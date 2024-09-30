The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is here, bringing incredible deals of up to 50% off on the best TVs from leading brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung. This festive season, upgrade your entertainment setup with stunning 4K displays, smart TV features, and incredible sound at unbeatable prices. Whether you're after a sleek design or an immersive viewing experience, the Amazon Sale 2024 has something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these limited-time Amazon deals that guarantee quality and savings. Hurry, and grab your perfect TV while stocks last during this massive sale!

1. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This 65-inch Sony Bravia on Amazon sale offers stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals, powered by the X1 4K processor and HDR technology. With Google TV, Chromecast, and Apple Airplay, streaming is seamless, while Dolby Audio and a 20W speaker system provide immersive sound. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. Also, enjoy smooth motion with MotionFlow XR 100 and smart features like voice search, watchlist, and Google Play integration.



Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

2. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Featuring a 32-inch display, the LG HD Ready Smart TV offers clear images thanks to its Active HDR and elegant LED design. It operates on the WebOS system, providing features such as screen mirroring, multitasking, and a wide range of OTT app access. It ensures easy connectivity with other devices with 2 HDMI ports and a single USB port. The sound quality is enriched by DTS Virtual, producing a 10W output for a harmonious audio experience.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Screen size: 32 inches

Resolution: 720p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

3. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Samsung’s 32-inch HD Ready TV combines a sleek design with vibrant HD picture quality through its LED panel and PurColor technology. It offers two HDMI and one USB port for connectivity and includes smart features like Screen Share, Music System, and OTT app access. Enjoy clear audio with 20W Dolby Digital Plus sound as well as an incredible Amazon deal you cannot afford to miss,

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Screen size: 32 inches

Resolution: 768p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

4. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Experience exceptional picture quality with the 43-inch LG 4K TV, featuring 4K Upscaler and HDR10 for sharp visuals. The integration of AI Sound and AI Brightness Control further enhances your viewing pleasure. With 20W audio output and Virtual Surround 5.1 sound, you can immerse yourself in rich audio. Powered by WebOS 23, this TV supports a variety of OTT applications, Apple Airplay, and Game Optimizer functionalities.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

5. Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The 43-inch BRAVIA 2 Series TV from Sony features stunning 4K visuals, driven by the X1 4K processor and HDR10 technology. With integrated Google TV, Chromecast, and Google Assistant, you can effortlessly access your preferred content. Experience immersive audio with 20W Dolby Audio and open baffle speakers. It offers multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 50% Off on Top TVs from Sony, LG, and Samsung

6. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Check out the Samsung 65-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV pm Amazon sale which delivers amazing picture quality with features like 4K Upscaling, UHD Dimming, and HDR10+ support. Thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K, your visuals will be sharp and lively. This smart TV is equipped with Bixby voice control, Apple AirPlay, and tons of streaming apps.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

7. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This 55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD TV on Amazon sale 2024 offers enhanced visuals with 4K Upscaling and HDR10. Powered by WebOS 23, it provides access to unlimited OTT apps, Game Optimizer, and AI Brightness Control. With 20W sound output and Virtual Surround 5.1, it ensures a rich audio experience. Multiple connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports, making it a smart choice for immersive viewing and gaming sessions.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

8. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

If you’re looking for a great TV on Amazon sale 2024, the 43-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid is a solid choice! It offers amazing picture quality and smooth performance, powered by the Crystal Processor 4K. With features like 4K upscaling, PurColor, and HDR10+, you’ll see vibrant colours and impressive contrast. The UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator make sure everything stays clear. It’s a smart TV that supports popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 5

0 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

9. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony BRAVIA 2 K-55S25B on Amazon deals offers a premium 55-inch 4K LED display with stunning visuals powered by the 4K Processor X1 and MotionFlow XR technology, enhancing clarity and smoothness. With Google TV, it provides easy access to popular apps like Netflix and YouTube, and voice control through Google Assistant. It also supports Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Alexa for smart home integration.

Specifications of Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

10. LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This LG TV available on Amazon sale brings an immersive 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display with AI-powered features like 4K upscaling, AI Sound, and AI Brightness Control for an optimised viewing experience. The WebOS 23 platform offers a user-friendly interface with unlimited access to OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The TV also boasts Dolby Vision, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR10 for rich, lifelike colours.

Specifications of LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen size: 50 inches

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI



FAQs

Question : Is 4K resolution necessary for all TVs?

Ans : For a clearer and more immersive viewing experience, 4K is recommended, especially for larger screens and streaming content.

Question : What is the difference between LED and OLED TVs?

Ans : OLED offers better contrast, deeper blacks, and wider viewing angles, while LED TVs are typically more affordable.

Question : What is HDR in TVs?

Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) improves picture quality by enhancing contrast, brightness, and colours, offering more vivid visuals.

Question : How many HDMI ports do I need on my TV?

Ans : At least three HDMI ports are ideal for connecting multiple devices like gaming consoles, soundbars, and Blu-ray players.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

