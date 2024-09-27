The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is now live, showcasing an array of exciting deals that everyone can enjoy! Get ready to save up to 65% on the best TVs from renowned brands like Sony and Samsung. This is your chance to elevate your home entertainment experience with stunning visuals and state-of-the-art technology.

Whether you’re in the market for a high-definition 4K display or the vibrant colours of a QLED screen, this Amazon Sale has you covered. Explore various models designed to suit every space and style, featuring smart functionalities that make streaming your favourite shows easier than ever.

Don't let this golden opportunity pass you by! With limited-time offers and daily flash sales, now is the perfect moment to snag that premium TV you’ve been eyeing. Dive into the excitement of the Amazon Great Indian Festival and discover unbeatable prices on the best TVs around!

Acer 40 inches I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

Upgrade your entertainment with the Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV, now available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This sleek black TV delivers vibrant colours and crisp details, making your favourite shows and movies come to life. With built-in Google TV, easily access your favourite apps and streaming services for endless entertainment options with great discounts during the Amazon sale. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system with this exceptional Acer Smart LED Google TV at fantastic sale prices.

Specifications of Acer 40 inches I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Smart Features: Built-in Google TV with access to streaming services

Screen Size: 100 cm (40 inches)

Audio Output: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75 inches Google TV

Experience cinematic viewing with the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B. This stunning television offers vibrant visuals with its 4K resolution, enhancing every detail for an immersive experience. Equipped with Google TV, enjoy seamless access to your favourite apps and content. Take your entertainment to the next level with advanced sound features and sleek design this Amazon sale. Don't miss the opportunity to grab this among the best TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75 inches Google TV

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Screen Size: 189 cm (75 inches)

Smart Features: Built-in Google TV with voice control

Audio Output: 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live for everyone: Best deals on gadgets, appliances and more

Sony 55 inches BRAVIA 2 Google TV

The Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B redefines home entertainment with its stunning picture quality and smart features. This Amazon sale, enjoy lifelike visuals with 4K Ultra HD resolution, bringing every detail to life. With Google TV integration, accessing your favourite shows, movies, and apps is seamless and convenient. Experience immersive audio with powerful built-in speakers, making it one of the best TVs for any viewing experience. Don't miss out on this incredible deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Specifications of Sony 55 inches BRAVIA 2 Google TV

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Smart Features: Integrated Google TV with voice search

Audio Output: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support

Best Sony TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival:

TCL 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Are you ready for vibrant visuals and stunning detail this Amazon sale? With the TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B, you can expect all of that and more. This innovative television combines advanced QLED technology with 4K resolution, delivering a brilliant viewing experience for movies, sports, and gaming. With Google TV, effortlessly navigate through your favourite apps and content with voice control. Ideal for anyone looking for the best TVs, this model offers impressive picture quality and sound, making it a must-have during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Specifications of TCL 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Smart Features: Integrated Google TV with voice assistant

Audio Output: 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support

Redmi 32 inches F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Enjoy entertainment like never before with the Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV, a great option during the Amazon sale 2024. This compact yet powerful TV features HD Ready resolution, delivering clear and vibrant images for all your favourite shows and movies. With Fire TV built-in, access thousands of apps and streaming services effortlessly. Perfect for small spaces, this model combines quality and affordability, making it one of the best TVs available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Specifications of Redmi 32 inches F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Smart Features: Integrated Fire TV with Alexa voice control

Audio Output: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 75% off on the best TVs, ACs, refrigerators and more from LG, Samsung and others

Xiaomi 55 inches X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV combines stunning visuals with smart features, making it one of the best TVs available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With 4K resolution and HDR support, experience vibrant colours and deep contrasts. The smart Google TV interface provides seamless access to your favourite apps and streaming services. Enjoy immersive sound quality and connectivity options, perfect for elevating your home entertainment experience. Don't miss this incredible Amazon sale!

Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV

Display Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: QLED

Smart Features: Google TV with voice search and access to popular streaming apps

Samsung 43 inches Full HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL offers an exceptional viewing experience, making it one of the best TVs available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With vibrant Full HD resolution, enjoy clear and sharp images that bring your favourite content to life. The smart features provide easy access to popular streaming apps and services, while the sleek design complements any living space. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity during the Amazon sale!

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Full HD Smart LED TV

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart Features: Access to streaming apps, voice control compatibility

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Last hour of Early Deals: Do not miss out on extra savings on gadgets and appliances

Samsung 55 inches QLED Smart TV

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV delivers stunning visuals and a hypnotic viewing experience, making it one of the best TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With vibrant 4K resolution and Quantum Dot technology, enjoy breathtaking colours and details like never before. The smart TV features allow seamless access to your favourite streaming platforms. Upgrade your home entertainment setup with this exceptional TV during the Amazon sale!

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches QLED Smart TV

Display Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: QLED

Smart Features: Access to streaming apps, voice assistant compatibility

Best Samsung TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Sony Bravia 55 inches Google TV

It’s time to experience breathtaking visuals with the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L. Perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions, this TV offers vibrant colours and stunning clarity, making it one of the best TVs available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With Google TV integration, access a plethora of streaming services and content effortlessly. Elevate your home entertainment with this cutting-edge TV at fantastic prices in the Amazon sale!

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google TV

Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart Features: Google TV, voice search, built-in Chromecast

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale LIVE for Prime members: Savings up to 65% on TV from brands like Sony, LG and more

Samsung 43 inches Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Enjoy stunning visuals with the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This TV boasts a crystal-clear display that brings your favourite shows and movies to life with vibrant colours and exceptional detail. Perfect for any room, it offers smart features that allow seamless access to your favourite streaming services. Don’t miss the chance to grab this incredible TV at amazing prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart Features: Vivid Pro technology, voice assistant compatibility, multiple streaming apps

Similar articles for you

Best 50-inch LED TVs: Upgrade your living room with these top 7 picks for immersive viewing and vibrant picture quality

Android TV vs Google TV: A comparison guide to help you choose the right TV platform based on your needs and preferences

Grab smart TVs with up to 61% off during the Amazon Sale 2024: Top 8 options

Comprehensive buying guide to choosing the perfect TV for movies, games, and everything in between

FAQs

Question : What are the standout features of the Samsung D Series Crystal 4K TV?

Ans : The Samsung D Series Crystal 4K TV features a vivid 4K Ultra HD resolution, smart TV capabilities for streaming, and a sleek design that enhances any living space.

Question : How does the Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV compare to others?

Ans : The Sony Bravia offers superior picture quality with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, smart features including Google TV integration, and advanced sound technology, making it a top choice among smart TVs.

Question : Is the TCL 55C61B a good option for gamers?

Ans : Yes, the TCL 55C61B is an excellent choice for gamers, thanks to its 4K resolution, low input lag, and vibrant QLED display, providing an immersive gaming experience.

Question : Can I use voice assistants with these smart TVs?

Ans : Yes, many of these smart TVs, including models from Samsung and Sony, support voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa for convenient control and smart home integration.

Question : What is the warranty period for these TVs?

Ans : Warranty periods vary by model and brand, but most TVs typically come with a standard one to two-year warranty covering manufacturing defects. Always check the specific warranty details for your chosen model.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.