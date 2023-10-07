Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on tablets

Amazon Sale 2023 is here with attractive discounts on tablets. Look at brands like Samsung, Redmi and Apple offering heavy discounts on their tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Tablets have quickly become indispensable companions in our digital lives, offering a versatile computing experience that bridges the gap between smartphones and laptops. These sleek, portable devices are essentially handheld computers equipped with touchscreens, capable of handling a myriad of tasks. Tablets find their utility across various aspects of our daily lives, from work, entertainment, and education to staying connected effortlessly.

Investing in a tablet is a savvy choice for individuals seeking a balanced blend of smartphone mobility and laptop productivity. What distinguishes tablets and makes them superior to laptops is their compact form factor, lightweight design, and versatility. Tablets are highly portable, making them ideal for those constantly on the move.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is synonymous with irresistible offers and incredible discounts, especially when it comes to tablets. Scheduled to commence on October 7 at midnight for Prime members and October 8 for non-Prime members, this sale promises to be a tech enthusiast's dream.

If you've been contemplating the acquisition of a tablet, this sale presents the perfect moment to secure remarkable bargains. Tablets are versatile, user-friendly, and designed to elevate your digital experience. Don't let this chance slip away – mark your calendar and prepare to make the most of Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale!

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a feature-packed tablet that offers a fantastic multimedia experience. With a 10.4-inch TFT display and Dolby Atmos sound, it's perfect for watching movies and videos. The included S-Pen adds versatility, allowing you to take notes, draw, and be creative. The tablet is slim, lightweight, and powered by an Octa-Core processor for smooth performance. It comes with a 7,040mAh battery for long-lasting usage. The 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras are decent for casual photography and video calls. With Samsung Knox security, your data is well protected. It runs on Android 12 and comes with a 1-year warranty during the Amazon sale 2023.

Processor: Octa-Core

RAM: 4 GB

Battery: 7,040mAh

Cameras: 8MP Rear, 5MP Front

S Pen Support: Yes

Operating System: Android 12

Pros Cons Crisp display with Dolby Atmos Limited internal storage S-Pen included for productivity Average camera performance Slim and lightweight design No 4G connectivity option Good battery life Limited gaming capabilities Samsung Knox security

Also read: OnePlus 11R to receive huge discount during Amazon, Flipkart sale; new solar red colour to be launched 2. Xiaomi Pad 6 The Xiaomi Pad 6 is a powerhouse tablet designed for both work and entertainment. It boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 144Hz 2.8K display, and 8GB RAM for seamless performance. The tablet's 11-inch screen with 1 billion colours and Dolby Vision Atmos support delivers stunning visuals and immersive audio. Its quad speakers further enhance the multimedia experience. With a long-lasting 8840mAh battery, it can keep up with your daily tasks. The 8MP front camera with Focus Frame and 13MP rear camera ensures decent photography. Running on Android 13 with MIUI 14, it offers a user-friendly interface and security updates.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6: Display: 27.9cm (11-inch) 2.8K, 144Hz

RAM: Up to 8GB

ROM: 256GB

Cameras: 8MP Front, 13MP Rear

Audio: Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset Heavier compared to some tablets Stunning 2.8K display with 144Hz Limited availability in some regions Excellent audio with Dolby Atmos Long-lasting battery Android 13 with MIUI 14

3. Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip The 5th generation Apple iPad Air, powered by the M1 chip, delivers exceptional performance. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour support provides vivid visuals. The tablet boasts a 12MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, making it perfect for video calls and photography. It offers up to 256GB of storage and comes in various attractive colours. Stereo landscape speakers offer immersive audio. The tablet supports Touch ID for secure authentication and is compatible with accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation). With all-day battery life and the latest Apple technologies, it's a versatile and powerful tablet to eye during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip: Display: 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina, True Tone, P3

Cameras: 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide

Storage: Up to 256GB

Operating System: iPadOS

Pros Cons Powerful M1 chip Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard sold separately Stunning Liquid Retina display Excellent camera system All-day battery life Compatibility with accessories

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a powerhouse of a tablet designed to cater to various needs. Its 11-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers sharp visuals. Powered by a 4nm processor, it ensures smooth performance. The tablet features a massive 8,000mAh battery and supports 45W super-fast charging. The quad speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver an immersive audio experience. With a 13MP + 6MP dual rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera, it's capable of capturing impressive photos and videos. The tablet supports S Pen gestures for added convenience. Running on Android 12.0, it offers a modern and customizable user experience. Get it during the ongoing Amazon Sale.

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 4nm

RAM: 8GB

Battery: 8,000 mAh, 45W Super-Fast Charger

Cameras: 13MP + 6MP Rear, 12MP Front

Operating System: Android 12.0

Weight: 507g

Pros Cons High-quality 120Hz LCD display No 5G connectivity Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset Bulky design Impressive camera capabilities Dolby Atmos quad speakers S Pen support with gestures

5. realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet The realme Pad X is a feature-packed tablet offering 5G connectivity, making it future-ready. Its 11-inch WUXGA+ display provides a vivid visual experience. Powered by a 6nm Snapdragon processor and 6GB RAM, it delivers smooth performance. The tablet boasts Dolby Atmos quad speakers for immersive audio. With a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera, it's capable of capturing decent photos and videos. The tablet runs on Android 12 and features a 8340mAh battery for extended usage. It comes in an attractive grey colour and offers expandable storage for your convenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of realme Pad X: Display: 27.9cm (11-inch) WUXGA+

Processor: Snapdragon 695, 6nm

ROM: 128GB (Expandable)

Battery: 8340mAh

Audio: Dolby Atmos quad speakers

Operating System: Android 12

Pros Cons 5G connectivity for the future Camera capabilities could be improved WUXGA+ display for crisp visuals Smooth performance with Snapdragon 695 Dolby Atmos quad speakers Expandable storage

6. HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover (Gray) The HONOR Pad X9 is a versatile and stylish tablet that offers an immersive experience. With its 11.5-inch 2K display and 120Hz refresh rate, you'll enjoy stunning visuals and smooth scrolling. The tablet features a Snapdragon 685 processor, 7GB of RAM (including 3GB of RAM Turbo), and 128GB of storage for seamless multitasking and ample storage space. The tablet also comes with a robust audio system with six cinematic surround speakers and Dolby Atmos technology for an exceptional sound experience. The metal body design is both lightweight and durable, make it easy to carry around. Additionally, the HONOR Pad X9 supports multi-window functionality, making it ideal for productivity tasks. It comes with Google Kids Space for educational content and features eye protection modes for comfortable reading and browsing. Overall, the HONOR Pad X9 offers a premium tablet experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of HONOR Pad X9: Storage: 7GB RAM (4GB + 3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB ROM

Display: 11.5-inch 2K Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate

Battery: Up to 13 Hours Battery Life

Audio: Six Cinematic Surround Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Weight: 495g, Thickness: 6.9mm

Multi-Window Support, Google Kids Space, Eye Protection Mode

Pros Cons Stunning 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate Limited availability Powerful Snapdragon 685 processor No 5G connectivity Ample RAM and storage for multitasking Average camera performance Immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos Lightweight and portable design

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Black) The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a feature-packed tablet designed for productivity and entertainment. The 12.4-inch LCD screen offers a cinematic viewing experience, and the Qualcomm SDM 750G processor ensures smooth performance. With a 10,090mAh battery and 45W superfast charging, users can enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of battery. The tablet features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. It supports the S Pen, allowing you to enhance your productivity and creativity. The tablet runs on Android 11 and offers multiple storage options. Grab this during the Amazon sale 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Display: 12.4-inch LCD Display, 60Hz Refresh Rate

Processor: Qualcomm SDM 750G

Camera: 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera

Audio: Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Weight: 608g

S Pen Support

Pros Cons Large and vibrant display LCD display may not be as vivid Powerful processor for multitasking No 5G connectivity Long-lasting battery with fast charging Slightly heavier than some tablets Immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos S Pen support for enhanced productivity

8. Redmi Pad (Graphite Gray) The Redmi Pad is a budget-friendly tablet that doesn't compromise on performance in any way. It's powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core processor and features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB making it ideal for multitasking and gaming. The tablet boasts a 2K resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing sharp visuals and smooth scrolling. It's equipped with quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos for an impressive audio experience without any audio device. With a large 8000mAh battery, you can enjoy extended usage on a single charge. The tablet runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13, offering a user-friendly interface. This is good deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Redmi Pad: Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core

RAM: 4GB

Display: 10.61-inch 2K Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate

Battery: 8000mAh Battery

Audio: Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Operating System: Android 12, MIUI 13

Pros Cons Budget-friendly with good performance Limited availability High-resolution display with a high refresh rate No 5G connectivity Ample storage that's expandable MIUI may have bloatware Impressive audio quality with Dolby Atmos

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a massive discount! Check details 9. realme Pad Mini (Blue) The realme Pad Mini is a compact and affordable tablet that offers a great multimedia experience. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB), it provides smooth multitasking and ample storage for your content and games. The tablet features an 8.7-inch HD display, making it ideal for streaming videos and browsing. It runs on Android 11 and is powered by the UNISOC T616 Octa-Core processor. The tablet's 6400mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and it supports 18W fast charging. The dual speakers deliver decent audio quality. Whether you're watching movies or staying productive, the realme Pad Mini is a versatile choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of realme Pad Mini: RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB (Expandable up to 1TB)

Battery: 6400mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging

Camera: 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera

Processor: UNISOC T616 Octa-Core

Pros Cons Affordable price with decent performance Limited availability Expandable storage for multimedia content No high-resolution display Long battery life with fast charging Basic camera capabilities Suitable for multimedia consumption

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Gray) The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a versatile and affordable tablet designed for various tasks. Its 10.5-inch vibrant display offers an enjoyable viewing experience. It comes with the UniSOC T618 processor and 4GB of RAM, making it ideal for multitasking. The 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) will give you ample space for storing files, apps and games. The tablet comes with Android 11 out of the box and features a 7040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It's equipped with quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. Get this balanced tablet during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Display: 10.5-inch Vibrant Display, WUXGA {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processor: UniSOC T618

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 7040mAh Battery, 15W Fast Charging

Camera: 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera

Operating System: Android 11

Pros Cons Affordable price with decent performance Limited availability Expandable storage for versatility No high refresh rate display Long-lasting battery with fast charging Basic camera capabilities Dolby Atmos audio for immersive experience

Best overall tablet The 10.9-inch iPad Air from Apple stands out as the best overall tablet in this line-up. It boasts a stunning Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour, providing a top-notch visual experience. Powered by Apple's M1 chip with Neural Engine, it offers exceptional performance for various tasks. With features like a 12MP Wide camera, stereo landscape speakers, Touch ID, and compatibility with accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, it's a versatile and premium tablet choice. Additionally, the iPad Air offers up to 256GB of storage and comes in various attractive colours.

Best deal For those looking for an excellent deal on a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 4/64 WiFi Gray is the standout option. This tablet provides exceptional value for your money. It features a 10.4-inch TFT display, an Octa-Core processor, an 8MP rear camera, and S Pen support for creativity and productivity. The tablet's slim and lightweight design, combined with the discount, makes it an affordable yet capable choice for various tasks, including entertainment, work, and creative pursuits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

