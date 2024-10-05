The Amazon Great Indian Festival has unbeatable discounts and exciting offers on monitors. This year's sale features some of the best monitors from leading brands like Samsung, LG, Zebronics, and Acer, ensuring you find the perfect display for your needs. Whether you're a gamer seeking hypnotic visuals, a professional requiring crisp clarity for work, or someone who enjoys streaming shows and movies, there's a monitor for everyone.

Expect discounts that will make upgrading your workspace or gaming setup more affordable than ever. With innovative technology and stylish designs, these monitors are not just functional, but also add a touch of elegance to any space. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your viewing experience during this spectacular festival of savings! Shop now to secure your favourite monitor and enjoy incredible performance at a fraction of the price.

LG 22 Inch FHD Monitor

Check out the LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor, featuring a stunning 1920 x 1080 resolution and AMD FreeSync technology for smooth visuals. With a 100Hz refresh rate, sRGB 99% colour accuracy, and advanced features like Black Stabilizer and Flicker Safe, this monitor is perfect for any setup. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, where you can snag this among the best monitors at incredible prices. Upgrade your display today with the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of LG 22 Inch FHD Monitor

Screen Size: 22 inches (55 cm)

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Refresh Rate: 100Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, VGA

Samsung 27-inch Monitor

Step up your display game with the Samsung 27-inch (68.59cm) FHD Monitor that boasts a stunning bezel-less design. Enjoy vibrant visuals with a crisp 1920 x 1080 resolution and a smooth 100Hz refresh rate, perfect for both gaming and entertainment. Equipped with AMD FreeSync technology and flicker-free capabilities, this monitor offers comfort for extended use. Don't miss the chance to grab this fantastic monitor during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, where you'll find the best monitors at unbeatable prices. Check out the Amazon Sale today!

Specifications of Samsung 27-inch Monitor

Screen Size: 27 inches (68.59 cm)

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Refresh Rate: 100Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, Display Port

Samsung 24-Inch Monitor

Transform your viewing experience with the Samsung 24-Inch (59.8cm) FHD Curved Monitor. Featuring a sleek 1800R curvature and 1920 x 1080 resolution, this monitor delivers immersive visuals perfect for gaming and entertainment. With a 75Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology, and a dedicated Game Mode, every frame comes to life seamlessly. Plus, the flicker-free design enhances comfort during extended use. Don’t miss out on this stunning display during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, where you can find the best monitors at incredible prices in the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Samsung 24-Inch Monitor

Screen Size: 24 inches (59.8 cm)

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Curvature: 1800R

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Best Samsung monitors on Amazon:

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Diwali with up to 90% off on smartwatch, headphones, earbuds and more

5. Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)

Upgrade your workspace with the Acer EK220Q 21.5-Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD Monitor. With a sharp 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate, this monitor provides stunning visuals for gaming and productivity. The 1ms VRB response time ensures fluid motion, while the 250 nits brightness enhances clarity in various lighting conditions. Featuring both HDMI and VGA ports, it includes an HDMI cable for your convenience. Discover this fantastic monitor during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, where you'll find the best monitors at unbeatable prices in the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Acer Monitor

Screen Size: 21.5 inches (54.61 cm)

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Refresh Rate: 100Hz

Response Time: 1 ms VRB

6. ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable

Are you ready to experience stunning visuals? Check out the ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, featuring a 24-inch (60.4 cm) screen that delivers vibrant 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution. With a 100Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness, every detail comes to life, making it ideal for gaming and work. Its ultra-slim bezel offers a modern look, while built-in speakers enhance your audio experience. Connect easily through HDMI and VGA ports, and enjoy versatile placement options with the wall-mountable design. Discover amazing deals on this monitor during the Amazon Great Indian Festival—your chance to grab the best monitors in the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor

Screen Size: 24 inches (60.4 cm)

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Brightness: 250 nits

Refresh Rate: 100Hz

7. ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32") (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, Black

Change your viewing experience with the ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved Monitor. This impressive 32-inch (81.28 cm) display boasts a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, providing stunning visuals and smooth performance. With a maximum brightness of 250 nits, every detail shines brightly. It features HDMI and VGA dual inputs for versatile connectivity, along with built-in speakers for immersive sound. Don't miss your chance to snag this monitor during the Amazon Great Indian Festival—a perfect opportunity to find the best monitors in the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved Monitor

Screen Size: 32 inches (81.28 cm)

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Brightness: 250 nits

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE: Steal deals with more than 50% off on inverter and batteries for steady power

Bring home a new monitor with the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Here are our top deals.

LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor

Step up your gaming with the LG Electronics Ultragear 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor. Featuring a stunning 3440 x 1440 QHD resolution and a lightning-fast 160Hz refresh rate, this monitor delivers vibrant visuals and smooth gameplay. The 5ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium technology ensure an immersive experience without lag. Enjoy rich colours with HDR 10 and sRGB 99% accuracy. With a height-adjustable stand, multiple connectivity options including DP and HDMI, and built-in speakers, it’s the perfect addition during the Amazon Great Indian Festival for finding the best monitors in the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor

Screen Size: 34 inches (86.42 cm)

Resolution: 3440 x 1440 (QHD)

Refresh Rate: 160Hz

Response Time: 5ms

Best LG monitors on Amazon:

LG 27UP650-W 27 monitor

Experience stunning visuals with the LG 27UP650-W, a 27-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) IPS display that elevates your gaming and productivity. This monitor features VESA DisplayHDR 400 for vibrant colours and sharp contrasts, enhancing every detail. With AMD FreeSync, enjoy smooth, tear-free gameplay. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort during long hours of use. This LG monitor is a perfect addition to your setup, blending style and functionality seamlessly. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival for the best monitors!

Specifications of LG 27UP650-W 27 monitor

Screen Size: 27 inches (68.4 cm)

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels (UHD)

Panel Type: IPS

HDR Support: VESA DisplayHDR 400

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 75% off on tablets, smartwatches and other gadgets | Best deals uncovered

Samsung 32-Inch monitor

Samsung’s 32-inch M7 UHD Smart Monitor redefines versatility with its stunning 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Perfect for work and play, it features a 60 Hz refresh rate and comes equipped with OTT apps, an IoT hub, and Office 365 integration. Enjoy a seamless experience with multiple ports, built-in speakers, and easy connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This smart monitor is an ideal addition to your setup, elevating productivity while keeping your entertainment needs covered.

Specifications of Samsung 32-Inch monitor

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels (UHD 4K)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Multiple ports including HDMI, USB-C, and Bluetooth

Features: Built-in speakers, OTT apps, IoT hub, and Office 365 compatibility

BenQ monitor

The BenQ EW3270U is a stunning 32-inch LED monitor that offers a breathtaking 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution for an exceptional viewing experience. With its Premium HDR 4K display and anti-glare technology, you'll enjoy vibrant visuals and sharp details. Featuring Brightness Intelligence Plus and AMD FreeSync, this monitor adapts to your content for smoother gameplay and reduced eye strain. Equipped with built-in speakers, multiple connectivity options, and 95% DCI-P3 colour coverage, it’s a fantastic choice for both work and play.

Specifications of BenQ monitor

Screen Size: 32 inches (80 cm)

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD)

Panel Type: LED with Anti-Glare technology

Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort (DP), USB-C, Built-in Speakers

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Mega savings with discount of up to 75% and more on gadgets and appliances

LG Ultragear monitor

Experience gaming like never before with the LG Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor. This 27-inch (68.5 cm) display features a stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution and an impressive 165 Hz refresh rate, boostable to 180 Hz. With a 1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and FreeSync Premium, enjoy seamless, tear-free gameplay. VESA Display HDR 400 enhances your visuals, providing vibrant colours and deep contrasts. Equipped with HDMI ports, this monitor is perfect for any gamer looking to elevate their setup during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of LG Ultragear monitor

Display Size: 27 inches (68.5 cm)

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixels (QHD)

Refresh Rate: 165 Hz (boostable to 180 Hz)

Response Time: 1 ms (GtG)

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Indian Sale LIVE NOW: Heavy discounts up to 76% on monitors and printers for home and office

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Live Updates: Special Weekend Deals across!

Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Great deals on top electronics for all users, up to 86% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: All deals LIVE on best electronics and appliances from top brands

FAQs

Question : What are the best monitors for gaming?

Ans : The best monitors for gaming typically have high refresh rates (at least 144Hz), low response times (1ms to 5ms), and features like AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync. Look for models from brands like LG, Samsung, and Acer.

Question : How do I choose the right monitor size?

Ans : Choosing the right monitor size depends on your workspace and viewing distance. For desk setups, 24 to 27 inches is common, while larger displays (32 inches and above) work well for gaming or multimedia.

Question : What resolution should I consider for a new monitor?

Ans : Common resolutions include Full HD (1920 x 1080), QHD (2560 x 1440), and 4K (3840 x 2160). Higher resolutions provide better image quality, but also require more powerful hardware.

Question : Are curved monitors better than flat ones?

Ans : Curved monitors can offer a more immersive experience and reduce eye strain by maintaining a consistent viewing distance across the screen. However, flat monitors are often more versatile and easier to use for multitasking.

Question : Do I need a high refresh rate monitor for office work?

Ans : A high refresh rate monitor is not essential for office work. Standard monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz are usually sufficient. However, if you frequently switch between tasks or enjoy gaming, consider a 144Hz monitor for smoother performance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.