1. Orient Electric Enamour Classic PRO |10L Storage Water Heater| High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank |5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility |Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty

The Orient Electric Enamour Classic PRO is a 10-litre storage water heater designed for stylish and safe use. It features a durable, corrosion-resistant copper heating element, and is protected against shocks and splashes with an IPX2 rating. This heater is ideal for high-rise buildings with its 8-bar pressure compatibility. The Whirlflow technology provides 20% more hot water, while PUF insulation retains heat 10% longer. It also includes a multifunction valve for added safety. A 5-year warranty on the tank backs the heater.

Specifications of Orient Electric Enamour Classic PRO 10L Water Heater

Capacity: 10 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Maximum Operating Pressure: 8 Bars

Heating Element: Nickel-coated Copper

Safety: IPX2 shock-proof and splash-proof

Warranty: 5 years on the tank

2. Havells Adonia Spin 15 Litre Storage Water Heater | Temp. Sensing LED Knob, Feroglass Coated Tank | Warranty: 7 Year on Tank, With Shock safe inline ELCB, Free Flexi Pipe & Installation | (White Blue)

The Havells Adonia Spin 15 15-litre Storage Water Heater is a high-quality electric water heater with advanced features. It has a 15-litre capacity and a power rating of 2000 watts, ideal for high-rise buildings with its 8-bar pressure resistance. The water heater features a temperature-sensing LED ring knob to indicate water hotness and a fibreglass-coated tank that ensures durability and rust resistance. It comes with a 7-year warranty on the tank, shock-safe inline ELCB, and free installation and a flexible pipe. Grab this geyser at a discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 15 Litre Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Power: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

Temperature Sensing LED Ring Knob

Feroglass Coated Tank for Rust Resistance

Waterproof Degree: IPX-4 Protection

3. Polycab Celestia 5-Star 15L Water Heater (Geyser), Enhanced Safety, Rust Proof Tank | Free Installation | Temperature Control Knob, Efficient Heating 【White】

The Polycab Celestia 5-Star 15L Water Heater is an energy-efficient geyser with a 5-star rating, which helps save on electricity bills. It features an ultra-durable diamond glasslined tank that resists rust and withstands high pressure. The efficient heating element provides instant hot water, while the rust-proof plastic body ensures longevity. For added safety, the geyser includes advanced safety measures and fire retardant cables. It also comes with free installation and a temperature control knob.

Specifications of Polycab Celestia 5-Star 15L Water Heater

5-Star BEE energy rating

15L capacity

2 KW power wattage

Rust-proof plastic body

Ultra diamond glasslined tank

Free installation

4. Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 15L – Vertical Geyser useful for Bathrooom, Smart Logic, 3 Safety Levels, Energy Efficient,Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes, White

The Racold ETERNO PRO is a 15L storage water heater ideal for bathrooms. It features Titanium Plus Technology for enhanced tank durability and protection from impurities. With Smart Bath Logic, it reduces electricity usage by up to 30% by offering multiple modes like bucket bath and shower. The Smart Guard feature protects the heating element from corrosion, while the Flexomix system keeps water warm for longer. It also offers three safety levels to prevent overheating and withstands high pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings.

Specifications of Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 15L

Capacity: 15 liters

Vertical mounting type

Titanium-enamelled coating

Smart Bath Logic for energy saving

3 safety levels for protection

High-pressure resistance for tall buildings

5. AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall Mounting

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 is a 15-liter vertical water heater designed for high-rise buildings. It features a Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank that offers twice the corrosion resistance for enhanced durability. The heater is energy efficient with a 5-star BEE rating, helping you save on electricity bills. Its outer body is made of rustproof ABS plastic with a glossy finish. Safety is prioritised with a thermal cut-out and a multi-function safety valve. During Amazon Sale 2024, it's available with a substantial discount.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure Rating: 8 bars, suitable for high-rise buildings

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank for 2x corrosion resistance

Outer Body Material: Rustproof ABS plastic with superior glossiness

Energy Efficiency: BEE 5-star rated for maximum energy savings

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

7. Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro| 25L Storage Water Heater| High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank |5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility |Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty

The Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro 25L water heater offers a stylish design, a durable IPX2 shock-proof body, and advanced safety features like a multifunction valve. Its Whirlflow technology improves water heating efficiency, providing 20% more hot water. PUF insulation ensures 10% longer heat retention and its nickel-coated copper heating element resists corrosion for extended durability. It supports 8-bar pressure, making it ideal for high-rise buildings.

Specifications of Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro 25L Storage Water Heater

25L storage capacity

Whirlflow technology for 20% more hot water

Nickel-coated copper heating element

8-bar pressure compatibility

PUF insulation for longer heat retention

5-year tank warranty

8. Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 25 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Child Safety Mode|2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White & Blue

The Bajaj Compagno 25L water heater features a robust titanium-glasslined tank, child safety mode, and swirl flow technology that heats water efficiently. It is designed to handle 8-bar pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Multiple safety systems ensure secure usage, while the PUF insulation improves energy efficiency. The 2000W power rating ensures quick heating, and it has LED indicators for easy monitoring.

Specifications of Bajaj Compagno 2000W 25L Storage Water Heater

25L capacity

2000W heating element

Titanium-glasslined tank

8-bar pressure compatibility

Child safety mode

5-star BEE rating

9. Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty| White

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti water heater offers a 25L storage capacity and a durable glassline inner tank that resists corrosion. It is equipped with Swirl Flow technology for 20% more hot water and PUF insulation for improved heat retention. Its high 8-bar pressure tolerance is suitable for high-rise buildings, while multiple safety systems ensure secure operation. The thermostat knob allows precise temperature control.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Water Heater

25L storage

Swirl Flow technology

2000W heating element

8-bar pressure compatibility

Adjustable thermostat knob

Multiple safety systems

10. Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater | Color Changing LED Ring Indicator, Feroglas Coated Tank | Warra: 5 Year on Tank, Protective Anode Rod, Heavy Duty Heating Element | (White Blue)

The Havells Instanio Prime 25L water heater features a color-changing LED ring that indicates water temperature, making it user-friendly. Its Feroglas coated tank is highly resistant to corrosion, while the heavy-duty heating element ensures quick performance. Suitable for high-rise buildings with 8-bar pressure compatibility, this heater also offers 20% more hot water output through energy-efficient technology.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 25L Water Heater

25L storage capacity

Color-changing LED indicator

Heavy-duty heating element

8-bar pressure tolerance

Feroglas coated tank

Multi-function valve for safety

11. Bajaj Edrrea 25 Litre Star Rated Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|Polymer Coated Tank|Multiple Safety|Suitable For Highrise|Child Safety Mode|2-Yr Product Warranty|White Water Geyser

The Bajaj Edrea 25L water heater comes with a polymer-coated tank and multiple safety features, including a child safety mode. It has PUF insulation for better heat retention and a magnesium anode for tank durability. Suitable for high-rise buildings, it supports 8-bar pressure and comes with a long-life heating element for efficient heating.

Specifications of Bajaj Edrea 25L Storage Water Heater

25L storage

Polymer-coated tank

Child safety mode

8-bar pressure compatibility

Fire-retardant cable

5-year inner tank warranty

FAQs

Question : What types of geysers are available in the Amazon Sale 2024?

Ans : The sale features a wide range of geysers, including high-capacity models suitable for large households. You can find options such as instant, storage, and solar geysers from various trusted brands.

Question : How long will the Amazon Sale 2024 last?

Ans : The Amazon Sale 2024 runs for a limited time, so it's best to shop early for the best selection and deals. Keep an eye on the official Amazon website for specific sale dates and duration.

Question : Are the discounts applicable on all geyser models?

Ans : While most high-capacity geysers are included, discounts may vary by model and brand. Be sure to check the product listings for the specific discount percentage on each item.

Question : Can I return a geyser purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, products purchased during the Amazon Sale 2024 are typically eligible for return according to Amazon's return policy. Make sure to review the terms for your specific item to confirm return eligibility.

Question : Is there a warranty on geysers bought during the sale?

Ans : Most geysers come with a manufacturer’s warranty, which usually covers defects and malfunctions. Check the product details for warranty information specific to the geyser you purchase during the sale.

