The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is still offering fantastic discounts on laptops under ₹60,000 from top brands like HP, Dell, MSI, Asus, and more. Whether you're looking for a laptop for work, gaming, or everyday use, this sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech without breaking the bank. From sleek ultrabooks to powerful gaming laptops, you’ll find something that fits your needs and budget.

In addition to the big savings, you can also take advantage of exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and an additional 10% instant discount with SBI credit and debit cards. Don’t miss out on these incredible laptop deals and enhance your productivity or entertainment experience today!

1. HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H,4GB RTX 2050 GPU,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144Hz,16GB DDR4,512GB SSD,Backlit KB,MSO,B&O,9ms Response time(Blue, 2.29 kg),fa1373TX/fa1227TX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse designed for gamers and power users alike. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB RTX 2050 GPU, it delivers smooth gaming performance. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures stunning visuals, while 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample storage and multitasking capability. The backlit keyboard and B&O-tuned speakers add to the immersive experience, making it a solid choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics: 4GB RTX 2050 GPU

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 144Hz

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard

Audio: B&O Dual Speakers

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office

Response Time: 9ms

2. Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + Mso'21 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg

The Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop is equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor, ensuring smooth performance for both work and entertainment. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides vibrant visuals. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, multitasking is a breeze. The backlit keyboard enhances usability in low-light conditions, and the laptop also comes pre-loaded with Windows 11, MS Office, and a 15-month McAfee subscription, offering great value for students and professionals alike.

Specifications of Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop:

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 120Hz, 250 nits

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office 2021

Security: 15-month McAfee subscription

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 14" (35.5cm) FHD 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/3 mon.Game Pass/Grey/1.37Kg),83EQ005VIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is an ultraportable laptop that combines performance with sleek design. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and 16GB RAM, it is perfect for multitasking, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. The 14-inch FHD display provides bright and clear visuals. With 512GB SSD storage, you get fast boot times and ample space for files. It's a great choice for users looking for a lightweight yet powerful laptop.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 250 nits

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office 2021

Additional Features: 1 Year ADP, 3 Months Game Pass

4. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ542WS

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a stylish, thin, and lightweight laptop with a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor. It’s perfect for those who need reliable performance on the go, with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD providing seamless multitasking and fast storage. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers excellent picture quality, while Windows 11 and Office 2021 come pre-installed, making it ready to work out of the box. A solid option for professionals and students alike.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15:

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H, 12th Gen

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with Office 2021

Design: Thin and Light

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is designed for gamers who want performance without breaking the bank. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor and 4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, it offers a smooth gaming experience. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures lag-free gameplay, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide sufficient power and storage for gaming and everyday tasks. With Alexa built-in and a 3-month Game Pass subscription, it’s a well-rounded gaming laptop.

Specifications of Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500H

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 144Hz, 300 nits

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Additional Features: Alexa Built-in, 3 Month Game Pass

7. HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/MS Office 21 /Backlit Keyboard /15.6-inch (39.6 cm)/FHD/Windows 11/Silver/1.69 kg) fy5009TU Laptop

The HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen laptop is a sleek and reliable option for professionals and students alike. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display, this laptop ensures sharp visuals and smooth performance thanks to the powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, multitasking and data storage are seamless. The backlit keyboard is a convenient addition for working in dim environments, and with Windows 11 and MS Office pre-installed, it’s ready for use straight out of the box.

Specifications of HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen:

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th Gen

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office 2021

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard

Weight: 1.69 kg

8. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU / FQ5327TU

The HP 15s with 12th Gen Intel Core i3 is a budget-friendly option for those seeking reliable performance for daily tasks. This lightweight, 15.6-inch laptop offers FHD visuals and ample storage space with its 512GB SSD. While 8GB DDR4 RAM ensures smooth multitasking, dual speakers enhance the overall media experience. With Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 pre-installed, this laptop is ideal for students and home users looking for a cost-effective yet capable device.

Specifications of HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3:

Processor: Intel Core i3, 12th Gen

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office 2021

Speakers: Dual Speakers

Weight: 1.69 kg

9. Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office' 21/15"(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.48kg Laptop

This Dell laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, making it an excellent choice for users looking for a solid, everyday computing device. Featuring a 15-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, this laptop offers smooth performance and ample storage. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, making it perfect for both work and personal use. With a 15-month McAfee subscription included, your security is also taken care of.

Specifications of Dell Smartchoice Core i3-1215U:

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office 2021

Security: 15-month McAfee Subscription

10. ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a thin and light laptop, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, designed for users who need portability without sacrificing performance. The 14-inch FHD display provides crisp visuals, and 8GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking. Its 512GB SSD provides fast storage and quick boot times, while Windows 11 and Office 2021 come pre-installed, making it ready to use from the start. The addition of a fingerprint sensor enhances security.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14:

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with Office 2021

Battery: 42WHr

Additional Features: Fingerprint Sensor

11. Acer Aspire Lite 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/36 WHR) AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

The Acer Aspire Lite with 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor offers a balance of performance and portability. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers vibrant visuals, while the 8GB RAM ensures efficient multitasking. The 512GB SSD offers fast performance, and the lightweight, metal body enhances durability while maintaining a sleek design. Pre-installed with Windows 11, this laptop is perfect for everyday use and professional tasks. A great option for users looking for a premium laptop at an affordable price.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite:

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Battery: 36 WHr

Design: Metal Body, Steel Gray

12. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6") HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG

The Acer Aspire 3 is an entry-level laptop powered by the Intel Core Celeron N4500 processor. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth performance for basic tasks. The 15.6-inch HD display is perfect for everyday computing, whether you're browsing the web or working on documents. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home, this lightweight laptop is ideal for students and users looking for an affordable device for simple tasks.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 3:

Processor: Intel Core Celeron N4500

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768)

Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Battery: 38 WHr

Additional Features: HD Webcam

FAQs

Question : 1. What is the best laptop deal under ₹60,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024?

Ans : The best laptop deal under ₹60,000 includes models like the HP Victus Gaming Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H) and Dell Inspiron 3530 (13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U). Both offer excellent performance for gaming and productivity with high-end specifications such as 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Question : Are there gaming laptops available on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Ans : Yes, gaming laptops like the HP Victus and Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 with NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics are available at great discounts during the sale. These laptops are perfect for gaming enthusiasts looking for high performance at an affordable price.

Question : What kind of discounts can I expect on laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Ans : You can find discounts of up to 75% on laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Additionally, there are extra savings through exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and an additional 10% instant discount on purchases made with SBI debit and credit cards.

Question : Can I get exchange benefits on laptops during the sale?

Ans : Yes, Amazon is offering exchange benefits on laptops, allowing you to trade in your old device for a discount on your new purchase. This can significantly reduce the overall cost of your new laptop.

Question : What are the top brands offering laptop deals during the sale?

Ans : Top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, and Acer are offering exciting deals on their laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. These brands provide a wide variety of options, from gaming laptops to thin and light models, all available at significant discounts.

