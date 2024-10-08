The Amazon Great Indian Festival has unbeatable deals on the best ACs from the biggest AC brands, going over 50%. This annual sale is your chance to invest in top-notch cooling solutions at the lowest prices of the year. With scorching temperatures on the rise, finding an efficient air conditioner is essential for staying comfortable at home. From energy-efficient models to advanced features like smart technology and silent operation, there's something for everyone.

Whether you're looking for a split AC for your living room or a window unit for your bedroom, the festival offers a variety of options that cater to different needs and budgets. Our carefully curated top picks showcase the finest air conditioning units, ensuring you find the perfect match for your space. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your cooling experience and enjoy significant savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White)

Experience superior cooling with the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC—India's first Matter-enabled RAC. Featuring a copper condenser and 7-in-1 convertible settings, this 2024 model ensures efficiency and comfort. With a true AI system, a 4-way swing, and a PM 0.1 filter, it delivers pristine air quality. Enjoy great savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and find the best ACs from the biggest AC brands at unbeatable prices during this Amazon sale!

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes (Wi-Fi Enabled)

Air Filter: PM 0.1 Filter (for improved air quality)

2. Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC with 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty* (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival brings unbeatable deals on top-tier air conditioners, and the Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a standout choice. This 2024 model features cutting-edge ice clean technology and is expandable, ensuring optimal cooling performance tailored to your needs. With a 5-year comprehensive warranty, this unit guarantees peace of mind, making it one of the best ACs for your home. Crafted with a 100% copper condenser and equipped with a dust filter, it promises enhanced durability and efficiency. Don’t miss out on this chance to upgrade your indoor climate at the lowest prices of the year!

Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton AC

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser Material: 100% Copper

Warranty: 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Experience optimal cooling with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, designed for efficiency and comfort. This 2023 model features a 5 in 1 convertible function, allowing flexibility for various cooling needs. Its copper condenser ensures durability, while the Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter enhances air quality by effectively trapping harmful particles. With a sleek white finish and chrome deco strip, it blends seamlessly into any decor. Enjoy great savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival on this best AC from a leading brand!

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser Type: Copper

Filter Type: Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Best 2 ton split ACs on Amazon:

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival bumper deals: Lowest prices of the year on ACs from top brands, up to 55% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on ACs means you get exceptional cooling at home without hurting your budget.

5. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is an efficient cooling solution ideal for smaller spaces. Featuring a durable copper condenser and a PM 2.5 filter, it ensures cleaner air and optimal performance. Designed for energy efficiency, this model is a reliable choice for your home during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Enjoy cool comfort at an attractive price, making it one of the best ACs available from top brands during this Amazon sale.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton Fixed Speed Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser Type: Copper

Filter Type: PM 2.5 Filter

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is engineered for efficient cooling and enhanced air quality. With AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, it adapts to your needs while offering faster cooling and energy-saving features. The 4-way swing ensures uniform airflow throughout the room, while the HD filter with anti-virus protection purifies the air. Available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this model is a top choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home cooling system at an unbeatable price.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Condenser Type: Copper

Special Features: AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4-Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 55% off on the best ACs from renowned brands such as LG, Daikin, Carrier and more

7. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER PRO Exi, CAI18ES5R34F1,White)

Experience unparalleled comfort with the Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC. This advanced cooling solution features convertible 6-in-1 cooling, allowing you to adjust settings based on your needs. With dual filtration, including HD and PM 2.5 filters, it ensures cleaner air quality while the auto cleanser function maintains efficiency. Ideal for every season, this 2024 model is perfect for any home. Grab this deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and enjoy remarkable savings!

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Condenser Type: Copper

Special Features: Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Dual Filtration (HD & PM 2.5), Auto Cleanser

Best window ACs on Amazon:

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star AC

Stay comfortable year-round with the Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. This innovative model features 5-in-1 convertible cooling, adapting to your needs effortlessly. Equipped with I-Sense Technology, it provides optimal temperature control for maximum comfort. The copper condenser ensures durability and efficient cooling performance, while the 5-year comprehensive warranty offers peace of mind. Enhance your home’s cooling system during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and take advantage of fantastic savings on this 2024 model!

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star AC

Cooling Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser Type: Copper

Special Features: 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, I-Sense Technology, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts soon: Teaser deals with up to 65% on ACs, TVs, and more

10. Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC with 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty* (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 5400FXL RAS.G518PCBIBF, White)

Transform your living space into a refreshing retreat with the Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star Inverter Split AC. Designed for optimal performance, this 2024 model features advanced ice clean technology and Xpandable+ capability for tailored cooling. Its robust 100% copper condenser ensures durability and efficient heat exchange, while the dust filter keeps your indoor air pristine. With a 5-year comprehensive warranty, this AC promises reliability. Make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival with remarkable savings on this trusted appliance from a leading brand.

Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton AC

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Condenser Type: 100% Copper

Special Features: Ice Clean Technology, Xpandable+, Dust Filter, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty

11. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA)

Elevate your home's comfort with the Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. This 2024 model features a 5-in-1 convertible cooling system, allowing you to customise your climate to suit any season. Equipped with an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter, it ensures cleaner air while its copper condenser promises durability and efficient cooling. The stylish white design with a chrome deco strip adds a touch of elegance to your space. Don't miss out on incredible savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 1.0 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Filter Type: Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Special Features: 5-in-1 Convertible, Copper Condenser

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Mega savings with discount of up to 75% and more on gadgets and appliances

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is crafted for contemporary homes, offering a flexible 6-in-1 convertible cooling system to suit your varying needs. This 2024 model features advanced dual filtration with HD and PM 2.5 filters, ensuring cleaner air for your family. The robust copper condenser guarantees durability, while the handy auto-cleanse function makes upkeep a breeze. Grab this fantastic deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and enjoy a cooler, more comfortable home!

Specifications of Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Filter Type: Dual Filtration (HD & PM 2.5)

Special Features: Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Auto Cleanser, Copper Condenser

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between a 3-star and 5-star AC?

Ans : A 5-star AC is more energy-efficient than a 3-star AC, leading to lower electricity consumption.

Question : What does "inverter" mean in ACs?

Ans : Inverter technology adjusts the compressor speed based on cooling needs, saving energy and providing consistent cooling.

Question : How often should AC filters be cleaned?

Ans : Filters should be cleaned every two weeks for optimal performance, especially in dusty areas.

Question : What is a convertible AC?

Ans : A convertible AC adjusts its cooling capacity to meet the room's size and cooling needs.

Question : Does an AC with PM 2.5 filter improve air quality?

Ans : Yes, it helps trap harmful particles, enhancing indoor air quality by filtering dust and pollutants.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.