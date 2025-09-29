Amazon Great Indian Festival brings price drop on HP laptops; Choose from these top 8 options before stocks exhaust

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has entered full swing, and HP laptops are among the hottest deals this season. Known for their reliable performance, sleek design, and wide range of options, HP laptops cater to students, professionals, and gamers alike.

HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14''/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop ₹63,999
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14"/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074tu/1148tu, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB Laptop ₹64,990
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1355U Laptop,(16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD),Touchscreen,IPS, 14''(35.6cm) FHD,Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office Home 24, Silver,1.5kg, Iris Xe, 5MP Camera, ek1149TU ₹72,990
HP Pavilion Plus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Laptop (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) IPS WUXGA Anti-Glare, 14"/35.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.44kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 5MP IR Camera, ew0116TU ₹67,990
HP 15,Intel Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop ₹62,990

Whether you’re looking for a compact everyday laptop, a powerful business machine, or a gaming powerhouse, Amazon is offering attractive discounts across categories. From long-lasting battery life to cutting-edge processors, these laptops combine style and functionality. With stocks running out fast, now’s the time to grab your preferred HP laptop at a never-before price.

Top deals on HP laptops during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The HP OmniBook 5 Metallic stands out with its slim build and premium 16-inch 2K display, making it ideal for professionals and students alike. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and backed with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking. With discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this lightweight laptop combines performance and portability in style, making it a smart buy for everyday productivity and entertainment.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Display 16” 2K WUXGA IPS panel Memory and Storage 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD Weight 1.79 kg Special Features FHD camera, Windows 11, Office 1-year

The HP Victus Smartchoice gaming laptop brings budget gaming into focus, featuring the 13th Gen Intel i5-13420H and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. With a 144Hz FHD display and upgradable RAM, it’s built for smoother gameplay and multitasking. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this 15.6-inch gaming machine is a solid entry point for gamers who want high refresh rates, powerful graphics, and value-driven performance without overspending.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB Display 15.6” FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits Memory and Storage 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Weight 2.29 kg

The HP Pavilion 15 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 offers excellent everyday computing power in a sleek, lightweight frame. Its 15.6-inch FHD display, backlit keyboard, and B&O tuned audio enhance productivity and entertainment alike. At just 1.74kg, it’s designed for portability. Available at a discount in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this Pavilion model is perfect for professionals and students seeking balance between performance, style, and value.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P Display 15.6” FHD screen Memory and Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Weight 1.74 kg Special Features: Backlit keyboard, B&O audio, HD camera

The HP 15 is a lightweight everyday performer designed for professionals who value portability and reliability. Powered by the Intel Core i5-1334U with 16GB DDR4 RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking. Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and micro-edge design add style to productivity. Discounted under the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this 1.59kg laptop is an excellent value buy for those seeking a dependable workhorse with sleek looks.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Display 15.6” FHD, anti-glare, micro-edge Memory and Storage 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Weight 1.59 kg Special Features FHD camera with shutter, Iris Xe graphics

The HP Pavilion 16 is built for those who want cutting-edge performance with a sleek design. Featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD, it delivers blazing speed and responsiveness. The 16-inch WUXGA display enhances visuals, while a 1080p IR camera adds functionality. With discounts at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this Pavilion model is a stylish powerhouse perfect for professionals and creators.

Specifications Processor 14th Gen Intel Core Ultra 5-125U Display 16” WUXGA, 300 nits Memory and Storage 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD Camera 1080p FHD IR Camera Weight 1.77 kg

The HP Omen delivers uncompromising gaming performance with a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 5050 GPU. Its 16-inch 2K WUXGA display with 165Hz refresh rate ensures smooth gameplay. The RGB keyboard, Tempest cooling, and 24GB DDR5 RAM push it ahead for demanding gamers. With major price drops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s a top-tier gaming machine offering elite performance and style.

Specifications Processor 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5050, 8GB Display 16” WUXGA, 165Hz, 400 nits Memory and Storage 24GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD Weight 2.43 kg

The HP Omen Gaming laptop is designed for hardcore gamers, equipped with the 14th Gen Intel i7-14650HX and NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU. A 144Hz 16.1-inch FHD display and Tempest cooling ensure seamless, lag-free gaming. With a stylish RGB keyboard and large 1TB storage, it’s a beast of performance. Available at lower prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s a powerful investment for serious gamers.

Specifications Processor 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4060, 8GB Display 16.1” FHD, 144Hz IPS Memory and Storage 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD Weight 2.39 kg