Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on TV deals, hurry!

As the calendar turns towards the festive season, the anticipation for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is building, and rightfully so. This mega shopping extravaganza, known for its spectacular discounts, promises to be a treasure trove for bargain-hunters and savvy shoppers alike. Whether you've been saving up for this grand event or just looking for a reason to splurge, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is your golden ticket to unbeatable deals that you'll cherish all year long.

In today's fast-paced world, television plays a central role in our lives, often transforming into a bonding hub for families. With technological advancements, modern TVs offer a whole new dimension of entertainment. From stunning 4K displays to smart features that connect you to a world of content, these sleek devices have become more than just screens – they are gateways to unforgettable viewing experiences. Renowned brands such as Samsung, Sony, Redmi, OnePlus, and more, are set to grace this sale with massive discounts, ensuring that you bring home the best of entertainment.

With an array of choices and technologies like LED, QLED, LCD, and AMOLED at your disposal, navigating through the sea of TV options can be a daunting task. That's where we come in. We've meticulously curated a list of the most enticing TV deals and discounts to help you make the most of this sale season. Our experts have sifted through the best brands and models, making it easier for you to make an informed decision. Whether you're seeking a sleek LED TV for your living room or a cutting-edge QLED TV for a cinematic experience, we've got you covered.

Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to elevate your home entertainment game. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is in full swing, and it's here to stay until October 14, 2023. Join us in exploring the world of discounted TVs, and take home not just a television but a window to a world of immersive entertainment. Get ready to redefine your viewing experience, all at prices that are too good to resist.

1. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV (L32R8-FVIN) in sleek black is a versatile addition to your home entertainment setup. This smart TV seamlessly combines stunning visuals, smart functionality, and the convenience of Amazon's Fire TV experience, all within a compact 32-inch frame.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Display: The 32-inch HD Ready LED display delivers crisp visuals with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Enjoy vivid colours, sharp contrast, and wide viewing angles for an immersive viewing experience.

Smart Features: Powered by Amazon's Fire TV, this smart TV brings a world of content at your fingertips. Stream your favourite shows, movies, and music from popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more. The built-in Alexa voice control simplifies navigation.

Audio: The TV is equipped with two 20W speakers that provide clear and immersive sound. DTS-HD support enhances your audio experience, making it ideal for watching movies and enjoying music.

Connectivity: It offers multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, allowing you to connect various devices and accessories effortlessly.

Processor: The TV is powered by a quad-core processor, ensuring fast and responsive performance while multitasking.

Design: The Redmi TV features a sleek and minimalistic design that complements any room decor. The slim bezels provide an edge-to-edge viewing experience.

Pros Cons Smart Integration Screen Size HD Ready Display Resolution

2. VW 80 cm(32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32C2 (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV (VW32C2) in elegant black offers a delightful blend of aesthetics and technology. This smart TV features a frameless design, ensuring an immersive viewing experience, and comes with Linux-based smart features for seamless entertainment.

Specifications of VW 80 cm(32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV

Display: The 32-inch HD Ready LED display boasts a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, delivering clear and vibrant visuals with excellent colour reproduction. The frameless design maximizes your screen real estate, making it ideal for a cinematic experience.

Smart Features: This TV runs on Linux, providing access to a variety of apps and streaming services. Enjoy your favourite content from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, or explore the web with the pre-installed browser.

Audio: The TV is equipped with two 20W speakers, providing a balanced and immersive audio experience. Enhanced audio technologies contribute to better sound quality.

Connectivity: With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, the TV offers ample connectivity options for your devices, gaming consoles, soundbars, and more.

Processor: A quad-core processor ensures smooth performance, enabling quick app launches and multitasking.

Design: The frameless design not only enhances your viewing but also adds a touch of elegance to your living space. The TV's sleek and slim profile complements modern interiors.

Pros Cons Frameless Design Not Full HD or 4K Linux-Based Smart Features Limited Smart Features

3. Onida 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32HIF3 (Black)

The Onida 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32HIF3 in sleek black is a feature-packed television designed to transform your entertainment experience. This TV not only offers high-definition visuals but also integrates Amazon's Fire TV platform, making it a versatile hub for streaming content, gaming, and more.

Specifications of Onida 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Display: With a 32-inch HD Ready LED display and a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, this TV delivers crisp and vibrant visuals. It provides excellent color reproduction and clarity for an enjoyable viewing experience.

Smart Features: The TV comes with Amazon's Fire TV experience, granting you access to a vast library of streaming services, apps, and Alexa voice control. You can enjoy popular content from platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more, all in one place.

Audio: The TV features two 16W speakers that deliver decent sound quality, enhancing your overall audio-visual experience.

Connectivity: It offers multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, allowing you to connect a variety of devices and accessories with ease.

Processor: Powered by a quad-core processor, this TV ensures responsive performance, quick app launches, and smooth multitasking.

Design: With a sleek and modern design, this TV adds a touch of sophistication to your living space. Its slim bezels maximize screen space for an immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons Fire TV Experience Sound Quality HD Ready Display Limited USB Ports

4. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL in sleek black is a cutting-edge television that seamlessly combines high-quality visuals, smart features, and the power of Google TV. Designed for a remarkable entertainment experience, this TV provides access to a world of content, apps, and intelligent voice search, all within a stylish and compact frame.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

Display: The TV boasts a 32-inch HD Ready LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It delivers sharp and vibrant visuals with vivid color reproduction, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Smart Features: With Google TV integrated, this smart TV offers a wide array of streaming services, apps, and voice-controlled search functionality. You can effortlessly access content from popular platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and more.

Audio: The TV features two 10W speakers, offering decent audio quality. While not the most powerful, they provide a satisfactory audio experience.

Connectivity: It offers various connectivity options, including 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, enabling you to connect multiple devices and accessories with ease.

Processor: Powered by a quad-core processor, the TV ensures responsive performance, swift app launching, and smooth multitasking.

Design: With a modern and minimalistic design, the TV enhances the aesthetics of your living space. Its slim bezels maximize screen space for an immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons Google TV Integration Audio Quality HD Ready Display Limited HDMI Ports

5. SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV JSWY32GSHD (Black)

The SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV JSWY32GSHD in sleek black is a smart television that combines high-definition visuals, smart capabilities, and the power of Google TV. This TV is designed to provide an immersive and user-friendly entertainment experience within a compact and stylish frame.

Specifications of SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV

Display: The TV features a 32-inch HD Ready LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It offers clear and vibrant visuals, ensuring an enjoyable viewing experience with accurate color reproduction.

Smart Features: With Google TV integration, this smart TV provides access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and voice-activated search functionality. Popular platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and more are easily accessible.

Audio: Equipped with two 10W speakers, the TV delivers decent audio quality. While not the most powerful, the speakers offer satisfactory sound for most viewing experiences.

Connectivity: The TV offers multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, allowing for the connection of various devices and accessories.

Processor: A quad-core processor ensures smooth performance, enabling quick app launches and efficient multitasking.

Design: Featuring a modern and minimalistic design, the TV enhances the aesthetics of your living space. Slim bezels maximize screen space, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons Google TV Integration Audio Quality HD Ready Display Limited HDMI Ports

6. Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 329X5051 (Black)

The Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 329X5051 in sleek black is a feature-rich television that brings together impressive high-definition visuals, the versatility of Android TV, and a sleek design. It's designed to provide a comprehensive and convenient entertainment experience within a compact and stylish frame.

Specifications of Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV

Display: The TV features a 32-inch HD Ready LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It offers sharp and vibrant visuals, ensuring an enjoyable viewing experience with precise color reproduction.

Smart Features: This TV runs on Android TV, providing access to a vast range of streaming services, apps, and voice-activated search functionality. You can easily access content from popular platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and more.

Audio: Equipped with two 20W speakers, the TV delivers impressive audio quality, creating a captivating sound experience suitable for movies, music, and gaming.

Connectivity: The TV offers multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, making it effortless to connect various devices and accessories.

Processor: A quad-core processor ensures responsive performance, quick app launches, and efficient multitasking.

Design: Featuring a sleek and minimalistic design, the TV complements the aesthetics of your living space. Slim bezels maximize screen space, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons Android TV Integration Size HD Ready Display Price

7. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Premium Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32AFL (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Premium Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32AFL in sleek black is a testament to elegant and minimalistic design, offering high-quality visuals within a slim and stylish frame. This television promises to deliver a captivating viewing experience with its impressive display and user-friendly features.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Premium Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV

Display: The TV features a 32-inch HD Ready LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It offers clear, sharp, and vibrant visuals with accurate color reproduction, making your viewing experience truly immersive.

Audio: Equipped with two 20W speakers, the TV delivers impressive audio quality, creating an engaging sound experience suitable for movies, music, and gaming.

Connectivity: It provides multiple connectivity options, including 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and VGA input, allowing you to connect a range of devices and accessories.

Design: The Premium Frameless design is a standout feature, with slim bezels that maximize the screen space, providing a distraction-free and sleek viewing experience.

Pros Cons HD Ready Display Smart Features Impressive Audio Limited HDMI Ports

8. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black) (2022 Model) | With 2 Year Warranty (Except Kerala)

The Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K in elegant black is a sophisticated television that combines Sony's legendary picture and sound quality with the convenience of Google TV. This 2022 model is a testament to cutting-edge technology and a commitment to delivering a captivating viewing experience with style.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

Display: The TV features a 32-inch HD Ready LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Sony's advanced display technologies ensure crisp and vivid visuals, showcasing exceptional color accuracy and contrast.

Smart Features: With Google TV seamlessly integrated, this smart TV offers an extensive library of streaming services, apps, and voice-activated search functionality. Popular platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and more are easily accessible.

Audio: Equipped with powerful 20W speakers, the TV delivers immersive and crystal-clear sound quality, creating a cinematic audio experience that complements the stunning visuals.

Connectivity: The TV offers multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, making it effortless to connect various devices and accessories.

Design: The TV boasts Sony's iconic sleek design, featuring slim bezels and a premium build that enhances the aesthetics of your living space.

Warranty: Sony provides a 2-year warranty (except for Kerala), giving you peace of mind and assurance of quality.

Pros Cons Sony Picture Quality Price Impressive Audio Size

9. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32GR2841VQD (Black)

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32GR2841VQD in sleek black is a remarkable television that combines high-definition visuals, QLED technology, smart capabilities, and the convenience of Google TV. This TV is designed to provide an immersive and feature-rich entertainment experience within a stylish and compact frame.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV

Display: The TV boasts a 32-inch HD Ready QLED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. QLED technology ensures brilliant, lifelike visuals with enhanced brightness and color saturation.

Smart Features: This TV runs on Google TV, providing access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and voice-activated search functionality. It makes it effortless to access content from popular platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and more.

Audio: The TV is equipped with two 20W speakers, delivering impressive audio quality for a cinematic sound experience, enhancing movies, music, and gaming.

Connectivity: The TV offers multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, allowing you to connect various devices and accessories.

Processor: A quad-core processor ensures responsive performance, quick app launches, and efficient multitasking.

Design: The TV features a modern and minimalistic design with slim bezels, adding to its overall aesthetic appeal.

Pros Cons QLED Display Size Impressive Audio, Google TV Integratio Price

10. TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black)

The TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP in sleek black is a versatile television that combines high-definition visuals, Android TV capabilities, and a range of smart features to enhance your entertainment experience. With a compact and stylish design, this TV is designed to cater to your entertainment needs.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

Display: The TV features a 32-inch HD Ready LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It offers clear and vibrant visuals with accurate color reproduction for an engaging viewing experience.

Smart Features: This TV runs on Android TV, providing access to a multitude of streaming services, apps, and voice-activated search functionality. Enjoy popular content from platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and more.

Audio: The TV is equipped with two 16W speakers, offering decent audio quality for your viewing pleasure.

Connectivity: It provides multiple connectivity options, including 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, making it easy to connect various devices and accessories.

Design: The TV features a modern and minimalistic design with slim bezels, adding to its overall aesthetic appeal.

Pros Cons Android TV Integration Audio Quality HD Ready Display Limited HDMI Ports

Best value for deals

The TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP offers the best value for a smart TV deal. With Android TV integration, it grants access to a vast array of streaming services and apps, and the HD display ensures clear and detailed visuals. The TV also features a stylish, minimalistic design and offers multiple connectivity options, all at an affordable price point, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-rich television for their home entertainment needs.

Best value for money

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32GR2841VQD stands out as the best value for money TV. It combines QLED technology for vibrant visuals, Google TV for diverse content, and powerful 20W speakers for immersive sound. With multiple connectivity options, it's versatile. The modern design and impressive features make it a compelling choice, offering an exceptional entertainment experience without breaking the bank, making it an outstanding value for the price.



Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

