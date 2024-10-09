The WZATCO Yuva Plus is an upgraded projector that delivers stunning visuals with native 1080p Full HD resolution and support for 4K content. With 550 ANSI and 450 ISO brightness, it offers sharp and vibrant picture quality even in well-lit rooms. Featuring a 250-inch screen, built-in 5-watt HiFi speakers, and a sliding lens door, it’s perfect for a theatre-like experience at home. A top choice for cinephiles and entertainment lovers.

Top deals on projectors for you:

The Lifelong LightBeam Plus is a smart projector designed for home entertainment, delivering 720p native resolution with 4K support. With 4500 lumens brightness, it offers a bright, clear picture perfect for movie nights. Powered by Android 11, it comes preloaded with popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Its freestyle design with a built-in stand and speaker make it a versatile and affordable option for those looking for a quality home projector.

The E Gate K9 Pro-Max is a feature-packed, fully automatic projector offering native 1080p Full HD resolution with 4K support and an impressive 11700 lumens brightness. The autofocus and auto-keystone functions make setup quick and easy. With dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a wide range of connectivity options, this projector supports streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, making it ideal for large-screen entertainment at home or in the office.

The E Gate i9 Pro-Max is a budget-friendly projector that delivers a solid viewing experience with 10500 lumens brightness and native 1080p Full HD resolution, supporting 4K content. It features a large 210-inch screen, multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB, and built-in speakers for a complete home theatre setup. Whether for entertainment or presentations, this projector delivers exceptional performance at an affordable price.

The WZATCO Neo (Upgraded) is a fully automatic projector that offers native 1080p Full HD resolution with 4K HDR support. With 650 ANSI brightness and 500 ISO, it delivers crisp, vibrant visuals even in brighter environments. Its autofocus and auto-keystone features, along with built-in dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, make it a versatile option for both home and office use. Streaming apps like YouTube and Netflix make entertainment seamless.

The TOPTRO Free Style Pro Projector is designed for flexibility, featuring a 270° rotatable design and, 8400 lumens brightness. It supports both 4K and 1080p resolutions, making it a fantastic choice for home theatres. With Android 11, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, the projector allows easy access to popular streaming apps like YouTube and Netflix. Its compact design, alongside a 150-inch max display, provides a complete entertainment package at home.

FAQs

Question : What types of projectors are available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

Ans : The sale features a variety of projectors, including smart projectors, LED projectors, and 4K supported models from brands like WZATCO, E Gate, and Portronics.

Question : What is the typical brightness range for projectors on sale?

Ans : The projectors available in the sale offer brightness levels ranging from around 2000 lumens to over 11,000 lumens, providing options for different lighting conditions.

Question : Do the projectors support streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video?

Ans : Yes, many projectors in the sale come with built-in Android systems or preloaded apps, allowing you to stream content directly from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Question : What are the connectivity options for these projectors?

Ans : Most projectors in the sale offer multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, AV, WiFi, and Bluetooth, ensuring compatibility with various devices.

Question : Is there a warranty or return policy for projectors purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, projectors purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale typically come with a manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, Amazon's return policy applies, allowing you to return or exchange items within a specified period.