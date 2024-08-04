The Amazon Great Indian Festival has some awesome early deals on home and kitchen appliances, with big discounts on big brands, smart gadgets, and must-have items. It's a fantastic chance to save big on your shopping.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals provide the perfect opportunity to save big while enjoying top-quality products. Amazon is offering significant discounts on a wide range of home and kitchen appliances. Among the top categories on offer are kitchen chimneys, refrigerators, and microwave ovens, to name a few. Each category features leading brands and advanced technologies to enhance your daily living. You can find kitchen chimneys at unbeatable prices, ensuring a clean and smoke-free kitchen. The sale also includes refrigerators from renowned brands, featuring energy-efficient models to keep your food fresh and beverages chilled. Furthermore, microwave ovens are being offered with fantastic discounts, making meal preparation easier than ever.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your kitchen with the latest gadgets or simply seeking to replace old appliances, our list of the best recommendations is surely be life-saver. So check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals that you won't want to miss.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is specifically crafted to offer efficient cooling and comfort in medium-sized rooms spanning from 111 to 150 sq. ft. With a variable speed compressor, this AC intelligently adjusts power levels based on the heat load, ensuring both energy efficiency and optimal performance. Its cutting-edge Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1 inverter technology empowers users to tailor the cooling capacity, resulting in potential energy savings of up to 50%. The incorporation of a high-density filter, auto cleanser, and copper condenser with Aqua Clear Protection not only enhances durability but also elevates air quality, making it a trustworthy option for households. Boasting a 3-star energy rating, this AC strikes a harmonious balance between cooling performance and energy conservation.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Energy rating: 3 star

Noise level: 32 dB

Dimensions: 22D x 85W x 27H cm

Cooling power: 4.8 kW

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexicool inverter technology Might not be as energy-efficient as higher-rated models Durable copper condenser

Featuring a variable speed compressor, the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC can adapt power output according to room temperature and heat load, delivering efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms (up to 160 sq. ft). Its 5-in-1 convertible design allows users to select from various cooling modes to meet different requirements. Equipped with anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters, this model ensures cleaner air quality, while the Blue Fins Evaporator Coils enhance longevity by resisting corrosion. Designed to operate effectively in high ambient temperatures of 52°C, this AC offers dependable performance in hot weather conditions.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Energy rating: 3 star

Noise level: 32 dB

Dimensions: 22D x 85W x 27H cm

Cooling power: 4.8 kW

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters May not be as energy-efficient as higher-rated models. Suitable for extremely hot climates

The Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is ideal for small-sized rooms of up to 100 sq. ft). It features a patented inverter swing compressor, ensuring high energy efficiency and quiet operation. The Dew Clean Technology maintains healthy air quality by preventing dust and mould accumulation. This model includes a PM 2.5 filter for improved air purification and offers a high ambient operation capability of up to 52°C. The triple display provides easy monitoring of temperature, power consumption, and error codes, making it a user-friendly option.

Specifications of Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Energy rating: 3 star

Noise level: 29 dB

Dimensions: 22.9D x 80W x 29.8H cm

Cooling power: 3.51 kW

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter swing compressor Not suitable for larger spaces Effective cooling even at 52°C

Check out more AC options available on Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals:

Check out the best refrigerators:

4. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is perfect for small families. With a total capacity of 242 litres, it has a 63-litre freezer and a 179-litre fresh food compartment. The smart inverter compressor guarantees energy efficiency, reduced noise, and long-lasting performance. It comes with adjustable tempered glass shelves, a spacious vegetable tray, and multiple door baskets. This refrigerator also boasts multi-air flow cooling, an anti-bacterial gasket, smart diagnosis, and smart connect for seamless operation. The frost-free feature ensures automatic defrosting to prevent ice build-up.

Specifications of LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Energy rating: 3 star

Capacity: 242 litres

Configuration: Full-sized freezer-on-top

Dimensions: 66.9D x 58.5W x 147.5H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Automatic defrosting adds convenience Not suitable for large families Smart Diagnosis for quick troubleshooting

5. Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers best-in-class energy efficiency with a 5-star rating. Suitable for families with 2-3 members, it features Intellisense Inverter Technology for consistent cooling and low starting voltage operation. The refrigerator comes with a base stand drawer, toughened glass shelves, and an anti-bacterial gasket. It ensures up to 7 days of garden freshness and up to 12 hours of milk preservation, making it a practical choice for households.

Specifications of Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Energy rating: 5 star

Capacity: 207 litres

Configuration: Single door

Dimensions: 68.1D x 57.6W x 150H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly energy-efficient Manual defrosting required Intellisense Inverter Technology ensures reliable cooling

6. Samsung 363 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 363 L 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is ideal for large households. Boasting a 363-litre capacity, it provides versatile storage options with its 5-in-1 convertible layout. The digital inverter compressor not only improves energy efficiency but also reduces noise, guaranteeing long-term performance. It comes with Twin Cooling Plus for precise temperature regulation, Power Freeze and Power Cool for quick cooling and a door alarm for added safety. Additionally, the toughened glass shelves ensure durability, an anti-bacterial gasket promotes hygiene and LED lighting ensures clear visibility. This refrigerator seamlessly blends practicality with cutting-edge technology to deliver an exceptional user experience.

Specifications of Samsung 363 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Energy rating: 3 star

Capacity: 363 litres

Configuration: Full-sized freezer-on-top

Dimensions: 66.5D x 67.5W x 172.5H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible 5-in-1 design provides flexible storage options Less efficient compared to higher-rated models Suitable for large families

Check out more refrigerator options available on Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals:

Check out the best chimneys:

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is crafted to maintain a smoke-free kitchen environment through robust suction power and cutting-edge filterless technology. Equipped with motion-sensing technology for effortless use, it also includes an auto-clean function that utilises heat to remove sticky oil residues. The chimney's elegant black finish brings a contemporary flair to any kitchen space, while the built-in oil collector simplifies maintenance tasks. Elica offers a lifetime warranty on the motor and a comprehensive 2-year warranty from the date of purchase, guaranteeing enduring reliability and performance.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Noise level: ‎58 dB

Dimension: 42.6D x 60W x 47.5H cm

Filter type: Filterless

Material: Stainless steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Higher initial cost Filterless technology efficiently removes smoke and oily fumes.

8. INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA EKON 60BK is a 1050 m³/hr pyramid kitchen chimney ideal for medium to heavy frying and grilling. It features dual LED lamps for improved visibility, a double baffle filter for efficient filtration, and user-friendly push-button controls. The chimney's premium black finish adds elegance to any kitchen decor. It is suitable for kitchens with a 2-3 burner stove. INALSA provides a 5-year warranty on the motor, ensuring long-term reliability. This chimney is designed to offer both functionality and style, making it a great addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Noise level: ‎65 dB

Dimension:47.5D x 60W x 52H cm

Filter type: Baffle filter

Material: Stainless steel with powder coating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient lighting for the cooking area, thanks to the LED lamp Maybe noisier compared to other models Double baffle filter for Easy cleaning and maintenance

9. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Specifically designed for Indian kitchens with a 2-4 burner stove, the Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney stands out. Equipped with a high-efficiency baffle filter, noise reduction technology, and easy-to-use push-button controls, this chimney combines functionality with style. The pyramid design and elegant black finish enhance its aesthetic appeal. Built to withstand heavy frying and grilling, this chimney ensures a smoke-free kitchen environment with its strong suction power. Faber offers a 12-year warranty on the motor and a 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product, guaranteeing longevity and reliable performance.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Noise level: ‎49 dB

Dimension: 39D x 60W x 37H cm

Filter type: Baffle filter

Material: Powdered metal steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quieter operation Lacks advanced touch or motion sensor control Long-term reliability

Check out more chimney options available on Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals

Top 3 features of the best kitchen and home appliances on Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals:

Best kitchen and home appliances Category Colour Feature Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC AC White Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, High-Density Filter, Auto Cleanser Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC AC White 5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC AC White High Ambient Operation upto 52°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Refrigerator Shiny steel Smart diagnosis, Smart Connect and Deodorizer Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Refrigerator Sapphire blue Stabilizer-free operation Samsung 363 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Refrigerator Luxe black Twin Cooling Plus, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Display, Power Freeze, Power Cool Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Chimney Black LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Chimney Black LED light Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Chimney Black Push button

FAQs Question : What are the benefits of an inverter air conditioner compared to a non-inverter model? Ans : Inverter air conditioners adjust their compressor speed based on the cooling demand, leading to higher energy efficiency, reduced electricity bills, and quieter operation. Non-inverter models have fixed-speed compressors, which can result in higher energy consumption and more noise. Question : How do I choose the right size refrigerator for my home? Ans : Consider your household size and needs. For small families (2-3 members), a refrigerator with a capacity of 200-300 litres is generally sufficient. Larger families (4 or more members) might need a model with 300 litres or more. Also, consider the available space in your kitchen. Question : What is the ideal suction capacity for a kitchen chimney? Ans : The ideal suction capacity depends on your cooking habits and kitchen size. For moderate cooking, a chimney with a suction capacity of 600-1000 m³/hr is generally sufficient. For heavy cooking with frequent frying and grilling, look for chimneys with a higher suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr or more. Question : How often should I clean the filters in my kitchen chimney? Ans : The frequency of cleaning depends on usage. For regular use, clean the filters every 2-3 weeks. If you use the chimney for heavy cooking or frying, clean the filters more frequently. Some chimneys come with self-cleaning features, which can reduce maintenance effort.