Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 offers up to 89% discounts on gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and smartwatches. SBI cardholders get an extra 10% discount. Some highlighted deals include the Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus Y Series TV, ASUS Vivobook S15, and more.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is set to begin on October 8, with early access for Prime members on October 7. Interested buyers can expect discounts of up to 89 percent on various gadgets, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 smartphones, as well as laptops, smartwatches, and more. SBI cardholders can enjoy an extra 10 percent discount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The e-commerce giant has revealed a selection of offers known as "kickstarter deals." Here's a list of some of the gadgets available at significant discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 – Kickstarter deals.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is currently priced at ₹79,999 instead of ₹95,999. Customers can avail an additional flat ₹5000 instant discount on SBI credit card transactions. Furthermore, interested buyers can reduce the price on this deal by exchanging their old devices for a value of up to ₹37,500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Galaxy S23 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 13 with the custom One UI 5.1 skin on top.

It features a triple rear camera system, consisting of a 50 MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 3900mAh battery.

OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD TV (50Y1S Pro) This smart television from OnePlus is currently up for grabs at ₹31,990. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions. Furthermore, interested buyers can reduce the price on this deal by exchanging their old devices for a value of up to ₹2,540. It features Android TV, chromecast, auto latency mode and supports OTTs like Netflix, Hotstar, SonyLive and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ASUS Vivobook S 15 2022 The ASUS Vivobook S 15 2022, Intel core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD, laptop is available at a price tag of ₹58,990. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1750 on SBI credit card EMI transaction. Furthermore, interested buyers can reduce the price on this deal by exchanging their old devices for a value of up to ₹11,250.

Fire-Boltt Asteroid The Fire-Boltt Asteroid is up for grabs at ₹1,999. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 500 nits of brightness and more than 120 sports modes. This smartwatch offers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and other health features.

boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds This pair of TWS earbuds is currently priced at ₹1,999. It offers 120 hours of playback time with (24 hours/charge). It comes with quad mics ENX technology, low latency, in ear detection and IPX4 rating to keep it sweat free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!