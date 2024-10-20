The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale is here, bringing an exciting opportunity for tech lovers to grab AI laptops at unbeatable prices. With discounts exceeding 30% on popular brands such as HP, Lenovo, and Acer, this sale is a perfect chance to upgrade your computing experience just in time for the festive season. Whether you need a powerful laptop for work, gaming, or creativity, the diverse range of options caters to every need and budget. As Diwali approaches, there's no better time to invest in cutting-edge technology that combines performance with innovation. Dive into the festive spirit and take advantage of these incredible deals to elevate your digital lifestyle this Diwali!

1. Acer Swift Go 14 Built-in AI PC Premium Laptop Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (14-inch OLED WQXGA+/16GB LPDDR5X/1TB SSD/Intel Arc Graphics/1440p Camera with Shutter/Win11/MSO) SFG14-73, Pure Silver, 1.3 Kg

The Acer Swift Go 14 is a premium, AI-enabled laptop featuring an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor with a 4.8 GHz turbo boost and Intel Arc graphics. It has a 14-inch OLED WQXGA+ display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800, offering brilliant colour accuracy and wide viewing angles. The laptop includes 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a 1 TB SSD for fast storage, and a 1440p camera with a privacy shutter. Weighing only 1.3 kg, it runs on Windows 11, making it lightweight and portable. Buy this AI-enabled laptop with more than 30% discount during the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Specifications of Acer Swift Go 14 Built-in AI PC Premium Laptop

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H, 4.8 GHz max turbo frequency.

Graphics: Integrated Intel Arc graphics.

Display: 14-inch OLED WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800), 400 nits brightness.

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5X system memory.

Storage: 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

Camera: 1440p with privacy shutter.

2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14"(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz/100% DCI-P3/Win11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/3 month Game Pass/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV003MIN

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is a lightweight, high-performance laptop with an AI-enabled Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. It features a 14" WUXGA OLED display with 400 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, perfect for immersive visuals. It comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and ample storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and includes a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription. With its slim aluminium design, backlit keyboard, and up to 7 hours of battery life. A perfect choice for anyone looking for a slim laptop with AI features and it's available at a discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16 cores, 22 threads)

Display: 14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, 60Hz

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5x RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel Arc Graphics

Battery Life: 65Wh, up to 7 hours

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 16" (40.6cm) WUXGA-IPS 300Nit Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.9Kg), 83DC0042IN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a thin and light laptop designed for performance and efficiency. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with built-in AI, it offers fast performance for both work and entertainment. The 16" WUXGA display provides clear, vibrant visuals, and it comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 and MS Office 2021. It includes 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and integrated Intel Arc Graphics. The laptop is lightweight at 1.9kg, making it portable. It also has a long-lasting battery, facial recognition, and Dolby Audio for a better user experience.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AI laptop

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, up to 4.5GHz)

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5x RAM

Storage: 1TB SSD

Display: 16" WUXGA (1920x1200), 300 nits, 100% sRGB

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home

Weight: 1.9kg, 1.69 cm thin

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.56cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Camera/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is a powerful laptop with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, featuring the Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 processor with AI capabilities. It boasts 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage, expandable up to 2TB. The device is lightweight (1.4kg), offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, along with MS Office 2021. The battery supports fast charging and delivers 5 hours of usage. Ideal for high-performance tasks, it includes a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription and an FHD IR camera. Save 29% on this AI-enabled Lenovo laptop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5

Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H processor (AI-enabled)

32GB LPDDR5x RAM

1TB SSD (expandable to 2TB)

14-inch 2.8K OLED, 120Hz display

Battery life: 5 hours (with fast charge)

Weight: 1.4kg, 1.59cm thin

5. MSI Modern 15 H AI, Intel 1st Gen. Ultra 5 125H,Built-in AI, 40CM Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Arc/Classic Black/1.9Kg), C1MG-047IN

The MSI Modern 15 H AI is a sleek, lightweight laptop designed for efficient performance. Powered by the 1st Generation Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with built-in AI, it provides smooth multitasking and is perfect for AI-driven applications. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home, has a 40cm Full HD display, and offers fast storage with a 512GB NVMe SSD. Its Intel Arc graphics and Wi-Fi 6E ensure fast, reliable connectivity, making it suitable for both work and entertainment.

Specifications of MSI Modern 15 H AI Laptop

Processor: 1st Gen Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (up to 4.5GHz)

Display: 40cm Full HD (1920x1080), 60Hz IPS-Level

RAM: 16GB (8GB x 2) DDR5 Dual Channel

Storage: 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3

More laptop deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale

6. HP Pavilion 16, Enhanced by AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, 16-inch (40.6 cm), WUXGA, 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD, Intel Graphics, 1080p FHD IR Camera, Copilot, Backlit KB (Win 11, Silver, 1.77 kg),af0028TU

The HP Pavilion 16 is a powerful laptop designed for productivity and collaboration, enhanced by AI features. It has a 16-inch WUXGA display for immersive viewing and comes with a 1080p FHD IR camera, making it ideal for virtual meetings. With the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, it provides fast performance, while the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking and storage. The long-lasting battery supports up to 11 hours of use, and the device has multiple connectivity options for convenience.

Specifications of HP Pavilion 16 AI-enabled Laptop

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 155U

Display: 16-inch WUXGA IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel integrated graphics

Battery Life: Up to 11 hours with fast charging

7. HP Pavilion Plus, Enhanced by AI, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14-inch, WQXGA, 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD, Intel Arc Graphics, 5MP IR Camera/w Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB (Win 11, Silver, 1.44 kg) ew1074TU

The HP Pavilion Plus is a powerful laptop designed for performance and creativity. It features a 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking. The 14-inch WQXGA display provides clear and vibrant visuals, while Intel Arc graphics enhance the visual experience. With a 512GB SSD, it offers fast load times and ample storage. The laptop also includes a 5MP IR camera with a privacy shutter for secure video calls and various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4. Weighing only 1.44 kg, it is lightweight and portable.

Specifications of HP Pavilion Plus

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14-core, 18 threads)

Display: 14-inch WQXGA IPS (300 nits brightness)

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel Arc graphics

Camera: 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter

8. HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS AI Powered, 6GB RTX 4050 GPU,15.6-inch (39.6 cm),FHD, IPS,144Hz,16GB DDR5,1TB SSD, 300 nits, Win 11,Backlit KB, DTS:X Ultra (MSO, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb2117AX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a powerful device designed for gamers. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, allowing for smooth gaming and efficient multitasking. The laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a clear and immersive gaming experience. With 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, it offers fast loading times and plenty of storage for games. The long-lasting battery supports fast charging, making it ideal for gaming on the go.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (8-core, 16 threads)

Graphics: 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, IPS, 144Hz

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

Battery: 4-cell, 70 Wh with fast charge capability

9. HP Pavilion Aero, Lightest AI PC, AMD Ryzen 5 8640U, 13.3-inch, WUXGA, 400 nits, 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 5MP Camera, Poly Studio, MSO 2021 (Win 11, Silver, 1 kg), bg0016AU

The HP Pavilion Aero is an ultra-light laptop designed for productivity and entertainment. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 8640U processor, it provides efficient multitasking with 6 cores and 12 threads. The 13.3-inch WUXGA display offers vibrant visuals, while 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD ensure fast performance and ample storage. Weighing just under 1 kg, it’s perfect for users on the go. The battery lasts up to 11.5 hours and can be quickly charged. With high-speed connectivity options, it is ideal for both work and play. Grab this laptop with a discount of 18% during the Amazon Festive Sale.

Specifications of HP Pavilion Aero

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 8640U (6 cores, 12 threads)

Display: 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels)

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Weight: Less than 1 kg

10. HP Laptop 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Built-in AI, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, Intel Arc Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB (Win 11, Silver, 1.4 kg), gr1022TU

The HP Laptop 14 features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with built-in AI technology, ensuring smooth performance for various tasks. It boasts a 14-inch FHD micro-edge display, delivering vibrant visuals and sharp details. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it supports efficient multitasking and ample storage. The laptop also has a long-lasting battery lasting up to 8 hours and 45 minutes, along with seamless connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The 1080p HD camera ensures clear video calls, making it an excellent choice for work and entertainment.

Specifications of HP Laptop 14

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, 18 threads, 18MB L3 cache)

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, micro-edge

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours and 45 minutes

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4b

Check out more AI laptop deals on Amazon Diwali Sale

FAQs

Question : What brands are included in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale?

Ans : The sale features a variety of popular brands, including HP, Lenovo, and Acer. Each brand offers a selection of AI laptops with significant discounts, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Question : How much can I save on laptops during the sale?

Ans : Customers can enjoy discounts of over 30% on selected AI laptops. This makes it an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality devices at more affordable prices.

Question : When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale start and end?

Ans : The sale typically begins in mid-October and runs through the Diwali festivities. Be sure to check the Amazon website for specific dates and details to make the most of the offers.

Question : Are there any additional offers or benefits during the sale?

Ans : In addition to the discounts, there may be exclusive bank offers, exchange deals, and EMI options available to help you save even more. Keep an eye out for these added benefits while shopping.

Question : How do I find the best deals on laptops during the sale?

Ans : To find the best deals, visit the Amazon website and navigate to the Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale section. You can filter by brand, price range, and customer ratings to quickly locate the most appealing offers.

