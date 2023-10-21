Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top 5 Diwali gift ideas

The season of celebrations has come, along with exciting sales. Recently, Amazon and Flipkart unveiled their festive sales with significant discounts on a wide range of items, including gadgets, electronics, clothing, and more. While the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale has concluded, Amazon's sale is still ongoing. If you are searching for great Diwali gift ideas ahead of time, your search ends here. Here are the top Diwali gift ideas from Amazon for you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. It is currently priced at ₹3,999. This watch is claimed to work on a single charge for about five days (without Bluetooth calling & Always On Display) and about two days with bluetooth calling. Interestingly, the smartwatch gets more than 300 sports modes, AI assistant and health tracking features like SPO2, heart rate monitoring along with sleep tracking. It also comes with 110 inbuilt watch faces.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone (4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) is currently priced at ₹12,490. It features 13 5G bands and is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4GH 5nm processor with latest Android 13 having One UI 5.0 interface. This smartphone features a 50MP+2MP+2MP triple camera setup with a 13MP front camera. For battery support, it houses a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery. The smartphone boasts a 16.72 centimeters (6.6-inch) LCD FHD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Echo Dot with Wipro 9W LED smart color Bulb The Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) with clock combo and Wipro 9W LED smart color Bulb is up for grabs at ₹3,399.This bundle includes an Echo Dot with clock (4th Gen), offering voice-controlled lighting and remote access. The speaker features a sleek design with an LED display showing time, temperature, and timers, while also offering music streaming from various platforms.

