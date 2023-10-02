Apple's iPhone 13 to be available at a record low price of under ₹40,000 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival.

Apple's iPhone 13 smartphone will be available for a record low price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Despite completing two years since its release, the Apple iPhone 13 remains a strong contender against other premium smartphones in the market.

If you're seeking a high-quality flagship device on a budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is unquestionably one of the top choices. To recap, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021, alongside the iPhone 13 Pro and mini, with a starting price of ₹79,900.

The iPhone 13 is currently priced at ₹59,990 for the 128GB storage variant, ₹69,990 for the 256GB storage variant and ₹89,990 for the 512GB storage variant. Notably, iPhone 13 is already available at a discounted price of ₹52,499 on Amazon for the 128Gb version.

However, during the Amazon's upcoming Great Indian Festival the price for the Apple's premium smartphone is expected to nosedive further to below ₹40,000, according to a price teaser by the e-commerce giant.

While Amazon has not yet revealed the exact price for iPhone 13 during the Great Indian Festival, the company has confirmed that the price of under ₹40,000 will be inclusive of bank discount and the extra off on exchange of old smartphone.

iPhone 13 specifications:

iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the company's flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone boasts a 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capabilities, as well as a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is set to begin on October 8, with early access for Prime members on October 7. Interested buyers can expect discounts of up to 89 percent on various gadgets, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 smartphones, as well as laptops, smartwatches, and more. SBI cardholders can enjoy an extra 10 percent discount up to ₹1,500 for mobile phones and up to ₹1,750 for other categories.



