31, Black)

The E Gate i9 Pro-Max is a budget-friendly projector that delivers a solid viewing experience with 10500 lumens brightness and native 1080p Full HD resolution, supporting 4K content. It features a large 210-inch screen, multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB, and built-in speakers for a complete home theatre setup. Whether for entertainment or presentations, this projector delivers exceptional performance at an affordable price.

Specifications of E Gate i9 Pro-Max 10500 Lumens Bluetooth Projector:

Brightness: 10500 lumens

Resolution: Native 1080p Full HD, 4K support

Screen Size: Up to 210" (534 cm)

Connectivity: AV, VGA, HDMI, SD Card, USB, AUX

Speaker: Built-in

Streaming Apps: Netflix, Prime Video

10. WZATCO Neo (Upgraded), Fully Automatic, Full HD Native 1080P, 4K HDR Android Projector for Home, 650 ANSI, 500 ISO, (Auto Focus + Auto Keystone), ARC, Dual WiFi & BT, YouTube, Netflix, Prime & More

The WZATCO Neo (Upgraded) is a fully automatic projector that offers native 1080p Full HD resolution with 4K HDR support. With 650 ANSI brightness and 500 ISO, it delivers crisp, vibrant visuals even in brighter environments. Its autofocus and auto-keystone features, along with built-in dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, make it a versatile option for both home and office use. Streaming apps like YouTube and Netflix make entertainment seamless.

Specifications of WZATCO Neo (Upgraded) Fully Automatic Projector:

Brightness: 650 ANSI, 500 ISO

Resolution: Native 1080p Full HD, 4K HDR support

Keystone & Focus: Auto keystone and autofocus

Connectivity: ARC, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Streaming Apps: YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video

11. TOPTRO Free Style Pro Projector for Home 4K & 1080p Support, 270° Rotatable Projector 8400L Android 11 WiFi Bluetooth YouTube PrimeVideo Hotstar Netflix Apps, 720p Native, 150" Max Display

The TOPTRO Free Style Pro Projector is designed for flexibility, featuring a 270° rotatable design and, 8400 lumens brightness. It supports both 4K and 1080p resolutions, making it a fantastic choice for home theatres. With Android 11, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, the projector allows easy access to popular streaming apps like YouTube and Netflix. Its compact design, alongside a 150-inch max display, provides a complete entertainment package at home.

Specifications of TOPTRO Free Style Pro Projector for Home:

Brightness: 8400 lumens

Resolution: 720p native, 1080p & 4K support

Design: 270° rotatable

Operating System: Android 11

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth

Streaming Apps: YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix

Screen Size: Up to 150"

FAQs

Question : What types of projectors are available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

Ans : The sale features a variety of projectors, including smart projectors, LED projectors, and 4K supported models from brands like WZATCO, E Gate, and Portronics.

Question : What is the typical brightness range for projectors on sale?

Ans : The projectors available in the sale offer brightness levels ranging from around 2000 lumens to over 11,000 lumens, providing options for different lighting conditions.

Question : Do the projectors support streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video?

Ans : Yes, many projectors in the sale come with built-in Android systems or preloaded apps, allowing you to stream content directly from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Question : What are the connectivity options for these projectors?

Ans : Most projectors in the sale offer multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, AV, WiFi, and Bluetooth, ensuring compatibility with various devices.

Question : Is there a warranty or return policy for projectors purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, projectors purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale typically come with a manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, Amazon's return policy applies, allowing you to return or exchange items within a specified period.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.