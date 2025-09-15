Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are LIVE: Up to 56% off on smartwatches from Samsung, Apple, Amazfit and more

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 is just around the corner, but the excitement has already started with early deals now live. Shoppers can save up to 56% on premium smartwatches from top brands like Samsung, Apple, Amazfit, and more, making this the perfect time to upgrade.

From advanced health tracking to long battery life and sleek designs, these smartwatches offer features that fit every lifestyle. With additional bank card discounts, EMI plans, and exchange options, Amazon ensures buyers get the most value. Don’t wait for the big day—these early deals are already here to shop.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 introduces advanced health tracking and powerful features, combining style with performance. Built with a 3nm processor and dual GPS, this smartwatch enables precise location tracking and fast responsiveness. It's a 44mm Armour Aluminium case with Sapphire Glass that enhances durability without sacrificing elegance. Equipped with LTE support, it works independently of your phone for calls and notifications.

It includes a suite of sensors such as heart rate (HR), SpO2, blood pressure (BP), and ECG monitoring, making it an ideal companion for fitness and wellness. Rated with 5ATM and IP68 for water and dust resistance, the Galaxy Watch 7 is perfect for outdoor workouts, swimming, and day-to-day wear. Battery optimisation and Galaxy ecosystem integration round out the experience.

Specifications Processor 3nm advanced chip for efficiency and speed Display 44mm AMOLED with Sapphire Glass GPS Dual GPS for precise tracking Sensors 5ATM water resistance, IP68 dustproof Durability 5ATM water resistance, IP68 dustproof

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic blends tradition with innovation, featuring a rotating bezel and a large 47mm AMOLED display. Its LTE connectivity ensures independence from your phone, letting you stay connected with calls, texts, and streaming. Its timeless design with Armor Aluminum frame makes it both durable and stylish for formal and casual use.

A strong focus on health is evident with features like blood pressure and ECG monitoring, advanced sleep coach, body composition analysis, and fitness tracking. With up to 40 hours of charge and fast charging support, this smartwatch is designed to keep up with busy days. Integrated with the Galaxy ecosystem, it syncs seamlessly with Samsung devices.

Specifications Display 47mm AMOLED with rotating bezel Connectivity LTE + Bluetooth integration Battery Up to 40 hours with fast charging Health Features BP, ECG, Sleep analysis, body composition tracker Protection IP68 and 5ATM water resistance

The Amazfit Active combines smart performance with a sleek lightweight design, featuring a 1.75-inch AMOLED display for vibrant visuals. Integrated with Bluetooth calling, onboard music storage, and Alexa support, it ensures full hands-free functionality. Its AI-powered fitness coach and GPS help guide workouts more efficiently.

With a remarkable 14-day battery life, the Amazfit Active stays reliable during long trips or workout programs. It supports comprehensive health features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 measurement, stress management, and activity tracking, making it a complete health and lifestyle companion for Android and iPhone users alike.

Specifications Display 1.75-inch AMOLED touch screen Features AI fitness coach, Alexa voice assistant Connectivity Bluetooth calling & GPS tracking Battery Up to 14 days per charge Sensors HR, SpO2, stress, sleep monitoring

The Google Pixel Watch 2 brings together the best of Wear OS 4 and Fitbit, offering premium health and safety features. Its compact design pairs an AMOLED display with an Obsidian Black Active Band, making it both stylish and comfortable. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, it delivers smooth performance for daily use.

Key Fitbit integrations offer exceptional health tracking, including advanced heart rate sensors, sleep monitoring, and stress management tools. Safety features like Fall Detection, Safety Check, and Emergency SOS enhance user assurance. With Wi-Fi and Google services built-in, it blends seamlessly into Android ecosystems.

Specifications Processor Snapdragon W5 + Wear OS 4 optimized Display AMOLED with Always-On feature Health Features Fitbit HR tracker, sleep analysis, stress management Safety Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Fall detection Connectivity Wi-Fi and Android ecosystem integration

This premium version of the Amazfit Active retains the robust features of its Midnight Black counterpart but adds a stainless steel case and elegant leather strap for a more refined look. It’s designed for those who want a smartwatch that transitions seamlessly between workouts and formal occasions.

It supports AI coaching, Bluetooth calling, GPS, and Alexa, alongside a dependable 14-day battery life. The AMOLED display enhances usability, while its comprehensive health-tracking suite ensures fitness, stress, SpO2, and sleep monitoring. Ideal for professionals with an active lifestyle, it blends elegance with functionality.

Specifications Design Stainless steel case with leather strap Display 1.75-inch AMOLED touch display Features AI exercise coach, Alexa-enabled, Bluetooth calling Battery Up to 14 days Sensors HR, SpO2, stress, and sleep monitoring

The Noise Origin smartwatch reimagines user experience with its new Nebula UI and EN1 processor, ensuring fluid performance. Its 1.46-inch ApexVision AMOLED display delivers sharp and vibrant visuals, supported by a sleek stainless steel body with contour-cut design.

Focused on wellbeing, the watch introduces unique features like Fitness Age insights, along with traditional HR, SpO2, and sleep tracking. Fast charging ensures longer runtimes with minimal downtime. Its refined design and strong fitness tools make it an excellent choice for stylish yet health-conscious users.

Specifications Processor EN1 chip for smooth performance Display 1.46-inch AMOLED ApexVision display Body Stainless steel with contour-cut design Battery Fast charging support, long runtime Features Fitness Age, HR, SpO2, Sleep tracking

The boAt Valour Watch 1 is engineered for fitness enthusiasts with advanced tracking through its X2 chip and 6-axis motion sensor, delivering 360° tracking accuracy. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display is safeguarded with Gorilla Glass, providing durability and vibrant visuals.

Supporting AI-driven auto gym mode and built-in GPS, it ensures accurate tracking of sports activities. With a strong 15-day battery backup, it provides excellent endurance. The combination of style and performance makes it suitable for both men and women focused on active lifestyles.

Specifications Processor Advanced X2 Chip Display 1.43-inch AMOLED with Gorilla Glass Sensors 6-axis motion tracking, AI gym auto-detection Battery Up to 15 days backup GPS Built-in for accurate workout data

The OnePlus Watch 2R offers enduring performance with an efficient Snapdragon W5 chipset and Wear OS 4. Featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, it supports seamless navigation across health and smart functions. Designed for heavy users, its standout feature is up to 100 hours of battery life in smart mode.

It includes more than 100 sports modes, dual-frequency GPS for precision tracking, and Bluetooth calling. Rated 5ATM and IP68, it’s suitable for outdoor exploits and fitness activities. Stylish in Gunmetal Gray, it pairs OnePlus design quality with robust smartwatch capabilities.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED display Battery Up to 100 hours smart mode usage Sports 100+ modes with dual-frequency GPS Durability 5ATM and IP68 resistance

The Noise Endeavour Pro is built as a rugged outdoor smartwatch with military-grade toughness. Featuring a titanium alloy bezel, it combines durability with a strong, responsive UI. Its large AMOLED display ensures clarity in outdoor environments, while dual-band GPS guarantees precise navigation.

With up to 28 days standby time and advanced AI companion features, it excels as a long-lasting outdoor partner. Its 50-meter (164 ft) water resistance enhances rugged usability for adventure enthusiasts. This watch is aimed at explorers and fitness buffs needing reliability and strength.

Specifications Build Rugged titanium alloy bezel Durability 164 ft water resistance rating GPS Dual-band GPS accuracy Battery Up to 28 days standby Features AI companion, HR and fitness tracking

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) delivers powerful smartwatch features in a budget-friendly package while retaining Apple’s signature design. Its 44mm Retina display offers crisp clarity, set in a lightweight aluminum case with a Midnight sport band. Integrated with the Apple ecosystem, it provides effortless syncing with iOS devices.

Health features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, emergency SOS, and even Crash Detection for safety. Though it lacks some advanced metrics from the higher variants, its performance, durability, and fitness tracking make it one of the most popular choices among Apple users.

Specifications Display 44mm Retina OLED display Processor Apple S8 SiP chip Health Features HR, Sleep tracker, Crash detection, Emergency SOS Case Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band Connectivity GPS, seamless integration with iOS ecosystem

