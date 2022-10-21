Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best deals on top-rated gadgets

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has entered in its final days. The sale saturated in the last week of September during Dussehra and would conclude on October 23 around Diwali. The e-tailer is offering discounts on a wide range of products including mobile phones, smart devices, laptops and other electronic gadgets in the ongoing Amazon sale. Further, there are no-cost EMI options, Amazon Pay-based offers and exchange discounts during the sale. Customers can also avail of an instant discount of up to 10% on purchases made using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition
The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition was recently launched in India at an introductory price of ₹32,999. Now, Amazon is offering a ₹2,000 instant discount for interested customers purchasing the phone using the ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there is an exchange offer capped at ₹28,000. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity8 8100-Max processor and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.
Redmi Smart Tv x43
The Redmi 43-inch Smart Tv is up for grabs at ₹24,999 during the sale. Customers can avail an additional discount upto ₹1250 using ICICI credit cards. Additionally, customers can also get an exchange discount of up to ₹8050 with this deal. The television runs on Android TV 10 and features the company’s PatchWall 4 UI. It comes equipped with 30W speakers and DTS virtualX and Dolby Atmos support.
OnePlus 163.8 cm U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S
OnePlus U series 4K LED Smart TV has an original price tag of ₹69,999. It is available with 14% off on Amazon and can be purchased at ₹59,999. The smart TV has a 65-inch display with 60 Hertz refresh rate and 178 degree wide viewing angle. It runs on Android TV 10 and offers hands-free experience with support for Google Assistant. The TV features 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It has a 30watt speaker system.
Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)
The Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB RAM is currently available for ₹11,099 on Amazon. ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of up to ₹1250 cashback. No-cost EMI options start around ₹3000. The kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display with a 330ppi glare-free panel.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
This device is currently listed for ₹3699. Customers can also make purchases using a Rupay debit card or Amazon Pay wallet to win additional cashback. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is capable of offering 4K video streaming and supports Wi-Fi 6. It offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and Dolby Atmos.
Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) combo with Wipro 9W LED smart color bulb
This Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) with Wipro bulb combo is up for purchase at ₹2,499 on Amazon. Echo Dot (4th Gen) has a new spherical design and improved bass performance compared to Echo Dot (3rd Gen).