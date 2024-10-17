Amazon's highly anticipated Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale is now live, bringing incredible discounts of more than 70% on newly launched TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, and others. Whether upgrading your home entertainment system or gifting a new TV this festive season, this sale offers unbeatable deals on the latest models. Shoppers can explore a wide range of cutting-edge TVs with features like 4K Ultra HD resolution, OLED displays, smart TV capabilities, and immersive audio technology. With top-tier brands offering massive savings, now is the perfect time to make the most of this festive celebration and elevate your viewing experience. Don't miss out on these exciting offers before they’re gone.

Top deals on newly launched TVs on Amazon Diwali Sale

Explore Samsung TVs with up to 62% discount on Amazon Sale 2024

Explore the latest Samsung smart TVs for your home to upgrade your existing TV with a new one. These models from Samsung bring the best picture quality and cutting-edge features to offer you an exceptional viewing experience. These newly launched models are available for a discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Check out Samsung TVs during Amazon Diwali Sale

Save up to 48% on Sony TVs during Amazon Great Indian Diwali Sale

Upgrade your home entertainment with Sony's premium range of televisions, now available at up to 48% off during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Experience stunning visuals, vibrant colours, and cutting-edge features with these high-quality Sony TVs at unbeatable prices.

Check out Sony TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Enjoy up to 50% off on LG TVs during Amazon Sale

Transform your viewing experience with LG's top-notch TVs, available at up to 50% off in Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Explore a variety of models featuring 4K resolution, OLED displays, and smart technology.

Check out LG TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Sale

Get up to 67% off on Xiaomi TVs during Amazon Sale 2024

Take home a Xiaomi TV at up to 67% off during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Known for their sleek designs, smart features, and exceptional value, Xiaomi TVs offer stunning 4K resolution and vibrant displays

Check out Xiaomi TV deals on Amazon Diwali Sale

More smart TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Grab up to 74% off on TCL TVs during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale

Enjoy unbeatable savings of up to 74% on TCL TVs during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. TCL offers an impressive range of smart TVs with vibrant displays, 4K resolution, and advanced features, delivering a top-tier viewing experience at an incredible value.

Check out TCL TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Sale

Save up to 35% on VU TVs during the Amazon Diwali Sale

Upgrade your entertainment with VU TVs at up to 35% off during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Known for their cutting-edge features, 4K resolution, and immersive sound quality, VU TVs provide exceptional viewing experiences at great prices. Grab your deal now!

Check out VU TV deals on Amazon

Up to 55% off on Acer TVs during Amazon Sale 2024

Elevate your home entertainment with Acer TVs, now available at up to 55% off in Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Offering brilliant picture quality, smart features, and sleek designs, Acer TVs deliver high performance and great value. Don’t miss these exciting discounts!

Check out Acer TV deals on Amazon Sale 2024

Our expert recommendation of smart TVs during the Amazon sale will make your shopping easy

FAQs

Question : When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale start and end?

Ans : The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale is live now and runs until the end of the festive season. Be sure to check back regularly for the latest deals and offers as they may vary throughout the event.

Question : Which brands are featured in the TV discounts?

Ans : The sale includes a wide range of brands, such as Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, TCL, and Acer. Each brand offers significant discounts, making it a great opportunity to purchase a high-quality TV at a reduced price.

Question : Are these TVs available for immediate delivery?

Ans : Yes, most TVs in the sale are available for immediate delivery, depending on your location. Be sure to check the delivery options during checkout to confirm availability in your area.

Question : Can I return a TV if I am not satisfied with it?

Ans : Yes, Amazon offers a return policy that allows customers to return items within a specified period if they are not satisfied. Be sure to review the return policy details for specific terms related to electronics purchases.

Question : How can I find the best deals on TVs during the sale?

Ans : To find the best deals, visit the Amazon website and navigate to the TV section of the sale. You can filter options by brand, price, and customer ratings to help you make an informed decision and grab the best offers.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.