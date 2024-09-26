Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE with up to 65% off on washing machines: Choose from LG, Samsung and more
The Amazon Great Indian Festival has officially kicked off, offering huge discounts of up to 65% on a wide range of washing machines. This sale brings top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Bosch at unbeatable prices, allowing shoppers to upgrade their home appliances without breaking the bank.