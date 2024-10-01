The Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro 25L water heater offers a stylish design, a durable IPX2 shock-proof body, and advanced safety features like a multifunction valve. Its Whirlflow technology improves water heating efficiency, providing 20% more hot water. PUF insulation ensures 10% longer heat retention and its nickel-coated copper heating element resists corrosion for extended durability. It supports 8-bar pressure, making it ideal for high-rise buildings.

The Bajaj Compagno 25L water heater features a robust titanium-glasslined tank, child safety mode, and swirl flow technology that heats water efficiently. It is designed to handle 8-bar pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Multiple safety systems ensure secure usage, while the PUF insulation improves energy efficiency. The 2000W power rating ensures quick heating, and it has LED indicators for easy monitoring.

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti water heater offers a 25L storage capacity and a durable glassline inner tank that resists corrosion. It is equipped with Swirl Flow technology for 20% more hot water and PUF insulation for improved heat retention. Its high 8-bar pressure tolerance is suitable for high-rise buildings, while multiple safety systems ensure secure operation. The thermostat knob allows precise temperature control.

The Havells Instanio Prime 25L water heater features a color-changing LED ring that indicates water temperature, making it user-friendly. Its Feroglas coated tank is highly resistant to corrosion, while the heavy-duty heating element ensures quick performance. Suitable for high-rise buildings with 8-bar pressure compatibility, this heater also offers 20% more hot water output through energy-efficient technology.

The Bajaj Edrea 25L water heater comes with a polymer-coated tank and multiple safety features, including a child safety mode. It has PUF insulation for better heat retention and a magnesium anode for tank durability. Suitable for high-rise buildings, it supports 8-bar pressure and comes with a long-life heating element for efficient heating.

FAQs

Question : What types of geysers are available in the Amazon Sale 2024?

Ans : The sale features a wide range of geysers, including high-capacity models suitable for large households. You can find options such as instant, storage, and solar geysers from various trusted brands.

Question : How long will the Amazon Sale 2024 last?

Ans : The Amazon Sale 2024 runs for a limited time, so it's best to shop early for the best selection and deals. Keep an eye on the official Amazon website for specific sale dates and duration.

Question : Are the discounts applicable on all geyser models?

Ans : While most high-capacity geysers are included, discounts may vary by model and brand. Be sure to check the product listings for the specific discount percentage on each item.

Question : Can I return a geyser purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, products purchased during the Amazon Sale 2024 are typically eligible for return according to Amazon's return policy. Make sure to review the terms for your specific item to confirm return eligibility.

Question : Is there a warranty on geysers bought during the sale?

Ans : Most geysers come with a manufacturer’s warranty, which usually covers defects and malfunctions. Check the product details for warranty information specific to the geyser you purchase during the sale.