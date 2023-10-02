Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13 to be available under ₹40,000? Here's what the e-commerce giant suggested
Apple's iPhone 13 to be available at a record low price of under ₹40,000 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival.
Apple's iPhone 13 smartphone will be available for a record low price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Despite completing two years since its release, the Apple iPhone 13 remains a strong contender against other premium smartphones in the market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message