Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: iQoo Z7 Pro, Honor 90 and other deals revealed
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is set to begin on October 8, with early access for Prime members on October 7. Interested buyers can expect discounts of up to 89 percent on various gadgets, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 smartphones, as well as laptops, smartwatches, and more. SBI cardholders can enjoy an extra 10 percent discount.