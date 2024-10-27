The ongoing Diwali Sale on Amazon is the ideal time to invest in a dishwasher, especially as these essential appliances rarely come cheap. With reliable brands like KAFF, Hindware, and Midea among others, you’ll find full-size and compact dishwashers to suit your needs. As domestic help becomes more challenging in India, these appliances offer convenience and efficiency, making them indispensable in today’s busy homes. Don’t miss these offers!

FAQs

Question : What type of chimney is best for Indian kitchens?

Ans : Wall-mounted chimneys with Auto Clean, Noise Reduction, and Oil Collectors are ideal for handling heavy oil and spice cooking common in Indian kitchens.

Question : How often should I clean my chimney?

Ans : Most chimneys require cleaning every 2-3 months, but Auto Clean models only need periodic maintenance to ensure optimal performance.

Question : Which oven is best for baking and grilling?

Ans : Oven Toaster Grills (OTGs) are perfect for baking and grilling, offering dedicated settings for various cooking styles.

Question : Can I use metal utensils in a convection microwave?

Ans : Avoid metal utensils in convection microwaves during microwaving, but they’re generally safe to use in the convection mode.

Question : Do dishwashers consume a lot of water?

Ans : No, modern dishwashers are water-efficient, often using less water than manual washing, especially with eco-friendly modes.

Question : Are dishwashers effective on Indian utensils?

Ans : Yes, high-quality dishwashers from brands like Bosch, IFB, and Siemens are designed to clean heavily soiled Indian utensils effectively.