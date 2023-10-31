Diwali is just around the corner, and for many of you, it is the perfect time to consider getting a new smartphone. If you are in the market for top mid-range smartphones at amazing prices, Amazon's Festive season sale is the place to be. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The retail giant is currently offering substantial discounts and deals on a wide range of smartphones from leading brands. Here is a list of some of the smartphones and the discounts you can avail of during this sale under ₹25,000.

iQOO Z7 Pro The iQoo Z7 Pro offers a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate, supported by a brightness of 1300 nits. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The rear camera system includes a 64MP AURA Light OIS camera, while the front camera is 16MP, with an additional 2MP Bokeh Camera. It is equipped with a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology. The smartphone's retail price is Rs.26999, but on Amazon, it is available at a discounted rate, bringing the cost below Rs. 25000.

Realme 11 Pro The Realme 11 Pro boasts a 6.70-inch curved AMOLED display that operates at a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 with 8 GB RAM, the smartphone offers a 100MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie sensor. It houses a 5000mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging. The market price for the Realme 11 Pro is Rs. 27999, with potential discounts available on Amazon.

Redmi Note 12 Pro The device boasts a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering FHD+ resolution and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. With a 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging, this smartphone is available for Rs. 31999, and discounts may be available when purchasing from Amazon.

Oppo F23 The Oppo F23 features a 6.72-inch FHD+ Punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and a 67W SUPERVOOC Charger. The camera setup includes a 64MP main camera, a 2MP monochrome camera, and a 2MP microscope camera sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 28999, but you can find discounts on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A23 The device comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. With a 5000mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging, it offers a 50MP quad rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone is available for ₹28,990, and discounts can be found on Amazon.

