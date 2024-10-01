The LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile appliance, perfect for families of 4-6 members. It handles baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting with ease, offering 251 auto-cook menus, including healthy options like soups and curries. The oven’s child lock and quartz heater ensure safe cooking, while its stainless steel cavity provides durability. Ideal for daily cooking or gifting, this oven is a great option during the Amazon Sale 2024.

The Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill is a compact 25-litre OTG designed for versatile cooking. With 1500 watts of power and Opti Temp Technology, it ensures even cooking and browning. Featuring 10 preset menus, including toast, pizza, and cookies, it simplifies meal preparation. The motorised rotisserie function provides perfect browning, while the double glass door retains heat for efficient cooking. This oven is a practical choice for any kitchen, especially during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

The AMERICAN MICRONIC 36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller is a powerful kitchen appliance with a maximum temperature of 250°C and 2000W power. It features six stainless steel heating elements for uniform cooking, making it ideal for a variety of dishes. The 120-minute timer offers flexibility, while the double glass door ensures safety and energy efficiency. With its sleek design and included accessories, this OTG is a fantastic choice for cooking enthusiasts, especially during the Amazon Sale 2024.

The Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient appliance, perfect for bachelors and small families. With 800 watts of power, it delivers fast and even cooking results. This microwave features 51 auto-cook menus, making meal preparation simple and enjoyable, from snacks to desserts. Its auto reheat and defrost functions ensure food maintains its texture and flavour. Ideal for small kitchens, it’s a great option during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

The AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller is a compact and versatile kitchen appliance, perfect for toasting, baking, and grilling. With an adjustable temperature range from 100°C to 250°C and a timer that goes up to 30 minutes, it accommodates various cooking needs. The heat-resistant tempered glass window allows for easy monitoring, while the hinged crumb tray ensures easy cleanup. Ideal for small kitchens or as a gift, this OTG is a great buy during the Amazon Sale 2024.

The Lifelong 19-litre OTG is a versatile kitchen appliance designed for baking, grilling, toasting, and roasting. With a powerful 1300W output, it features an adjustable temperature range from 100°C to 250°C and a 60-minute timer for precise cooking. The included wire grill cum barbeque tray allows for easy grilling of meats and vegetables. The heat-resistant tempered glass window and automatic shut-off ensure safe cooking, making it a fantastic option during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

FAQs

Question : What types of ovens are available during the sale?

Ans : You can find various types of ovens, including convection microwave ovens, solo microwave ovens, and oven toaster grillers (OTGs) from popular brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Philips.

Question : Are there any discounts on microwaves?

Ans : Yes, the sale typically features significant discounts, going up to 75% on various microwave models.

Question : How do I know which oven or microwave is right for me?

Ans : Consider your cooking needs, the size of your family, and your kitchen space. Check the capacity (litres), power (watts), and features such as auto-cook menus, grill options, and timer settings.

Question : Can I return or exchange my purchased oven or microwave?

Ans : Yes, Amazon generally offers a return or exchange policy, but it's essential to check the specific terms and conditions related to the product during the sale.

Question : Are there any warranty options available?

Ans : Most brands offer a standard warranty on their ovens and microwaves, usually ranging from 1 to 3 years. Always check the warranty details before purchasing.