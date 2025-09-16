Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are LIVE on laptops! Up to 60% off on them from Dell, HP, ASUS, Acer, and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals are now live, bringing exciting discounts on laptops with up to ₹8,500 off through bank discounts. You can also enjoy a 10% instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, plus additional savings with credit card EMIs. This is the prime time to grab your preferred brand laptops at huge discounts on Amazon.
Top Laptop DealDELL 15 (2025) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" HD Display/Smoky Black/1.8 kg/MS Office 2021/3 Years WarrantyView Details
₹36,899
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SINView Details
₹44,989
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
₹33,490
HP 14 (2025), 245 G10 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad Core - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" HD Display/Ash Grey/1.36 kgView Details
₹27,980
Best Laptop DealLenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16" WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSINView Details
₹46,350
With just a week left until the full sale kicks off on 23rd September 2025, now’s the time to fill your wishlist and prepare for the big discounts. Don’t miss out on these early deals, as they offer some of the best laptop bargains of the year.
The DELL 15 (2025) with Intel Core i3 12th Gen offers impressive performance with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6 inch HD display ensures clear visuals, while UHD graphics handle casual tasks with ease.
Perfect for business use, it comes with Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 59% off, making it an excellent choice for professionals.
The Lenovo V15 with AMD Ryzen 7 7730U is built for efficiency and performance. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, this laptop offers seamless multitasking for both work and other tasks.
The 15.6 inch FHD display, featuring 250 nits brightness and antiglare coating, ensures crisp visuals even in bright environments. Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, it's a comprehensive solution for productivity. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 60% discount.
The Acer Smartchoice Aspire Lite with AMD Ryzen 5-5625U processor offers a sleek, lightweight design with a powerful 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Its Full HD 15.6 inch display, paired with Windows 11 Home, delivers an immersive experience.
With a metal body and weighing just 1.59 kg, it’s best for everyday use for long hours. This Amazon Great Indian Festival early laptop deal is live with 43% off on Amazon. Check it now.
The HP 14 (2025) 245 G10 is a reliable and efficient business laptop built for productivity. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad-Core processor, it seamlessly handles multitasking with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.
Its 14 inch HD display delivers clear visuals, while AMD Radeon Graphics enhances graphics performance for smooth work and casual entertainment. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals live on this laptop with 59% discount, so why wait till sale when great discounts are here.
The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is a powerhouse designed for professionals who demand performance. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking.
The 16 inch WUXGA IPS display offers crisp visuals, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor provide added convenience. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals live on this laptop with 34% off, offering exceptional value for work and productivity.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a solid choice for everyday use, powered by the Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth performance. Its 14 inch FHD display offers clear visuals, while the Chiclet keyboard ensures comfortable typing.
With Windows 11 and Office 2021 included, it’s right for work or study. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 44% off, making it a great value.
The Lenovo V15 with AMD Ryzen 7 7730U is built for efficiency and performance. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, this laptop offers seamless multitasking for both work and leisure.
The 15.6 inch FHD display, featuring 250 nits brightness and antiglare coating, ensures crisp visuals even in bright environments. Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, it's a comprehensive solution for productivity. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 60% off.
The HP laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 offers smooth performance with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, ideal for everyday tasks and light multitasking.
Its 15.6 inch display provides clear visuals, making it perfect for work or casual use. With Windows 11 and fast processing power, this laptop is a reliable companion. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 60% off, offering fantastic savings for an efficient device.
The Lenovo V15 G4 with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U is a powerhouse designed for those who need both performance and portability. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop delivers fast, seamless multitasking.
The 15.6 inch FHD display ensures crisp visuals, while Dolby Audio enriches your entertainment experience. If you're working on a project or unwinding with a movie, it’s designed to handle it all. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 49% discount; grab this value packed deal today.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Core i5-13420H is designed for those who need a reliable and efficient laptop without compromise. The 15.6 inch FHD display brings sharp visuals, and the backlit keyboard adds extra comfort while typing.
Plus, with Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 Basic (1 Year), it’s ready to tackle both work and play. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 60% off, making it a great choice for your next purchase.
