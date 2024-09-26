Amazon Great Indian sale is the perfect time to upgrade your laundry routine. Shop the best deals on washing machines with up to 65% off on top brands like Samsung, LG, Bosch and more. Ensure additional savings with bank offers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has officially kicked off, offering huge discounts of up to 65% on a wide range of washing machines. This sale brings top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Bosch at unbeatable prices, allowing shoppers to upgrade their home appliances without breaking the bank.

Whether you're looking for a fully automatic, front-load, or top-load washing machine, this sale has something for every need and budget. Prime members can also enjoy early access to these incredible deals, ensuring they don’t miss out on their preferred models. With advanced features and energy-efficient options available, now is the perfect time to invest in a high-quality washing machine during this festive season sale.

The Bosch 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is an ideal choice for large households. With its 5-star energy rating and AI-powered ActiveWater Plus technology, it ensures water and energy efficiency while providing superior cleaning. The in-built heater and various wash programs cater to all fabric types, making laundry care seamless. Its sleek black-grey design adds a modern touch to any laundry room.

Specifications of Bosch 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine: Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: AI ActiveWater Plus

Special Features: In-built heater, multiple wash programs

Control Type: Fully Automatic

Colour: Black Grey

Warranty: Manufacturer warranty available

2. Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Samsung’s 8 kg AI Ecobubble front load washing machine combines efficiency with advanced features like Wi-Fi connectivity and Hygiene Steam technology. The Ecobubble technology ensures deep cleaning at lower temperatures, saving energy while protecting fabrics. Its 5-star energy rating and digital inverter motor provide durability and energy savings, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a smart, eco-friendly laundry solution.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine: Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: AI Ecobubble, Digital Inverter

Special Features: Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi connectivity, Inbuilt Heater

Control Type: Fully Automatic

Colour: Black Grey

Warranty: Manufacturer warranty available

3. Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 kg Top Load Washing Machine, featuring Eco Bubble technology and a Digital Inverter motor, delivers powerful cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. Its soft-closing door adds convenience, while the 5-star energy rating ensures low electricity consumption. With an array of smart features, this machine is perfect for those who prefer top-load convenience with high-end performance.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Eco Bubble, Digital Inverter

Special Features: Soft Closing Door, Eco Bubble Tech

Control Type: Fully Automatic

Colour: Light Gray

Warranty: Manufacturer warranty available

The LG 9 Kg Washer Dryer is an all-in-one solution for busy households. With AI Direct Drive Technology, it automatically senses fabric type and adjusts the wash accordingly. TurboWash reduces laundry time, while the steam function provides superior allergen removal. Its built-in Wi-Fi enables remote operation, making laundry management more convenient than ever.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer: Capacity: 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry)

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: AI Direct Drive, TurboWash

Special Features: Steam, Wi-Fi, Allergy Care

Control Type: Fully Automatic

Colour: Middle Black

Warranty: Manufacturer warranty available

The Samsung 7 kg Top Load Washing Machine offers a highly efficient washing experience with its Centre Jet Pulsator and Diamond Drum, designed to gently but thoroughly clean fabrics. With features like the magic filter and soft-close door, this washing machine simplifies laundry tasks, making it a solid choice for medium-sized households looking for a reliable and durable solution.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: Capacity: 7 kg

Technology: Centre Jet Pulsator

Special Features: Diamond Drum, Magic Filter

Control Type: Fully Automatic

Colour: Imperial Silver

Warranty: Manufacturer warranty available

6. IFB 7Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The IFB 7Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers powerful Deep Clean Technology, powered by AI to optimize washing based on fabric type. Its ActivMix feature ensures thorough detergent mixing, leading to better wash results. With a 5-star energy rating and soft-close door, it combines eco-friendly efficiency with premium user-friendly features.

Specifications of IFB 7Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Deep Clean, AI Powered

Special Features: ActivMix, Soft Close Door

Control Type: Fully Automatic

Color: Med Grey

Warranty: Manufacturer warranty available

The LG 9 Kg AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine features advanced fabric care technology, making it a great fit for large households. With Steam and 6 Motion DD technology, it ensures efficient and gentle washing. Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to control laundry remotely, making it an excellent option for tech-savvy users seeking convenience and performance.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine: Capacity: 9 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD

Special Features: Steam, Wi-Fi

Control Type: Fully Automatic

Colour: Middle Black

Warranty: Manufacturer warranty available

8. IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The IFB 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine brings AI-powered efficiency to your laundry routine. With 9 Swirl Wash technology and Wi-Fi connectivity, this model offers deep cleaning while ensuring fabric care. The steam refresh program is an added bonus, providing a quick, hygienic wash for lightly soiled clothes. Ideal for medium to large households seeking advanced washing features.

Specifications of IFB 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine: Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: 9 Swirl Wash, AI Powered

Special Features: Wi-Fi, Steam Refresh Program

Control Type: Fully Automatic

Colour: Mocha

Warranty: Manufacturer warranty available

The IFB 6 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, designed for small to medium-sized households, is powered by AI for optimal washing results. The 2X Power Steam feature ensures deep cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. With a 5-star energy rating, it is both eco-friendly and effective, making it a great choice for efficient laundry care.

Specifications of IFB 6 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine: Capacity: 6 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: AI Powered, 2X Power Steam

Special Features: In-built Heater

Control Type: Fully Automatic

Colour: Grey

Warranty: 4 years comprehensive warranty

10. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 Kg Top Load Washing Machine comes equipped with Eco Bubble Technology and a Digital Inverter Motor, providing powerful yet energy-efficient cleaning. Its soft-closing door adds safety and convenience, while the sleek lavender gray design complements modern interiors. This model is perfect for those seeking reliability and performance in a compact, stylish package.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: Capacity: 7 kg

Technology: Eco Bubble, Digital Inverter

Special Features: Soft Closing Door

Control Type: Fully Automatic

Colour: Lavender Gray

Warranty: Manufacturer warranty available

FAQs Question : What capacity washing machine should I choose? Ans : The capacity you need depends on the size of your household. For small families (1-2 people), a 6-7 kg washing machine is usually sufficient. For larger families (4-5 people), consider an 8-9 kg machine. For bigger families or those who wash heavy loads like bedding, a 9 kg or larger machine is ideal. Question : What is the difference between top-load and front-load washing machines? Ans : Top-load machines are easier to load, generally more affordable, and use less space. Front-load machines, however, are more energy and water-efficient, provide better cleaning, and are gentler on clothes. They also come with more advanced features like AI-driven wash programs. Question : What does a 5-star energy rating mean for washing machines? Ans : A 5-star energy rating indicates that the washing machine is highly energy-efficient, consuming less electricity for each wash. This not only reduces your electricity bill but is also more environmentally friendly. Question : What is the advantage of having an in-built heater in a washing machine? Ans : An in-built heater allows the washing machine to heat water to the desired temperature for effective stain removal, especially for heavily soiled clothes. It also enables washing with hot water, which is essential for sanitizing and washing delicate fabrics. Question : How does AI technology in washing machines improve performance? Ans : AI-powered washing machines automatically detect the type of fabric and load size to adjust the water level, temperature, and wash time. This ensures optimized washing performance, reduces water and energy usage, and extends the lifespan of your clothes.