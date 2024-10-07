The Amazon Great Indian Festival is still on and brings a treasure trove of savings on top vacuum cleaners from renowned brands like Dyson, Philips, and Bosch. This is your chance to revamp your cleaning routine with some of the most effective vacuum cleaners available.

1. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a must-have during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With a powerful 1900 watts of suction, this compact and lightweight vacuum features PowerCyclone 5 technology and a MultiClean nozzle for efficient cleaning. Its bagless design simplifies maintenance while ensuring excellent performance. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it stands out as one of the best vacuum cleaners for your home. Don’t miss the chance to grab this top-rated model at unbeatable prices during the Amazon sale!

Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 1900 Watts suction.

Design: Compact and lightweight.

Technology: PowerCyclone 5 for efficient airflow.

Accessories: MultiClean nozzle for versatile cleaning.

2. AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is an excellent choice for home cleaning during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With 1600 watts of power and 21.5 kPa suction capability, it ensures effective performance on various surfaces. Its 21-litre tank capacity makes it suitable for larger cleaning tasks, while the blower function adds versatility. The washable 3L dust bag and durable stainless steel body in sleek black, red, and steel colours make maintenance easy. Discover this top vacuum cleaner at unbeatable prices during the Amazon sale!

Specifications of AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 1600 Watts with 21.5 kPa suction power.

Capacity: 21 litres tank for large cleaning tasks.

Functionality: Wet and dry cleaning with blower function.

Design: Washable 3L dust bag and stainless steel body.

4. Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 liter HEPA Filter 1 piece

Buy the Eureka Forbes SuperVac, a powerful bagless vacuum cleaner designed for efficient home cleaning. With 1600 watts of suction and advanced cyclonic technology, it effectively captures dirt and dust. This compact and lightweight vacuum comes with seven versatile accessories, making it easy to tackle various cleaning tasks. The one-litre HEPA filter ensures improved air quality by trapping allergens, while its stylish red design adds a touch of elegance. Enjoy a one-year warranty for peace of mind during the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Specifications of Eureka Forbes SuperVac Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 1600 Watts with powerful suction.

Technology: Bagless design with cyclonic technology.

Accessories: Includes seven versatile cleaning tools.

Filter: One-litre HEPA filter for improved air quality.

5. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 for Home|4000 Pa Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser Navigation|Multiple Map Memory| Floor Cleaner Machine for Home|1 Year Warranty|2024 New Launch

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 is the ideal home cleaning companion, combining advanced technology and powerful performance. With an impressive 4000 Pa suction power, this robot vacuum effortlessly removes dust and debris from various surfaces. It features advanced laser navigation for precise mapping and multiple map memory, making it perfect for multi-level homes. Backed by a one-year warranty, this floor cleaner machine offers peace of mind. Discover this innovative 2024 new launch and elevate your cleaning routine during the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Specifications of Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10

Suction Power: 4000 Pa for deep cleaning.

Navigation: Advanced laser navigation for accurate mapping.

Memory: Multiple map memory for easy use in multi-level homes.

Warranty: Includes a one-year warranty for assurance.

7. dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210m Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa

The Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer redefines home cleaning with its advanced features and powerful performance. Equipped with a self-cleaning base station, it offers automatic dust drainage and ensures hassle-free maintenance. With a remarkable 5300 Pa suction power and AI 3D obstacle detection, this robot vacuum navigates effortlessly around your home. Its 210-minute battery life allows for extensive cleaning, while Wi-Fi connectivity enables seamless control through the app or via Alexa. Elevate your cleaning experience with this innovative solution.

Specifications of Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Suction Power: 5300 Pa for exceptional cleaning performance.

Battery Life: Up to 210 minutes of continuous operation.

Features: Self-cleaning base station with automatic dust drainage.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, app control, and Alexa compatibility for convenience.

8. INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 ltr Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction , Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15)

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is the perfect companion for your home cleaning needs. With a 15-litre capacity and a powerful 1400 watts of suction at 20 kPa, it efficiently tackles both wet and dry messes. The versatile blower function allows for easy leaf removal and debris cleanup. Equipped with a HEPA filter, this vacuum ensures improved air quality by capturing allergens. Its durable stainless steel body adds a modern touch, making it a reliable choice for effective home cleaning.

Specifications of INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Capacity: 15 litres for extensive cleaning tasks.

Power: 1400 Watts with 20 kPa suction.

Functionality: Wet and dry cleaning capabilities with a blower function.

Filter: HEPA filter for enhanced air quality.

9. dreame U10 Cordless Upright Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 19000 Pa Powerful Suction, 7x2000 mAh Battery, 180° Rotating Brush Head, Wall-Mounted, Lightweight with LED Light for Hard Floors

The Dreame U10 Cordless Upright Stick Vacuum Cleaner stands out as one of the best vacuum cleaners for efficient home cleaning. With a powerful suction of 19,000 Pa, it tackles dirt and debris with ease. The 180° rotating brush head enhances manoeuvrability around furniture, while seven 2000 mAh batteries provide extended runtime for comprehensive cleaning sessions. Lightweight and featuring wall-mounted storage, this vacuum also includes an LED light to illuminate hard floors, making it a must-have during the Amazon sale at the Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of dreame U10 Cordless Upright Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Suction Power: 19,000 Pa for effective cleaning.

Battery: Seven 2000 mAh batteries for longer usage.

Brush Head: 180° rotating brush head for easy navigation.

Storage: Wall-mounted design for convenient storage.

10. ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 2024 New Launch, 8000Pa Strongest Suction Robot Cleaner, Anti-Hair Tangle, Deep Sweeping and Vibrating Mopping, 5200mAh Battery DEEBOT N20 PRO

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful addition to your home cleaning arsenal, featuring an impressive 8000 Pa suction power. As a 2024 new launch, this robot cleaner is equipped with anti-hair tangle technology, ensuring efficient cleaning without interruptions. Its deep sweeping and vibrating mopping functions work together to keep your floors spotless. With a long-lasting 5200 mAh battery, the DEEBOT N20 PRO is designed for thorough cleaning sessions, making it a standout choice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Suction Power: 8000 Pa for deep cleaning.

Battery: 5200 mAh for extended cleaning sessions.

Features: Anti-hair tangle technology and vibrating mopping.

Launch: 2024 new model designed for modern homes.

11. Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra Vacuum Cleaner redefines home cleaning with its advanced technology and lightweight design. Equipped with laser dust detection, this vacuum reveals hidden dust particles on hard floors for a thorough clean. Its powerful suction efficiently removes dirt and allergens, while the smart sensor optimises performance based on floor type. The compact design ensures easy manoeuvrability, making it perfect for tight spaces. Experience exceptional cleaning power and innovation during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Specifications of Dyson V12 Vacuum Cleaner

Technology: Laser dust detection for enhanced visibility.

Suction Power: Powerful suction for deep cleaning.

Design: Lightweight and compact for easy manoeuvrability.

Features: Smart sensor for optimizing performance based on floor type.

12. Bosch GAS 15 PS Heavy Duty Corded Electric Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1,100W, 270 mbar, 10 Litre Tank , 6 kg + Nozzle & Accessories, 1 Year Warranty

The Bosch GAS 15 PS Heavy Duty Corded Electric Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is designed for robust cleaning tasks. With a powerful 1,100W motor generating 270 mbar suction, it tackles both wet and dry messes effortlessly. Its spacious 10-litre tank allows for extended cleaning sessions without frequent emptying. Weighing just 6 kg, it’s portable and easy to manoeuvre, while the included nozzle and accessories enhance its versatility. Enjoy reliable performance and a 1-year warranty, perfect for your cleaning needs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of Bosch GAS 15 PS Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 1,100W motor for strong suction.

Suction: 270 mbar for effective cleaning.

Capacity: 10-litre tank for less frequent emptying.

Weight: Lightweight at 6 kg for easy portability.

13. Proscenic P10 Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Home-Office, Car, 3in1 Handheld & Stick, Strong Suction 250W Brushless Motor, 25kpa Suction Power, 2 Modes, 45m RunTime |5 Stage HEPA Filter-1.4kg

The Proscenic P10 Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is designed for versatility and convenience in home, office, and car cleaning. With a powerful 250W brushless motor, it delivers impressive suction of 25 kPa, making it easy to tackle dirt and debris. This 3-in-1 vacuum can be used as a handheld or stick cleaner and offers two operating modes for tailored cleaning. Weighing just 1.4 kg and boasting a 45-minute runtime, along with a 5-stage HEPA filter, it’s perfect for maintaining a clean environment.

Specifications of Proscenic P10 Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 250W brushless motor with 25 kPa suction.

Versatility: 3-in-1 design for handheld and stick use.

Runtime: Up to 45 minutes on a single charge.

Filter: 5-stage HEPA filter for effective allergen capture.

FAQs

Question : What types of vacuum cleaners are available?

Ans : There are several types of vacuum cleaners, including upright, canister, robotic, handheld, and wet/dry models, each designed for specific cleaning needs and preferences.

Question : How often should I vacuum my home?

Ans : It's recommended to vacuum high-traffic areas at least once a week and other areas every two weeks. However, homes with pets or allergies may require more frequent cleaning.

Question : What features should I look for in a vacuum cleaner?

Ans : Key features to consider include suction power, filtration system (like HEPA filters), weight, noise level, attachments for different surfaces, and whether it's bagless or bagged.

Question : Can vacuum cleaners pick up pet hair?

Ans : Yes, many vacuum cleaners are designed specifically for pet owners, featuring strong suction and specialised attachments to effectively remove pet hair from carpets and furniture.

Question : How do I maintain my vacuum cleaner?

Ans : Regular maintenance includes emptying the dust container or changing bags, cleaning filters, checking for clogs, and inspecting brushes for tangled hair or debris to ensure optimal performance.

