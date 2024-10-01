The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 brings incredible discounts, offering up to 75% off on a wide range of ovens. Shoppers can expect great deals on top brands such as Samsung, IFB, and others, making it a perfect opportunity to upgrade kitchen appliances at a fraction of the cost. Whether you're looking for a microwave, a convection oven, or a grill, this sale has something for everyone. With attractive prices and convenient shopping options, now is the best time to enhance your cooking experience with reliable, feature-rich ovens. Don't miss the chance to take advantage of these limited-time deals and enjoy the convenience of modern cooking solutions from trusted brands at unbeatable prices.

Find the best deals to grab at the Great Indian Sale right here:

1. Lifelong OTG 9 Litre - Electric Oven Toaster Griller for Kitchen, Contant Temp - 1100W Auto Shut Off & 30 Min Timer Control - Machine for Baking Pizza, Cake, Grilling Chicken & Toasting Bread (LLOT09)

The Lifelong OTG 9 Litre Electric Oven Toaster Griller is a compact and versatile kitchen appliance, ideal for baking, grilling, and toasting. Its automatic shut-off and heat-resistant handle ensure safety during use. With 1100W power, it preheats quickly and cooks efficiently, making it perfect for pizza, cake, and grilled dishes. The 30-minute timer with constant temperature control offers precision in cooking, making it a convenient option for home kitchens or gifting.

Specifications of Lifelong OTG 9 Litre

Capacity: 9 litres

Control Type: Knob Control

Special features: Cool Touch Exterior, Automatic Shut-Off

2. Samsung 28 L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, ceramic enamel cavity, 10 Yr warranty)

The Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven offers a wide range of cooking functions, perfect for large families. It not only grills, bakes, reheats, and defrosts but also features curd-making and dough-proofing options. With a 28-litre capacity, it’s versatile and efficient for everyday use. The touch keypad is easy to clean, and the ceramic enamel cavity ensures long-lasting durability. Its energy-saving Eco Mode makes it an excellent choice for energy-conscious users.

Specifications of Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 28 litres

Control Type: Touch Keypad

Special features: Curd Making, Eco Mode

3. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30FRC2, Floral Pattern) (Black), STANDARD

The IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile choice for large families, offering baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting options. Its touch keypad is easy to clean, and the child safety lock adds extra security. The oven comes with a starter kit, making it a practical gift option. With multiple cooking modes like auto defrost and fermentation, it’s perfect for diverse culinary needs, especially during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 30 litres

Control Type: Touch Keypad

Special features: Multi-Stage Cooking, Child Safety Lock

Also read: Best microwave ovens in India | Best convection microwave ovens in India 2024

4. Philips HD6976/00 36 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 2000W, with Opti Temp Technology, Temperature control, Convection Mode, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp, 7-level browning function

The Philips HD6976/00 36 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill is a powerful 2000W appliance, perfect for baking, grilling, roasting, and toasting. Its Opti Temp technology ensures even cooking, while the 10 preset Indian menus make it ideal for various recipes. The 36-litre capacity and digital panel provide convenience for large families. This oven is a versatile addition to any kitchen and a great choice during the Amazon Great Indian Sale for efficient cooking.

Specifications of Philips HD6976/00 36 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill

Capacity: 36 litres

Control Type: Button Control

Special features: Opti Temp Technology, 7-level Browning Function

Grab the best deals at the Amazon Sale 2024. Click here to explore

5. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Steam Clean & Stainless Steel Cavity - Best Diwali Gift )

The LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile appliance, perfect for families of 4-6 members. It handles baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting with ease, offering 251 auto-cook menus, including healthy options like soups and curries. The oven’s child lock and quartz heater ensure safe cooking, while its stainless steel cavity provides durability. Ideal for daily cooking or gifting, this oven is a great option during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 28 litres

Control Type: Programmable

Special features: Auto Cook, Child Safety Lock

6. Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)

The Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill is a compact 25-litre OTG designed for versatile cooking. With 1500 watts of power and Opti Temp Technology, it ensures even cooking and browning. Featuring 10 preset menus, including toast, pizza, and cookies, it simplifies meal preparation. The motorised rotisserie function provides perfect browning, while the double glass door retains heat for efficient cooking. This oven is a practical choice for any kitchen, especially during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill

Capacity: 25 litres

Control Type: Touch Control

Special features: Opti Temp Technology, Motorized Rotisserie

7. AMERICAN MICRONIC-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller

The AMERICAN MICRONIC 36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller is a powerful kitchen appliance with a maximum temperature of 250°C and 2000W power. It features six stainless steel heating elements for uniform cooking, making it ideal for a variety of dishes. The 120-minute timer offers flexibility, while the double glass door ensures safety and energy efficiency. With its sleek design and included accessories, this OTG is a fantastic choice for cooking enthusiasts, especially during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of AMERICAN MICRONIC 36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller

Capacity: 36 litres

Control Type: Knob

Special features: Dual Thermostat, Rotisserie

8. Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

The Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient appliance, perfect for bachelors and small families. With 800 watts of power, it delivers fast and even cooking results. This microwave features 51 auto-cook menus, making meal preparation simple and enjoyable, from snacks to desserts. Its auto reheat and defrost functions ensure food maintains its texture and flavour. Ideal for small kitchens, it’s a great option during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Control Type: Touch Keypad

Special features: 51 Auto Cook Menus, Vapour Clean

9. AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller, Cake Baking, Grilling, Toasting, OTG, 800 Watts, (Black).

The AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller is a compact and versatile kitchen appliance, perfect for toasting, baking, and grilling. With an adjustable temperature range from 100°C to 250°C and a timer that goes up to 30 minutes, it accommodates various cooking needs. The heat-resistant tempered glass window allows for easy monitoring, while the hinged crumb tray ensures easy cleanup. Ideal for small kitchens or as a gift, this OTG is a great buy during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller

Capacity: 9 litres

Control Type: Knob

Special features: Temperature Control, Automatic Shut Off

10. Lifelong Otg 19 Litre For Kitchen With Barbeque Tray-1300W Oven Toaster Griller Machine Electric-Timer Control With 3 Heating Modes-Bake Pizza,Cake,Grill Chicken,Toast Bread(Legacy,Llotdb19),Grey

The Lifelong 19-litre OTG is a versatile kitchen appliance designed for baking, grilling, toasting, and roasting. With a powerful 1300W output, it features an adjustable temperature range from 100°C to 250°C and a 60-minute timer for precise cooking. The included wire grill cum barbeque tray allows for easy grilling of meats and vegetables. The heat-resistant tempered glass window and automatic shut-off ensure safe cooking, making it a fantastic option during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of Lifelong 19 Litre OTG

Capacity: 19 litres

Control Type: Knob Control

Special features: Multi-Stage Heat Selection, Automatic Shut Off

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get up to 64% off on air purifiers from brands like Dyson, Phillips and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Grab discounts of up to 74% off on recliners and massagers

Amazon Sale 2024: Enjoy up to 75% off on the best room heaters and geysers from brands like Bajaj, Havells and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals LIVE for all: Get up to 65% off best TVs from top TV brands like Sony and Samsung

FAQs

Question : What types of ovens are available during the sale?

Ans : You can find various types of ovens, including convection microwave ovens, solo microwave ovens, and oven toaster grillers (OTGs) from popular brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Philips.

Question : Are there any discounts on microwaves?

Ans : Yes, the sale typically features significant discounts, going up to 75% on various microwave models.

Question : How do I know which oven or microwave is right for me?

Ans : Consider your cooking needs, the size of your family, and your kitchen space. Check the capacity (litres), power (watts), and features such as auto-cook menus, grill options, and timer settings.

Question : Can I return or exchange my purchased oven or microwave?

Ans : Yes, Amazon generally offers a return or exchange policy, but it's essential to check the specific terms and conditions related to the product during the sale.

Question : Are there any warranty options available?

Ans : Most brands offer a standard warranty on their ovens and microwaves, usually ranging from 1 to 3 years. Always check the warranty details before purchasing.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.