The Amazon Great Indian Festival is here, offering incredible savings on top vacuum cleaners from leading brands like Dyson, Philips, and Bosch. Discover our best picks to keep your home spotless while enjoying discounts of over 70%!

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a must-have during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With a powerful 1900 watts of suction, this compact and lightweight vacuum features PowerCyclone 5 technology and a MultiClean nozzle for efficient cleaning. Its bagless design simplifies maintenance while ensuring excellent performance. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it stands out as one of the best vacuum cleaners for your home. Don’t miss the chance to grab this top-rated model at unbeatable prices during the Amazon sale!

Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Vacuum Cleaner Power: 1900 Watts suction.

Design: Compact and lightweight.

Technology: PowerCyclone 5 for efficient airflow.

Accessories: MultiClean nozzle for versatile cleaning.

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is an excellent choice for home cleaning during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With 1600 watts of power and 21.5 kPa suction capability, it ensures effective performance on various surfaces. Its 21-litre tank capacity makes it suitable for larger cleaning tasks, while the blower function adds versatility. The washable 3L dust bag and durable stainless steel body in sleek black, red, and steel colours make maintenance easy. Discover this top vacuum cleaner at unbeatable prices during the Amazon sale!

Specifications of AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Power: 1600 Watts with 21.5 kPa suction power.

Capacity: 21 litres tank for large cleaning tasks.

Functionality: Wet and dry cleaning with blower function.

Design: Washable 3L dust bag and stainless steel body.

Buy the Eureka Forbes SuperVac, a powerful bagless vacuum cleaner designed for efficient home cleaning. With 1600 watts of suction and advanced cyclonic technology, it effectively captures dirt and dust. This compact and lightweight vacuum comes with seven versatile accessories, making it easy to tackle various cleaning tasks. The one-litre HEPA filter ensures improved air quality by trapping allergens, while its stylish red design adds a touch of elegance. Enjoy a one-year warranty for peace of mind during the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Specifications of Eureka Forbes SuperVac Vacuum Cleaner Power: 1600 Watts with powerful suction.

Technology: Bagless design with cyclonic technology.

Accessories: Includes seven versatile cleaning tools.

Filter: One-litre HEPA filter for improved air quality.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 is the ideal home cleaning companion, combining advanced technology and powerful performance. With an impressive 4000 Pa suction power, this robot vacuum effortlessly removes dust and debris from various surfaces. It features advanced laser navigation for precise mapping and multiple map memory, making it perfect for multi-level homes. Backed by a one-year warranty, this floor cleaner machine offers peace of mind. Discover this innovative 2024 new launch and elevate your cleaning routine during the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Specifications of Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 Suction Power: 4000 Pa for deep cleaning.

Navigation: Advanced laser navigation for accurate mapping.

Memory: Multiple map memory for easy use in multi-level homes.

Warranty: Includes a one-year warranty for assurance.

The Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer redefines home cleaning with its advanced features and powerful performance. Equipped with a self-cleaning base station, it offers automatic dust drainage and ensures hassle-free maintenance. With a remarkable 5300 Pa suction power and AI 3D obstacle detection, this robot vacuum navigates effortlessly around your home. Its 210-minute battery life allows for extensive cleaning, while Wi-Fi connectivity enables seamless control through the app or via Alexa. Elevate your cleaning experience with this innovative solution.

Specifications of Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power: 5300 Pa for exceptional cleaning performance.

Battery Life: Up to 210 minutes of continuous operation.

Features: Self-cleaning base station with automatic dust drainage.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, app control, and Alexa compatibility for convenience.

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is the perfect companion for your home cleaning needs. With a 15-litre capacity and a powerful 1400 watts of suction at 20 kPa, it efficiently tackles both wet and dry messes. The versatile blower function allows for easy leaf removal and debris cleanup. Equipped with a HEPA filter, this vacuum ensures improved air quality by capturing allergens. Its durable stainless steel body adds a modern touch, making it a reliable choice for effective home cleaning.

Specifications of INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Capacity: 15 litres for extensive cleaning tasks.

Power: 1400 Watts with 20 kPa suction.

Functionality: Wet and dry cleaning capabilities with a blower function.

Filter: HEPA filter for enhanced air quality.

The Dreame U10 Cordless Upright Stick Vacuum Cleaner stands out as one of the best vacuum cleaners for efficient home cleaning. With a powerful suction of 19,000 Pa, it tackles dirt and debris with ease. The 180° rotating brush head enhances manoeuvrability around furniture, while seven 2000 mAh batteries provide extended runtime for comprehensive cleaning sessions. Lightweight and featuring wall-mounted storage, this vacuum also includes an LED light to illuminate hard floors, making it a must-have during the Amazon sale at the Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of dreame U10 Cordless Upright Stick Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power: 19,000 Pa for effective cleaning.

Battery: Seven 2000 mAh batteries for longer usage.

Brush Head: 180° rotating brush head for easy navigation.

Storage: Wall-mounted design for convenient storage.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful addition to your home cleaning arsenal, featuring an impressive 8000 Pa suction power. As a 2024 new launch, this robot cleaner is equipped with anti-hair tangle technology, ensuring efficient cleaning without interruptions. Its deep sweeping and vibrating mopping functions work together to keep your floors spotless. With a long-lasting 5200 mAh battery, the DEEBOT N20 PRO is designed for thorough cleaning sessions, making it a standout choice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power: 8000 Pa for deep cleaning.

Battery: 5200 mAh for extended cleaning sessions.

Features: Anti-hair tangle technology and vibrating mopping.