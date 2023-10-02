Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: iQoo Z7 Pro, Honor 90 and other deals revealed

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will offer discounts of up to 89% on gadgets including smartphones like the Honor 90, iQoo Z7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and Redmi 12 5G. SBI cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is set to begin on October 8, with early access for Prime members on October 7. Interested buyers can expect discounts of up to 89 percent on various gadgets, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 smartphones, as well as laptops, smartwatches, and more. SBI cardholders can enjoy an extra 10 percent discount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the deals on smartphones that the e-commerce giant revealed.

Honor 90 During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the Honor 90 will be available at a discounted price of ₹29,999. This includes a bank discount of ₹4,000 on the selling price of ₹33,999. Notably, these prices have been lowered down from the MRP ₹47,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Honor 90 5G boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, featuring a sharp 1.5K resolution (2664 x 1200 pixels). This display offers a smooth experience with its up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Under the hood, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, combined with an Adreno 644 GPU, and it comes with configurations of up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1.

For optics, the Honor 90 5G features a 200 MP primary sensor supported by the Honor Image Engine, a 12 MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP sensor equipped with a macro lens, along with an LED flash unit. This device features a centrally positioned hole-punch slot on the top of the display housing a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The latest smartphone from Honor houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 66W wired fast charging. It features a fingerprint sensor for security and offers connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQoo Z7 Pro The iQoo Z7 Pro will be available during the sale at ₹21,499 including all the bank offers, instead of ₹26,999. Sporting a sizable 6.74-inch display with full HD resolution, the iQOO Z7 Pro houses a robust MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. This processing unit is complemented by a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The smartphone will come pre-installed with the Android 13 operating system.

For optics, it features a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) functionality and a ring-shaped LED flash. Alongside it, there is a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, the device boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, neatly situated within a single punch-hole cutout.

Regarding connectivity, the iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. The 5G smartphone houses a 4,600mAh battery and boasts rapid 66W charging capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite This smartphone from OnePlus will be priced at ₹19,999. After applying all the bank discounts and coupon discount, its effective price will come down to ₹17,999. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. It includes a 200% ultra volume mode. For optics, the device has a triple rear camera setup.

Camera system comprises a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and it includes both a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray are the colour variants of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be priced at ₹16,499 instead of ₹24,499. Moreover, after the bank discount of ₹1500, the effective price will come down to ₹14,999. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,408 pixels), and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For camera duties, there is a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera that incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots. The camera module also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a wide 120-degree field of view, along with a third sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung is offering up to five years of security updates and four years of operating system upgrades for the phone.

Redmi 12 5G The Redmi 12 5G (4GB RAM, 128 ROM) variant will be priced at ₹10,800 including all the bank offers. It comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and is equipped with a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. To perform camera duties, the Redmi 12 5G sports a 50MP dual camera on the back.

There is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

