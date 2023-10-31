Amazon Great Indian Festival Days: Top smartphones under ₹25,000 including iQOO Z7 Pro, Realme 11 Pro, more
Amazon's Festive season sale brings discounts on iQOO Z7 Pro, Realme 11 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Oppo F23, and Samsung Galaxy A23, all priced below ₹25,000.
Diwali is just around the corner, and for many of you, it is the perfect time to consider getting a new smartphone. If you are in the market for top mid-range smartphones at amazing prices, Amazon's Festive season sale is the place to be.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message