Amazon Great Indian Festival: Enjoy premium sound with the best headphones with multiple deals on top brands

Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Carbon Black)
Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Green
Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Lightweight Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Advanced Multipoint Bluetooth Headset, Works with Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, Mac/PC - Offwhite
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black
boAt Rockerz 650 Pro (2025 Launch),Touch/Swipe Controls,Dolby Audio,80Hrs Battery,2Mics Enx,Fast Charge,App Support,Dual Pair,Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones,Wireless Headphone with Mic (Starry Night)
OneOdio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones - Wireless/Wired 110 Hrs Stereo Sound Bluetooth Foldable Headsets with Deep Bass 50mm Neodymium Drivers for PC/Phone - Studio Wireless Pro C (Black)
Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, Upto 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro,Touch/Swipe Controls,Dolby Audio,80Hrs Battery,2Mics Enx,Fast Charge,App Support,Dual Pair,Bluetooth Headphones,Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Mic (Silver Frost)
GOBOULT Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Device Pairing, AUX Option, Wireless Headphones (Black)
Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Calm Beige)
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, On Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black)
Amazon Basics Pro Series Wireless Noise Cancelling ANC Over Ear Headphone | Bluetooth Headset | USB Charging | 10 m Paring Distance | 74 Hours Battery Life | 40 mm Drivers | IPX4 Rated (Silver)
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)
realme TechLife Studio H1 Over The Ear Over Ear Wireless Headphone with 70Hours Playtime 360° Spatial Audio, 40mm Drivers, 80ms Superlow Latency, 43 dB Adaptive ANC-Black
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue
Noise Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm Beige)
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)
OneOdio A70 Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones, Wireless Headphones w/ 72H Playtime, Hi-Res, 3.5mm/6.35mm Wired Audio Jack for Studio Monitor & Mixing DJ E-Guitar AMP, Computer Laptop PC Tablet (Black)
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black
soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom Eq Via App, 40H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Multipoint Connection - Over Ear
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Smartchoice Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with 40mm Drivers, 22Hr Playtime + Rapid Charge, Flat-Folding and Collapsible,Light Weight,Work with Android and iOS- Black
soundcore by Anker,Space One Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Travel Pouch,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res,Ergo Design for Comfort Fit
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)
soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Smartchoice Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, 22Hr Battery, Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, Rapid Charge, 4-Mic System – Mod White
soundcore by Anker,Space One Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Travel Pouch,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res,Ergo Design for Comfort Fit
Skullcandy Icon ANC On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Active Noise Cancelling, 60Hr Battery + Rapid Charge, Mic, Stay-Aware Mode, iOS & Android – Primer
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
Audio-Technica ATH-M40X Professional Studio Monitor Over-Ear Headphones (Black)
Noise Master Buds Max, Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC, Dynamic EQ, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio,Upto 60H Playtime, App Support (Silver)
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Open‑Back Audiophile Headphones, German-Irish Craftsmanship, Detachable Cables, E.A.R. Technology for Wide Sound Field, Comfort-Fit for Gaming, 2‑Year Warranty
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones, Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Blue
Razer Barracuda X Chroma - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset with 6 Zone Chroma RGB (SmartSwitch Hyperspeed & Bluetooth, 40mm Drivers, Detachable HyperClear Cardioid Mic) Black
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones | Active Noise Cancellation, Sensory Bass, Dual Pairing, 50H Battery, Rapid Charge, Alexa Built-in | Bone, Off WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
SHOKZ Openrun Pro 2 Bone Conduction Sports Headphones, Open Ear Wireless Earphones With Bluetooth 5.3, Noise Cancelling Mics, IP55 Waterproof, 12H Playtime For Running, USB-C Qiuck Charge (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition-Over Ear Headphones with Hybrid ANC,50 Hr Battery & Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth 5,990 Streaming & Crystal Clear Calls,Designed in Germany - CopperView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
