Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Heavy discount on Amazon Echo

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here with massive discounts on Amazon Echo devices. Shop for incredible savings on Amazon Echo devices. Don't miss out on heavy discounts, and upgrade your smart home experience today!

Welcome to a world of incredible savings and unmatched offers on the Amazon Echo during the much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. This annual extravaganza, synonymous with exceptional discounts, is the hallmark where shoppers can seize the best festive deals. As the grand celebration of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 approaches, prepare to uncover unparalleled opportunities for acquiring the best deals on Amazon. Elevate your smart living experience with heavy discounts on Amazon Echo devices during this remarkable shopping event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of this grand festival of savings, and if you hold a prime membership, you are even luckier! You can get access to the Sale deals 24 hours before the actual sale starts!

1. All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, White) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb Explore the exclusive Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 combo featuring the All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, White) and Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb. This dynamic duo lets you effortlessly control your lights through voice commands via Alexa or the app, with smart routines to automate your lighting schedule. No additional hubs are needed-just connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy the convenience. The included Wipro 9W smart bulb offers 16 million colour options and energy-saving brightness adjustments. For added privacy, it features a microphone-off button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, White) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb: Dimensions: 3.9 inch x 3.9 inch x 3.5 inch

Weight: 12 ounces

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voice Assistant: Alexa

Speaker: 1.6-inch speaker

Pros Cons Voice-Controlled Convenience Dependent on Wi-Fi Versatile Speaker

2. Echo Pop (Purple) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb Experience the incredible Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 exclusive combo featuring the Echo Pop in vibrant Purple colour, bundled with the Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb. The Echo Pop is a powerful smart speaker that delivers loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals, and the convenience of Alexa. With its stylish design, available in four exciting colours (Black, White, Green, Purple), it seamlessly blends into any decor. Alexa can assist you in setting up the Wipro bulb, and you can use the Echo Pop as a standalone speaker or pair it with your phone for Bluetooth audio. Privacy is prioritized with a microphone-off button, and the Wipro smart bulb offers 16 million colour options to create the perfect ambience for any occasion. Make the most of the festival season with this fantastic combo deal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Echo Pop (Purple) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb: Dimensions: 5.7 inch x 3.4 inch x 3.4 inch

Weight: 13.3 ounces

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voice Assistant: Alexa

Speaker: Delivers loud sound with balanced bass

Available Colours: Black, White, Green, Purple {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Excellent Sound Smart Plug Requirement Stylish Design

Also read: Amazon focuses on Alexa privacy as it unveils a bevy of new gadgets

3. All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, White) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb Discover the remarkable Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 bundle featuring the All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, White) paired with the Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb. This powerful combination allows you to control your lighting with voice commands through Alexa or remotely via the app. Extend your smart home control to lights, ACs, TVs, and more, and even non-smart devices with separately available smart plugs. The Echo Dot also serves as a versatile speaker for music streaming, and Alexa simplifies daily tasks, offering reminders, bill payments, news updates, and more. The Wipro smart bulb offers 16 million colour options and dimming capabilities for energy savings. For added privacy, the Echo Dot features a microphone-off button, ensuring your peace of mind during use.

Specifications of All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, White) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb: Dimensions: 3.9 inch x 3.9 inch x 3.5 inch {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weight: 12 ounces

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Voice Assistant: Alexa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaker: 1.6-inch speaker

Pros Cons Simple Setup Small size of the Echo Dot may limit its sound quality Privacy Assurance

4. All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2023 release) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Black Introducing the All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2023 release) in sleek Black-a remarkable smart speaker that takes sound quality to new heights. With enhanced bass and clearer vocals, it's the best-sounding Echo Dot yet. Voice control extends to various smart appliances and non-smart devices using separate smart plugs. Alexa streamlines daily tasks in both English and Hindi and the Echo Dot functions as both a standalone speaker and a Bluetooth speaker. Experience this advanced device during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, where you'll find exclusive best festive deals and best deals.

Specifications of All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2023 release): Type: Smart Speaker {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colour: Black

Sound Quality: Enhanced bass and clearer vocals

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voice Assistant: Alexa

Features: Motion detection, temperature sensor

Privacy Controls: Microphone off button {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Built-In Sensors Limited Colour Options Multilingual Support

5. Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) with clock combo with Wipro 9W LED smart colour Bulb Introducing the Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) with Clock combo, featuring the Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb-an exceptional bundle that adds intelligence and ambience to your space. This combo offers the convenience of voice-controlled lighting, allowing you to adjust brightness, create routines, and set the perfect mood, all with just your voice or remotely through the app. The display's brightness adjusts automatically, enhancing your visual experience day and night. With a vast music library from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and more, you can stream millions of songs in multiple languages while Alexa stands ready to assist with music, news, weather, alarms, and even setting up your smart bulb. Dive into the world of smart living during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, where you'll find irresistible best deals on Amazon.

Specification of Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) with clock combo with Wipro 9W LED smart colour Bulb: Dimensions: 4.1 inch x 3.9 inch x 3.9 inch

Weight: 10.6 ounces {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Voice Assistant: Alexa

Display: LED clock with auto-adjusting brightness {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Voice-Controlled Lighting Privacy Concerns Extensive Music Streaming

6. Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock | Next generation smart speaker with powerful bass, LED display and Alexa (Blue) The Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with Clock in stylish Blue-a next-generation smart speaker that redefines your auditory experience. Featuring a handy LED display, it showcases the time, outdoor temperature, and timers with automatic brightness adjustment for seamless visibility day and night. With Alexa's support for both English and Hindi, managing tasks like paying bills, checking the weather, or enjoying music in multiple languages becomes effortless. Dive into smart living during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, where you'll uncover the best deals.

Specification of Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock | Next generation smart speaker with powerful bass, LED display and Alexa (Blue): Dimensions: 4.0 inch x 4.0 inch x 3.5 inch

Weight: 12 ounces {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Voice Assistant: Alexa

Display: LED clock with automatic brightness adjustment {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Spherical Design Limited sound customization options Enhanced Bass

7. All new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Black) Combo with Mi LED smart colour bulb The all-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Black) combo featuring the Mi LED Smart Colour Bulb-an incredible pairing that brings smart home convenience to your fingertips. With this combo, you'll experience the sheer magic of controlling your lighting effortlessly through voice commands or remotely via the Alexa app. This device takes home security a notch higher with its built-in camera for remote monitoring through the Alexa app. Setup is a breeze, extending voice control to smart lights, plugs, and cameras. Plus, Alexa keeps you organized with reminders, timers, news, and weather updates. Find exclusive offers during Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of All new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Black) Combo with Mi LED smart colour bulb: Dimensions: 5.8 inch x 3.4 inch x 2.9 inch

Weight: 14.5 ounces {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: 5.5-inch screen

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Voice Assistant: Alexa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera: Built-in camera for remote monitoring

Pros Cons Hands-free music streaming Voice control to non-smart devices requires separately purchased smart plugs Sing-alongs with on-screen lyrics

8. Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)- Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) with Alexa has an impressive 8" HD screen, stereo sound, and hands-free entertainment capabilities in Black. Dive into hands-free music control, streaming millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, and more, complete with on-screen lyrics. Stay seamlessly connected during video calls with the upgraded 13 MP camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep you in the frame. Plus, Alexa assists with setting reminders, timers, and provides the latest news and weather updates. Worried about privacy? The Echo Show 8 is designed with a mic-off button and a built-in camera cover for peace of mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)- Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black):

Dimensions: 7.9 inch x 5.4 inch x 3.9 inch

Weight: 36.6 ounces {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: 8-inch HD screen

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Voice Assistant: Alexa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera: 13 MP with pan and zoom

Pros Cons Enhanced Camera Visual Intrusion due to the presence of camera Voice-Controlled Smart Home

9. Echo (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Premium sound powered by Dolby and Alexa (Black) Introducing the Echo (4th Gen, 2020 release) in sleek Black, a powerhouse of premium sound fueled by Dolby and the remarkable capabilities of Alexa. Seamlessly set up Zigbee and Matter devices for added convenience. Utilize built-in motion detection for automatic lighting control and harness the potential of routines within the Alexa app. Alexa becomes your indispensable assistant, managing your day by setting reminders, facilitating bill payments, and delivering the latest news. The Echo 4th Gen ensures your privacy with multiple controls, including a mic-off button. Don't miss the opportunity to explore exclusive best deals on Amazon during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Echo (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Premium sound powered by Dolby and Alexa (Black): Dimensions: 5.7 inch x 5.7 inch x 5.2 inch {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weight: 34.2 ounces

Audio: Premium sound powered by Dolby

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Matter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voice Assistant: Alexa

Built-in motion detection for automatic lighting control

Privacy controls, including a mic-off button {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Premium Sound Pricier compared to standard smart speakers Smart Device Compatibility

10. Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) and Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb combo - Smart Home starter kit Experience the convenience of smart living with the Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) and Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb combo, your gateway to effortless home automation. The Echo Dot, a top-selling smart speaker, understands both English and Hindi, making it versatile and accessible. Stream music from popular services, utilize it as a standalone speaker or pair it with other audio devices. The included Wipro 9W smart bulb offers 16 million colour options and customizable brightness, adding ambience to your space. Explore the best festive deals within the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) and Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb combo - Smart Home Starter Kit: Dimensions: 3.9 inch x 3.9 inch x 3.5 inch

Weight: 12.3 ounces {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Audio: Smart speaker functionality

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Voice Assistant: Alexa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Seamless Lighting Control Full range of features may require setup and control through the app Automated routines for tasks like dimming lights at specific times

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, White) Combo Voice-controlled lighting with Alexa Versatile speaker for music streaming Privacy controls and microphone-off button Echo Pop (Purple) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Bulb Excellent sound quality Stylish design Privacy assured with microphone-off button All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, White) Combo with Bulb Simple setup and voice-controlled lighting Privacy assurance Versatile speaker for music streaming All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2023 release) Enhanced sound quality with improved bass Built-in motion detection Multilingual support Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) with Clock Combo Voice-controlled lighting with Alexa Stylish design with LED display Extensive music streaming Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with Clock Spherical design with enhanced bass LED display with automatic brightness Multilingual support Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Black) Combo with Bulb Visual delight with 5.5' screen Hands-free music streaming with lyrics Built-in camera for remote monitoring Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Impressive 8' HD screen Enhanced camera with pan and zoom Hands-free entertainment with Alexa Echo (4th Gen, 2020 release) Premium sound powered by Dolby Built-in motion detection for lighting Smart device compatibility Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) and Wipro Bulb Combo Voice-controlled lighting with Alexa Seamless lighting control Automated routines for tasks

Best overall product The best overall product among the listed options is the "All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2023 release)." This smart speaker stands out with its enhanced sound quality, featuring deeper bass and clearer vocals for an immersive audio experience. It also incorporates advanced features like built-in motion detection, temperature sensing, and Bluetooth connectivity. With its versatile capabilities, including acting as a standalone or Bluetooth speaker, this Echo Dot offers a comprehensive smart home and entertainment solution, making it the top pick among the listed products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best value for money The "Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock" stands out as the best value for money among the listed products. It offers an impressive combination of features at an affordable price point. With its built-in LED clock, it serves a practical purpose in addition to being a smart speaker, making it a great bedside companion. The inclusion of a microphone-off button for privacy and its compact design further add to its value. Considering its competitive pricing and versatile functionality, it's an excellent choice for budget-conscious users looking to enter the world of smart devices.

How to find the best Amazon Echo during the Amazon Festive Sale 2023? To find the best Amazon Echo during the Amazon Festive Sale 2023, follow these steps to make an informed choice. First, determine your specific needs and preferences. Consider factors like the room size, desired features, and budget. Look for Echo models that align with your requirements and read customer reviews to gauge real-world performance. Additionally, compare prices across various sellers to ensure you're getting the best deal. Don't forget to check if there are any bundled offers or combos that include additional smart accessories like bulbs or plugs. Lastly, be prepared to act quickly, as the best deals tend to sell out fast during these sales events.

FAQs Question : What discounts can I expect on Amazon Echo devices during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023? Ans : During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you can anticipate significant discounts on a variety of Amazon Echo devices, including Echo speakers, Echo Show, and Echo Dot. Question : Is the sale applicable to the latest Echo models, such as the All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)? Ans : Yes, the sale typically covers a wide range of Echo models, including the latest releases like the All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen). This is an excellent opportunity to upgrade to the latest smart speaker technology. Question : Are there additional benefits for Amazon Prime members during the sale? Ans : Yes, Amazon Prime members often enjoy exclusive benefits during the Great Indian Festival Sale, such as early access to deals, faster shipping, and additional discounts. Question : Can I expect combo offers or special promotions on Echo devices bundled with smart home accessories? Ans : Absolutely! Amazon frequently offers combo deals during the sale, combining Echo devices with smart bulbs, plugs, or other accessories. Question : How can I stay updated on the latest deals and discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023? Ans : To stay informed about the latest deals, discounts, and offers on Amazon Echo devices, regularly check the official Amazon website or app.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!