Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 29% off on printers and scanners!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has arrived, heralding a season of incredible savings and unbeatable deals. This extravaganza is a shopaholic's dream come true, offering discounts that are the stuff of legend. From electronics to fashion, there's something for everyone, but for tech enthusiasts and practical buyers alike, printers and scanners are taking center stage.

In every household, printers and scanners are indispensable devices, making them the perfect addition to your shopping list during this sale. They serve not just as workhorses for your professional needs but also as catalysts for family bonding. With a plethora of technologies available, from laser printing to wireless scanning, it's essential to keep an eye out for the latest models and features.

Our dedicated team has scoured the digital shelves to bring you a curated list of the best printer and scanner deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. We've focused on the most trusted brands and the latest models, ensuring you're well-equipped with the right technology for your printing and scanning requirements. Whether it's the crisp, vibrant prints of an AMOLED printer or the convenience of a wireless scanner, we've got you covered.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to make significant savings during this fantastic sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale runs until October 14, 2023, offering you ample time to explore, compare, and find the perfect printer and scanner to meet your needs. Join us in this shopping extravaganza and unlock the potential for outstanding deals on technology that can enhance your daily life.

1. Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer is a versatile printing solution designed to meet your daily printing, scanning, and copying needs while keeping your operational costs to a minimum. This ink tank printer is known for its high-quality output, user-friendly features, and eco-friendly design.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

Printing Technology: PrecisionCoreTM Technology

Print Speed: Up to 33 pages per minute for black and colour

Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi

Scanner Type: Flatbed colour image scanner

Scan Resolution: 1200 x 2400 dpi

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Ink Type: EcoTank ink bottles

Paper Handling: 100 sheets input tray

Display: 1.44" colour LCD

Mobile Printing: Epson iPrint app for wireless printing from mobile devices

Pros Cons Eco-Friendly Printing No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Cost-Effective Single Connectivity Option

2. Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink

The Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer is a reliable and multifunctional printing solution designed to cater to the diverse needs of both home and small office users. This printer features the renowned EcoTank system, ensuring cost-effective and eco-friendly printing, while the addition of Wi-Fi connectivity brings convenience and versatility to your daily printing, scanning, and copying tasks.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink

Printing Technology: PrecisionCoreTM Technology

Print Speed: Up to 33 pages per minute for black and colour

Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi

Scanner Type: Flatbed colour image scanner

Scan Resolution: 1200 x 2400 dpi

Connectivity: USB 2.0, Wi-Fi

Ink Type: EcoTank ink bottles

Paper Handling: 100 sheets input tray

Display: 1.44" colour LCD

Mobile Printing: Epson iPrint app for wireless printing from mobile devices

Pros Cons Wireless Connectivity Single Paper Tray Eco-Friendly Printing No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

Also read: Printer with scanner: 10 best options for 2-in-1 convenience

3. HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WN46D

The HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer is a versatile and compact multifunctional device designed to meet your basic printing, scanning, and copying needs. Perfect for home users and small offices, this all-in-one printer offers a user-friendly experience and space-saving design.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer, Print

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 pages per minute in black and white, and up to 5.5 pages per minute in color.

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi in color (optimised)

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Scan Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Paper Handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray

Duty Cycle: Up to 1000 pages per month

Dimensions: 425 x 304 x 149 mm

Weight: 3.42 kg

Color: White

Pros Cons Affordable All-in-One Limited Speed Compact Design No Wireless Connectivity

4. HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer, Automatic Document Feeder, Copy, Scan, Dual Band. WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home

The HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer is a versatile all-in-one printer that is designed to cater to the needs of home users and small offices. Offering a range of features, including an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), copy and scan functions, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with the Simple Setup Smart App, this printer is designed for convenience, productivity, and ease of use.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 8.5 pages per minute in black and white, and up to 5.5 pages per minute in color.

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi in color (optimized)

Scanner Type: Flatbed and ADF

Scan Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

Mobile Printing: HP Smart App

Paper Handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray

Automatic Document Feeder (ADF): Yes

Duty Cycle: Up to 1,000 pages per month

Dimensions: 425 x 360 x 240 mm

Weight: 5.61 kg

Color: White

Pros Cons All-in-One Functionality Moderate Print Speed Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Small Paper Capacity

Also read: Best printer with scanner for home: Here are your top picks

5. HP DeskJet 2723 All-in-One Printer, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Bluetooth, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, Color, 7FR53D

The HP DeskJet 2723 All-in-One Printer is a versatile and compact multifunctional device designed to meet the needs of home users and small offices. With wireless connectivity, the ability to print, copy, and scan, and features like Bluetooth and Hi-Speed USB 2.0, this printer offers a range of functions in a space-saving design.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2723 All-in-One Printer, Wireless, Print

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 pages per minute in black and white, and up to 5.5 pages per minute in color.

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi in color (optimized)

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Scan Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Mobile Printing: HP Smart App

Paper Handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray

Duty Cycle: Up to 1,000 pages per month

Dimensions: 425 x 304 x 149 mm

Weight: 3.42 kg

Color: Color options available

Pros Cons Wireless Connectivity Moderate Print Speed Mobile Printing Moderate Print Speed

Best value for a deal

The HP DeskJet 2723 All-in-One Printer represents the best value for a deal. It provides a compelling combination of essential features, such as wireless connectivity and mobile printing, at an incredibly affordable price. Despite its budget-friendly cost, it delivers dependable performance for basic printing, scanning, and copying requirements. This printer stands out as an exceptional value proposition, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both savings and functionality.

Best value for money

For the best value for money, the HP DeskJet 2723 All-in-One Printer is a strong contender. It provides essential features, including wireless and mobile printing, at an affordable price point. While it may not have the most advanced features, it offers good value for users seeking a budget-friendly printer for basic printing, scanning, and copying needs.

Several parts of the text in this article, including the title, were generated with the help of an AI tool.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!