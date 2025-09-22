Amazon Great Indian Festival is NOW LIVE for Prime members: Get huge price drop on gaming laptops

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has officially gone live for Prime members, and it’s the perfect time to grab a powerful gaming laptop at a fraction of the cost. With massive discounts, bank offers, and exclusive early access deals, Prime subscribers can enjoy unbeatable prices before the sale opens to everyone else.

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly machine or a high-end gaming beast, the sale has something for every gamer. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your setup while saving big during one of Amazon’s biggest festive sales of the year.

Top deals on gaming laptops during Amazon sale

The HP Smartchoice Victus delivers a solid gaming experience with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 5050 GPU, and 144Hz FHD display. Its 24GB DDR5 RAM ensures smooth multitasking and upgrade potential, while 1TB SSD provides fast storage.

Lightweight and portable at 2.29kg, it balances performance and mobility. RGB keyboard adds aesthetic appeal, making it ideal for gamers who want high-end features without going fully premium.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5050, 8GB GDDR6 RAM 24GB DDR5 (Upgradeable) Storage 1TB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 pairs a 13th Gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 4050 GPU for a dependable mid-range gaming experience. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD enable smooth multitasking and quick load times.

Its 144Hz FHD display delivers fluid visuals, while a durable build and 90WHr battery ensure long gaming sessions. Ideal for gamers seeking performance and reliability at a competitive price.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz

MSI Katana 15 is a powerful gaming laptop featuring the 14th Gen Intel i7-14650HX and RTX 5050 GPU. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD provide responsive performance, while the 40cm QHD 165Hz display ensures sharp, smooth visuals.

Weighing 2.4kg, it balances portability with power. Designed for gamers who prioritize immersive graphics and fast performance in modern titles, it’s a strong contender for mid-to-high-end gaming.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-14650HX (14th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5050, 8GB GDDR7 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 40cm QHD, 165Hz

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 combines AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX with RTX 5050 graphics to deliver a premium gaming experience. With 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 165Hz FHD+ display, it supports smooth gameplay and multitasking. Its 16" screen enhances immersion, and 90WHr battery ensures longer sessions. Ideal for gamers seeking high-end performance without moving into ultra-premium pricing, balancing speed, display quality, and portability effectively.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5050, 8GB RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Display 16" FHD+, 165Hz

The HP Victus gaming laptop offers an upgraded RTX 5060 GPU with 24GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and 144Hz IPS FHD display. With 300 nits brightness, it ensures clear visuals even in bright environments.

Its RGB keyboard adds flair, while upgradeable RAM provides future-proofing. Lightweight at 2.29kg, it balances performance and portability, making it ideal for gamers who want high FPS and immersive visuals at a strong value.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5060, 8GB RAM 24GB DDR5 (Upgradeable) Storage 1TB SSD Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 144Hz, 300 nits

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a top-tier gaming laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, RTX 5070 GPU, and 16GB RAM. The 16" WQXGA OLED 240Hz display delivers stunning visuals and high refresh rates for competitive gaming.

With 1TB storage and RGB keyboard, it combines speed, aesthetics, and responsiveness. Lightweight for its specs at 2.3kg, it’s ideal for gamers seeking premium performance and immersive graphics.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5070, 8GB GDDR7 RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Display 16" WQXGA OLED, 240Hz

This ASUS ROG Strix G16 pairs AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX with RTX 5070 Ti for extreme gaming performance. 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD ensure smooth gameplay and fast loading. The 16" FHD+ 165Hz display provides crisp visuals, while 90WHr battery supports extended sessions.

At 2.5kg, it’s portable for its performance class. Perfect for gamers seeking high-end graphics, immersive play, and reliability in modern AAA titles.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Display 16" FHD+, 165Hz

The Alienware Area-51 16 is a flagship gaming laptop with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5090 24GB GPU, 64GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD. Its 16" WQXGA 240Hz display with 500 nits brightness offers stunning visuals.

At 3.4kg, it’s heavy but built for ultimate performance and immersive AAA gaming. Perfect for pro gamers and creators demanding extreme speed, high FPS, and unmatched graphical fidelity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5090, 24GB GDDR7 RAM 64GB DDR5 Storage 2TB SSD Display 16" WQXGA, 240Hz, 500 nits