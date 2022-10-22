Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Deals on smartphones under 10,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has entered its final days. The sale started in the last week of September during Dussehra and would conclude on October 23 around Diwali. The e-tailer is offering discounts on a wide range of products including mobile phones, smart devices, laptops and other electronic gadgets in the ongoing Amazon sale. Further, there are no-cost EMI options, Amazon Pay-based offers and exchange discounts during the sale. Customers can also avail of an instant discount of up to 10% on purchases made using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.
realme narzo 50i
The 2GB RAM with 32GB ROM Variant of realme narzo 50i is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹5,749. Interestingly, a free earphone comes with this deal during the checkout. Additionally, customers can also swap their old phones on this deal for an exchange amount of up to ₹5,450. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by Octo-core processor.
Redmi A1
The Redmi A1 (2GB RAM with 32GB ROM Variant) is available for purchase at Amazon for ₹6,299. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹170 using ICICI Bank credit card. Moreover, customers also get an exchange offer up to ₹5,900 with this deal. It comes with MediaTek Helio A22 processor and features 16.56cm HD+ display.
Redmi 10A
The Redmi 10A ( 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage) is listed at a price of ₹8,599 on Amazon. Customers can avail an instant 10% discount upto ₹1000 using ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this device worth up to ₹8,150. It features a 6.53-inch LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor.
Samsung Galaxy M13
The Samsung Galaxy M13 ( 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage) comes at a discounted price of ₹9,499. Customers can avail an instant 10% discount on ICICI Bank credit card. The smartphone features a 6.60inch FHD+ LCD infinity O display and is powered by Android 12,One UI Core 4 with a powerful Octa Core Processor. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on this device worth up to ₹8,650.