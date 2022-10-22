Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Deals on smartphones under 10,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has entered its final days. The sale started in the last week of September during Dussehra and would conclude on October 23 around Diwali. The e-tailer is offering discounts on a wide range of products including mobile phones, smart devices, laptops and other electronic gadgets in the ongoing Amazon sale. Further, there are no-cost EMI options, Amazon Pay-based offers and exchange discounts during the sale. Customers can also avail of an instant discount of up to 10% on purchases made using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.

