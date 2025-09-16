Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are LIVE on laptops! Up to 60% off on them from Dell, HP, ASUS, Acer, and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals are now live, bringing exciting discounts on laptops with up to ₹8,500 off through bank discounts. You can also enjoy a 10% instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, plus additional savings with credit card EMIs. This is the prime time to grab your preferred brand laptops at huge discounts on Amazon.

With just a week left until the full sale kicks off on 23rd September 2025, now’s the time to fill your wishlist and prepare for the big discounts. Don’t miss out on these early deals, as they offer some of the best laptop bargains of the year.

Top 10 Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals live on laptops:

TOP LAPTOP DEAL

The DELL 15 (2025) with Intel Core i3 12th Gen offers impressive performance with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6 inch HD display ensures clear visuals, while UHD graphics handle casual tasks with ease.

Perfect for business use, it comes with Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 59% off, making it an excellent choice for professionals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Graphics UHD Graphics Operating System Windows 11 Home + MS Office 2021

The Lenovo V15 with AMD Ryzen 7 7730U is built for efficiency and performance. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, this laptop offers seamless multitasking for both work and other tasks.

The 15.6 inch FHD display, featuring 250 nits brightness and antiglare coating, ensures crisp visuals even in bright environments. Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, it's a comprehensive solution for productivity. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 60% discount.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD, 250 Nits, Antiglare Operating System Windows 11 + Free MS Office

The Acer Smartchoice Aspire Lite with AMD Ryzen 5-5625U processor offers a sleek, lightweight design with a powerful 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Its Full HD 15.6 inch display, paired with Windows 11 Home, delivers an immersive experience.

With a metal body and weighing just 1.59 kg, it’s best for everyday use for long hours. This Amazon Great Indian Festival early laptop deal is live with 43% off on Amazon. Check it now.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5-5625U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch Full HD Design Metal body, Thin and light Special Features HD Audio, Lightweight, Numeric Keypad

The HP 14 (2025) 245 G10 is a reliable and efficient business laptop built for productivity. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad-Core processor, it seamlessly handles multitasking with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Its 14 inch HD display delivers clear visuals, while AMD Radeon Graphics enhances graphics performance for smooth work and casual entertainment. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals live on this laptop with 59% discount, so why wait till sale when great discounts are here.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad-Core RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 14 inch HD Graphics AMD Radeon Special Features Ideal for business, fast SSD storage for efficient multitasking

BEST LAPTOP DEAL

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is a powerhouse designed for professionals who demand performance. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking.

The 16 inch WUXGA IPS display offers crisp visuals, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor provide added convenience. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals live on this laptop with 34% off, offering exceptional value for work and productivity.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 16 inch WUXGA IPS, 300 Nits Operating System Windows 11 Home + Office 2024 Key Features Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Sensor, Aluminium Top

LIGHTWEIGHT LAPTOP

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a solid choice for everyday use, powered by the Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth performance. Its 14 inch FHD display offers clear visuals, while the Chiclet keyboard ensures comfortable typing.

With Windows 11 and Office 2021 included, it’s right for work or study. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 44% off, making it a great value.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 14 inch FHD, 60Hz Operating System Windows 11 + Office 2021 Key Features Chiclet Keyboard, Intel UHD iGPU

HIGHEST DEAL

60% OFF LAPTOP DEAL

The HP laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 offers smooth performance with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, ideal for everyday tasks and light multitasking.

Its 15.6 inch display provides clear visuals, making it perfect for work or casual use. With Windows 11 and fast processing power, this laptop is a reliable companion. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 60% off, offering fantastic savings for an efficient device.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch Weight Light and portable

The Lenovo V15 G4 with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U is a powerhouse designed for those who need both performance and portability. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop delivers fast, seamless multitasking.

The 15.6 inch FHD display ensures crisp visuals, while Dolby Audio enriches your entertainment experience. If you're working on a project or unwinding with a movie, it’s designed to handle it all. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 49% discount; grab this value packed deal today.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB DDR5 5500MHz Storage 512GB SSD NVMe Display 15.6 inch FHD Graphics AMD Integrated

ASUS VIVOBOOK DEAL

The ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Core i5-13420H is designed for those who need a reliable and efficient laptop without compromise. The 15.6 inch FHD display brings sharp visuals, and the backlit keyboard adds extra comfort while typing.

Plus, with Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 Basic (1 Year), it’s ready to tackle both work and play. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deal live on this laptop with 60% off, making it a great choice for your next purchase.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD, 60Hz Graphics Intel UHD iGPU Operating System Windows 11 + Office Home 2024 (M365 Basic, 1 Year)

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided.