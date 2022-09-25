Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Deals on premium smartwatches

This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale. Bank offers during the sale include 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has entered its third day. This means that interested buyers can get their hands on the exclusive deals being offered on various smartphones, TVs, computer peripherals, smartwatches and more. Interestingly, Amazon is offering massive discounts on smartwatches with Bluetooth calling facility and AMOLED display.
This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale. Bank offers during the sale include 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.
If you are looking for a premium smartwatch with and features like BT calling with AMOLED display, here are the best deals for you:
Honor Watch GS 3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
The Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch is available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 at a discounted price of ₹12,999 instead of ₹18,999. Interested customers can avail an additional discount up to ₹1250 using SBI Credit card. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 326 PPI resolution, novel 3D curved design, blood oxygen monitor sleep tracking and more. The smartwatch is claimed to provide a 30 hour battery life under typical storage.
Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Amazfit comes at a discounted price of ₹5,999 instead of ₹12,999. Interested customers can avail an additional discount up to ₹1500 using SBI cards. The smartwatch features a display of 1.65-inch and comes with SpO2 tracking. Moreover, it has 11 sports modes and is claimed to be water resistant.
Fire-Boltt Invincible Bluetooth Calling
The Fire-Boltt Invincible comes at a discounted price of ₹5,999 instead of ₹15,999. Interested customers can avail an additional discount up to ₹1500 using SBI cards. The smartwatch features a display of 1.39-inch and comes with 100 in-built watch faces. Moreover, the watch comes with 150 sports modes, sleep tracking and more.
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Bluetooth Calling
The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is available at a discounted price of ₹4,999 instead of ₹8,999. Interested customers can avail an instant additional discount up to ₹300 using SBI cards. This watch features a display of 1.690inch and comes with 100 sports modes. It provides 5ATM waterproof facility and supports Noise health suite.
Fire-Boltt Thunder Bluetooth Calling
The Fire-Boltt Thunder comes at a discounted price of ₹3,998 instead of ₹12,999 during the Amazon sale. It features a 1.32-inches AMOLED display and comes with Bluetooth calling.