The Amazon Great Indian Festival brings incredible discounts on Samsung washing machines, offering over 30% off on both top load and front load models. This sale is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your laundry appliances, featuring cutting-edge technology and energy efficiency.

Samsung washing machines are known for their reliability and innovative features, making laundry day easier and more efficient. Whether you're looking for a compact model for small spaces or a larger capacity machine for bigger loads, you'll find the perfect fit during this festive season. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals to enhance your home laundry experience!

1. Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Inox)

Experience the ultimate laundry solution with the Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL). This innovative machine features Wi-Fi connectivity, Hygiene Steam with an inbuilt heater, and a Digital Inverter for energy efficiency. Its Ecobubble technology ensures thorough cleaning even in cold water, making it perfect for everyday use. Enjoy a seamless washing experience during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, where you can find unbeatable deals on Samsung washing machines!

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 kg for medium to large households.

Energy Rating: 5 Star for efficiency.

Technology: AI Ecobubble for effective cold water cleaning.

Features: Wi-Fi enabled, Hygiene Steam function, and Digital Inverter motor.

Samsung 8 kg Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine combines efficiency and convenience. With Eco Bubble Technology, it ensures deep cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. The Digital Inverter Motor enhances durability and performance, reducing noise and energy consumption. Its sleek light grey design features a soft-closing door, making it user-friendly. With a 5-star energy rating, this washing machine not only saves power but also provides excellent cleaning results, making it an ideal choice for modern households.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 kg, suitable for families.

Energy Rating: 5-star for energy efficiency.

Technology: Eco Bubble for effective cleaning.

Motor: Digital Inverter for durability and performance.

Samsung 7 kg Washing Machine

Experience efficient laundry with the Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in Lavender Gray. Featuring Eco Bubble Technology, it effectively removes stains while being gentle on clothes. The Digital Inverter Motor enhances performance and reduces energy consumption, ensuring durability. Designed with a soft-closing door, this model combines modern aesthetics with user-friendly functionality. With its compact size and excellent cleaning capabilities, it's a great addition to any home.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 kg

Technology: Eco Bubble

Motor: Digital Inverter

Design: Soft Closing Door

Check out alternative washing machines by LG below:

5. Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox)

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in Inox features advanced AI Control for personalized laundry care. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can monitor and control wash cycles remotely. The Hygiene Steam function with an inbuilt heater ensures thorough cleaning by eliminating allergens. Its Digital Inverter Motor enhances efficiency, reduces noise, and prolongs lifespan, making it a reliable choice for modern households.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 kg

Rating: 5 Star

Features: AI Control, Hygiene Steam

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on front load washing machines: Up to 65% off on top brands like IFB, Whirlpool, more

6. Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T4040CE1TL, White)

The Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in White combines efficiency and innovation with its 5-star rating. The Hygiene Steam feature with an inbuilt heater effectively eliminates allergens, ensuring cleaner laundry. Its Digital Inverter technology minimises noise and enhances durability, providing a reliable washing experience for modern households. With a sleek design and advanced washing capabilities, this machine is ideal for families seeking both performance and convenience.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 kg

Rating: 5 Star

Features: Hygiene Steam, Digital Inverter

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

7. Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)

The Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in Versailles Grey boasts 5-star energy efficiency and advanced Eco Bubble Technology for effective stain removal. With a Wi-Fi feature, you can control your wash cycles remotely. The soft-closing door adds a touch of safety and convenience, making this model perfect for modern households seeking reliable performance and ease of use. Its spacious capacity accommodates larger laundry loads, ensuring you save time while achieving spotless results.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg Washing Machine

Capacity: 9 kg

Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Eco Bubble

Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load

Also read: Amazon Mega Sale on washing machines: Over 65% off on brands like LG, Samsung this great Indian festival

8. Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control , Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW90T504DAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)

Experience powerful washing with the Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in Inox. Featuring 5-star energy efficiency, this appliance incorporates Eco Bubble Technology and AI Control for optimal cleaning. The Digital Inverter Motor ensures quiet operation and durability, while Hygiene Steam eliminates bacteria for cleaner clothes. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can conveniently control your wash remotely, making laundry day easier than ever. Perfect for modern homes, this washing machine combines advanced technology with exceptional performance.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg Washing Machine Appliance

Capacity: 9 kg

Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Eco Bubble

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

9. Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control , Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW90T504DAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)

Transform your laundry experience with the Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in sleek Inox. Designed for efficiency, this model features Eco Bubble Technology that ensures a thorough clean at lower temperatures. The innovative AI Control optimizes wash cycles based on load size, while the Digital Inverter Motor guarantees silent operation and longevity. With Wi-Fi capabilities, managing your laundry remotely is easy. The Hygiene Steam option effectively removes allergens and bacteria, making it perfect for sensitive skin.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg Washing Machine

Capacity: 9 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Feature: Eco Bubble Technology

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Check out alternative washing machines by IFB below:

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Super Saver Diwali offers on refrigerators and washing machines from LG, Samsung

Samsung 6.5 kg Washing Machine

Are you ready to experience efficient washing? Check out the Samsung 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in light grey. This model features a 5-star energy rating for optimal performance and cost savings. Equipped with Air Turbo Drying technology, it significantly reduces drying time, making laundry days quicker. The user-friendly design ensures easy operation and maintenance, while the compact size fits comfortably in any space. Enjoy reliable performance with this stylish appliance that meets all your laundry needs.

Specifications of Samsung 6.5 kg Washing Machine

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Feature: Air Turbo Drying

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

12. Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black)

The Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in black combines style and efficiency. With a 5-star energy rating, it delivers excellent performance while saving on electricity costs. The Hygiene Steam feature, equipped with an inbuilt heater, provides a deep clean by eliminating allergens and bacteria, making it perfect for households with sensitive skin. Powered by a Digital Inverter Motor, this model ensures quiet operation and long-lasting durability. Upgrade your laundry experience with this exceptional appliance during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg Washing Machine

Capacity: 9 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Feature: Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE with up to 65% off on washing machines: Choose from LG, Samsung and more

13. Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4546BDTL, Versailles Gray)

The Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in Versailles Grey combines cutting-edge technology with energy efficiency. With a 5-star rating and Eco Bubble technology, it effectively cleans clothes while saving on water and electricity. The Super Speed feature allows for quicker wash cycles without compromising on performance, while Wi-Fi connectivity lets you control the machine remotely. The Digital Inverter Motor ensures quieter operation and durability, making it a smart addition to any home during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Eco Bubble

Feature: Super Speed

FAQs

Question : What are the advantages of Eco Bubble technology?

Ans : Eco Bubble technology allows for efficient cleaning at lower temperatures by generating bubbles that penetrate fabrics quickly, saving energy.

Question : How does the Digital Inverter Motor work?

Ans : The Digital Inverter Motor adjusts its speed based on the load, resulting in quieter operation, reduced energy consumption, and enhanced durability.

Question : What is the significance of the 5-star rating?

Ans : A 5-star rating indicates high energy efficiency, meaning the washing machine consumes less electricity compared to lower-rated models.

Question : Can I control my Samsung washing machine remotely?

Ans : Yes, many Samsung models come with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to monitor and control washing cycles via the SmartThings app.

Question : How often should I clean my washing machine?

Ans : It’s recommended to clean your washing machine monthly to maintain optimal performance and prevent odours.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.