Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals on Alexa: Grab up to 50% off on the smartest Alexa devices before they’re gone!

Aishwarya Faraswal
Updated13 Oct 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Control your home with the best Alexa devices now at up to 50% off.

This festive season, let your home get smarter with Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals on Alexa! From smart speakers to voice-controlled displays, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on the latest Alexa devices. Control your lights, play your favourite songs, check the weather, or even shop hands-free—Alexa makes life simpler and more fun.

ProductRatingPrice

Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| BlackView Details...

₹2,949

Check Details

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| BlueView Details...

₹4,449

Check Details

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)View Details...

₹8,999

Check Details

Amazon Echo Show 5 (latest model) | Smart display with Alexa, 2x bass speaker, clearer sound, camera for home monitoring, bluetooth | CharcoalView Details...

₹8,799

Check Details

Amazon Echo Spot (latest model), Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | BlackView Details...

₹7,449

Check Details
Explore exciting Diwali deals on popular Alexa models like Echo Dot, Echo Show, and Echo Pop, all designed to make your daily routine effortless. These devices aren’t just smart, they blend perfectly into your space while adding a touch of innovation to your celebrations.

Don’t miss out on the chance to bring home the smartest companion at unbelievable prices. Hurry, these Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals on Alexa are live for a limited time only!

Immerse yourself in rich, room-filling audio with the Amazon Echo (4th Gen), designed for crystal-clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass powered by Dolby. This smart speaker brings intelligence and sound together, control compatible smart devices, automate routines, or simply enjoy hands-free entertainment.

Its built-in motion detection lets you trigger actions like turning on lights when you enter a room. With privacy controls and sleek spherical design, the Echo (4th Gen) fits beautifully into any modern space.

Specifications

Sound quality
Dolby-powered premium audio
Smart home support
Zigbee and Matter built-in
Connectivity
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled
Voice assistant
Alexa with routine automation
Privacy features
Mic-off button and multiple layers of protection

The Amazon Echo Pop is a compact yet powerful smart speaker delivering loud sound, balanced bass, and crisp vocals. Its stylish design fits effortlessly into any room, and Alexa handles hands-free music, alarms, reminders, and smart home control. Play songs from popular streaming apps or pair your phone via Bluetooth. Control lights, ACs, TVs, and more, extending to non-smart devices with smart plugs. Built-in privacy features, including a mic-off button, keep your personal data secure.

Specifications

Audio
Loud sound with balanced bass
Voice assistant
Alexa for hands-free control
Connectivity
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled
Smart home
Control lights, ACs, TVs, geysers
Privacy
mic-off button with multiple layers of protection

Experience superior sound and smarter living with the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)—now featuring deeper bass, sharper vocals, and intuitive sensors. This compact smart speaker automatically controls your room’s comfort using its in-built temperature and motion detection.

Ask Alexa to play your favourite music, manage your schedule, or control connected smart home devices, all hands-free. With tap gestures, bilingual voice support (English and Hindi), and sleek design, the Echo Dot 5th Gen is your perfect everyday companion.

Specifications

Audio quality
Deep bass and crisp vocals
Sensors
Motion and temperature detection
Controls
Tap gestures for snooze or playback
Connectivity
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support
Voice assistant
Alexa with English & Hindi support

Bring visuals to your voice commands with the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen). Featuring an 8-inch HD screen and powerful stereo sound, this smart display lets you stream movies, video call loved ones, and control smart home devices, all hands-free.

The 13MP auto-framing camera keeps you centred during video calls, while Alexa helps manage your day, play music, or show news updates. Designed with privacy in mind, it includes a mic-off button and camera shutter.

Specifications

Display:
8-inch HD touchscreen
Camera
Camera: 13MP auto-framing lens
Audio
Dual stereo speakers
Connectivity
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support
Privacy
Mic-off button & camera cover

Compact yet powerful, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (Latest Model) brings entertainment, convenience, and smart control to your space. Featuring a 5.5-inch display, it lets you stream shows, manage tasks, and view compatible security cameras with ease.

The upgraded 2x bass speaker delivers richer sound, while built-in motion detection helps automate lights and other connected devices. With Alexa’s voice assistance, privacy controls, and camera monitoring via the Alexa app, this device is a perfect mix of utility and fun.

Specifications

Display
5.5-inch smart screen
Audio
Dual bass speakers with clearer vocals
Camera
Built-in for video calls and home monitoring
Smart features
Motion detection & smart home control
Privacy:
Mic/camera off button and shutter cover

The Amazon Echo Spot is a sleek smart alarm clock that combines style, sound, and intelligence. Its compact display shows time, weather, song titles, and reminders at a glance, while the vibrant audio delivers rich vocals and deep bass. Alexa helps manage your day, control smart home devices, and play music or podcasts hands-free.

Nighttime mode, customizable clock faces, and gentle alarm options make it perfect for bedside use. With robust privacy features, it keeps your personal information secure.

Specifications

Display
Compact circular screen for clock and info
Audio
Big vibrant sound with deep bass
Voice assistant
Alexa with English & Hindi support
Smart home
Control lights, ACs, and devices with voice or routines
Privacy
Mic-off button with electronic microphone disconnect

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) in white offers clear vocals and deeper bass for a richer listening experience. This compact smart speaker uses motion and temperature sensors to automate your home, turning on lights or ACs automatically. Alexa helps manage your schedule, play music, or control compatible smart devices hands-free.

Use it as a Bluetooth speaker or a standalone device, with bilingual support in English and Hindi. Multiple privacy features ensure your data stays protected.

Specifications

Audio
Deeper bass with clear vocals
Sensors
Motion and temperature detection
Connectivity
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled
Voice assistant
Alexa with English & Hindi
Privacy
Mic-off button and multiple layers of protection

