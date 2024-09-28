Incredible discounts on headphones and earbuds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Top options from brands like Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, Marshall, and more with savings of over 60%. Don’t miss out on these exciting deals for audio enthusiasts this Amazon sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is live for everyone today, which means only one thing - exceptional savings! Check out exciting deals on headphones and earbuds from top brands like Sony, JBL, Marshall, Sennheiser, Skullcandy, boAt, and Bose.

With discounts reaching up to 60% off, this is the perfect opportunity to enhance your audio experience. Whether you're a music lover, gamer, or frequent traveller, there’s something for everyone. Explore high-quality options that provide exceptional sound clarity, comfort, and style. From noise-cancelling features to wireless designs, these products cater to all preferences and budgets.

Don't miss out on the chance to grab premium audio accessories at unbeatable prices during this Amazon sale. Stock up on your favourite headphones and earbuds to elevate your listening experience, whether at home or on the go. With such significant savings, now is the ideal time to invest in the best audio technology. Shop now and take advantage of the incredible deals on headphones and earbuds!

Experience exceptional sound with the Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones. With up to 35 hours of playtime and multi-point connection, these headphones offer unmatched convenience and flexibility. Compatible with mobile phones, they feature AUX and voice assistant support, making them perfect for daily use. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival, where you can find amazing deals on headphones and earbuds. Grab these Sony headphones during the Amazon sale and elevate your listening experience today!

Specifications of Sony WH-CH720N Headphones Type: Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

Battery Life: Up to 35 hours of playtime

Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation technology

Connectivity: Multi-point connection, AUX input, and voice assistant support

Immersive sound is made possible with the boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones. Offering up to 15 hours of playback, these headphones feature 40mm drivers for rich audio quality. Enjoy comfort with padded ear cushions and easy access to integrated controls. Perfect for music lovers, these headphones are a must-have during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, with fantastic deals on headphones and earbuds as part of the Amazon sale.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth Headphones with Mic Type: On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Battery Life: Up to 15 hours of playback

Drivers: 40mm audio drivers

Features: Padded ear cushions and integrated controls

Are you ready for great sound? Check out the JBL Tune 710BT headphones by Harman, the perfect wireless over-ear headphones for audiophiles. During the ongoing Amazon sale, you can grab it at an exceptional price. With an impressive 50 hours of playtime and quick charging, enjoy uninterrupted music sessions. These headphones feature dual pairing for convenience, AUX connectivity, and voice assistant support for easy access to your devices. Take advantage of the amazing deals on headphones and earbuds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of JBL Tune 710BT by Harman Type: Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Battery Life: Up to 50 hours playtime

Features: Quick charging and dual pairing

Compatibility: AUX and voice assistant support

Top Sony headphones and earbuds:

The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones offer premium sound and up to 50 hours of playtime, making them perfect for all-day listening. With DSEE upscaling, multipoint connectivity, and voice assistant support, these headphones provide a seamless experience. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, enjoy exciting deals on headphones and earbuds with big savings. Don’t miss out on these offers in the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH520 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Upto 50 hours playtime

DSEE Upscale technology

Multipoint connectivity/Dual pairing

Voice assistant support

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers industry-leading active noise cancellation, providing an immersive audio experience. With up to 40 hours of battery life and superior call quality, these over-ear headphones are designed for ultimate comfort. Shop the Amazon Great Indian Festival for amazing deals on headphones and earbuds, including this premium model. Take advantage of exclusive offers during the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Up to 40 hours battery life

Active noise cancelling (ANC)

Bluetooth wireless connectivity

Built-in mic for clear calling

The Skullcandy Grom Over-Ear Wireless Headphones for Kids are designed for safe listening, featuring volume-limiting technology and a long 45-hour battery life. Compatible with iPhone, Android, and Bluetooth devices, these headphones are perfect for young listeners. Don’t miss the chance to grab these during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, with exciting deals on headphones and earbuds in the ongoing Amazon sale.

Specifications of Skullcandy Grom Headphones 45-hour battery life

Volume-limiting technology

Wireless Bluetooth connectivity

Compatible with iPhone and Android devices

Top JBL headphones and earbuds:

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones deliver powerful sound with sensory bass and up to 50 hours of battery life. Featuring Skull-iQ technology, Alexa support, and Bluetooth compatibility, they offer immersive audio and seamless connectivity. Enjoy these premium headphones with fantastic discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, highlighting the best deals on headphones and earbuds. With this Amazon sale, you can save a lot!

Specifications of Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)

50-hour battery life

Skull-iQ technology with Alexa support

Bluetooth-compatible with multiple devices

More headphones and earbuds:

The Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones provide up to 35 hours of playtime with multi-point connection and app support. These headphones feature voice assistant compatibility and an AUX option for versatility, making them a great pick during the Amazon sale. Grab them at amazing discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, offering the best deals on headphones and earbuds.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH720N Headphones Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

35-hour battery life

Multi-point connectivity

Voice assistant and AUX support

The JBL Live Pro 2 Premium Wireless TWS Earbuds offer 40 hours of playtime, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and wireless charging. Equipped with 6 mics for clear calls, dual connect technology, and customizable bass via the JBL app, these earbuds are perfect for uninterrupted listening. Shop these premium earbuds with Amazon Great Indian Festival discounts, featuring incredible deals on headphones and earbuds.

Specifications of JBL Live Pro 2 Premium Wireless TWS Earbuds 40-hour playtime

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Wireless charging

Alexa built-in

The Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds deliver up to 20 hours of battery life, making them perfect for all-day use. Designed for phone calls, these earbuds feature quick charge, fast pairing, and 360 Reality Audio for an immersive listening experience. This Amazon sale, you should buy these earbuds. Why do we say that? With DSEE upscale technology and app support, they ensure high-quality sound for every track. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival for exciting deals on headphones and earbuds.

Specifications of Sony Wf-C500 Earbuds 20-hour battery life

Quick charge capability

360 Reality Audio

App support for enhanced features

The JBL Live Beam 3 is a new launch featuring Hi-Res Audio with True Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, ensuring an immersive listening experience. With a remarkable 48-hour playtime and a smart case equipped with a touch display, these earbuds are designed for convenience. They offer wireless charging, six microphones for clear calls, and multipoint connection for seamless device switching, perfect for your purchase this Amazon sale. Additionally, they are IP55 rated for water and dust resistance. Don't miss the amazing Amazon Great Indian Festival for deals on headphones and earbuds.

Specifications of JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds 48-hour total playtime

IP55 water and dust resistant

True ANC technology

Touch display smart case

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds are a 2024 new launch, featuring advanced Bluetooth 5.3 and AURACAST technology for crystal-clear sound quality. With an impressive 28-hour battery life and quick charge capability, these earbuds are perfect for extended use. The touch interface allows for easy controls, while hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) ensures an immersive listening experience. Rated IP54 for water and dust resistance, they’re designed for versatility and durability. Take advantage of deals on headphones and earbuds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and don’t miss this fantastic price.

Specifications of Sennheiser ACCENTUM Earbuds 28-hour battery life

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)

IP54 water and dust resistant

The boAt Airdopes 800 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds deliver an exceptional audio experience with Dolby Audio and Adaptive EQ by Mimi. Enjoy up to 40 hours of playback with the added convenience of in-ear detection. Equipped with four microphones featuring AI-ENx™ technology, these earbuds ensure crystal-clear calls and immersive sound. The Hearables App support allows for easy customization and control, making them a perfect choice for audiophiles. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals on headphones and earbuds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival—a must-see Amazon sale!

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 800 Buds 40 hours of playback time

Dolby Audio support

4 microphones with AI-ENx™ technology

In-ear detection and Hearables App support

FAQs Question : What is the difference between headphones and earbuds? Ans : Headphones are larger and cover the ears, providing better sound isolation. Earbuds are smaller, fit directly in the ear, and are more portable. Question : How long does battery life typically last? Ans : Battery life varies by model; many wireless headphones and earbuds offer between 20 to 50 hours of playback on a full charge. Question : Can I use headphones with my phone? Ans : Yes, most headphones and earbuds can connect to smartphones via Bluetooth or a wired connection (3.5mm jack or USB-C). Question : What is noise cancellation? Ans : Noise cancellation reduces ambient sounds, enhancing audio quality. Active noise cancellation uses microphones and technology, while passive cancellation relies on earcup design. Question : Are there sweat-proof options available? Ans : Yes, many headphones and earbuds are designed to be sweat-proof or water-resistant, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.