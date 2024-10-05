The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is onfull swing, and it's time to elevate your travel game with unbeatable luggage deals! This year, prepare to score incredible discounts of over 80% on a diverse range of luggage options, including trendy trolley bags, spacious duffle bags, and versatile backpacks. Whether you're gearing up for a weekend getaway or need a reliable bag for your daily commute, this sale has you covered. With top brands and a variety of styles, you'll find the perfect travel companion that suits your needs and budget. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by—dive into the Great Indian Festival 2024 and pack smart while saving big!

1. TEAKWOOD LEATHERS Unisex Trolley Bag, Hard Cabin Trolley Small, 55 CM Trolley Bag for Travel, Lock System 360 Degree 8 Rotating Wheel (S, Black)

The Teakwood Leathers Unisex Trolley Bag is a small, hard cabin bag perfect for travel. With a stylish black design, it features a soft and compact shape made from high-quality polypropylene. The trolley bag has an efficient locking system and an adjustable cross strap, ensuring the safety of your belongings. It has eight smooth 360-degree rotating wheels for easy movement, making it ideal for navigating through busy airports. The main compartment offers plenty of space, with a zip closure for secure storage. This trolley bag is a great choice for anyone looking for practicality and style in travel gear.

Specifications of Teakwood Leathers Unisex Trolley Bag

Type: Unisex Trolley Bag

Size: Small (55 cm)

Material: High-quality Polypropylene

Lock System: Combination lock for security

Wheels: 8 rotating wheels for 360-degree movement

Storage: Main compartment with zip closure and cross strap for organisation

2. Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small Size Cabin Luggage Suitcase 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55 Cm

The Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small Cabin Luggage is a stylish and practical choice for travellers. Made from durable, scratch-resistant polypropylene, this lightweight suitcase features a fixed combination lock for security and four spinner wheels for easy movement. Its compact size (55 cm) makes it suitable for most domestic carry-on requirements, ensuring you can travel with ease and convenience. The sleek black design adds a modern touch, making it ideal for both business and leisure trips.

Specifications of Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small Cabin Luggage

Material: Polypropylene

Dimensions: 55 cm x 38 cm x 23 cm

Weight: Lightweight design

Colour: Black

Lock Type: Fixed combination lock

Wheel Type: 4 spinner wheels

3. Safari Glimpse 69cm Trolley Bag

The Safari Glimpse 69cm Trolley Bag is a stylish and durable luggage option made from lightweight polycarbonate. It features a hard case that is scratch-resistant, ensuring your belongings are protected during travel. With four smooth-rolling wheels, it offers 360-degree manoeuvrability, making it easy to navigate airports. Designed for international travel, it has a secure combination lock for safety and smart compartments for organised packing. This trolley bag is perfect for family trips or long vacations. Additionally, it comes with a 5-year warranty, giving you peace of mind.

Specifications of Safari Glimpse 69cm Trolley Bag

Size: 69cm

Material: Premium polycarbonate

Wheels: 4 smooth-rolling wheels with 360-degree rotation

Lock: Integrated anti-theft combination lock

Interior: Smart compartments for organisation

Warranty: 5-year international warranty

5. Aristocrat Cadet 52Cm Polyester Cabin Luggage Navy Blue Duffle Bag, 28 Cms

The Aristocrat Cadet 52cm Polyester Cabin Luggage is a stylish navy blue duffle bag designed for convenience and comfort. It features a spacious main compartment to hold your belongings and a soft grip handle for easy carrying. The comfortable shoulder strap allows for hands-free transport, while the easy-access front pocket offers quick storage for small items. This bag is perfect for short trips and is both practical and fashionable.

Specifications of Aristocrat Cadet 52cm Polyester Cabin Luggage

Size: 52 cm

Material: Polyester

Colour: Navy Blue

Weight: Lightweight for easy carrying

Compartment: Spacious main compartment

Pockets: Easy access front pocket

6. Lavie Sport Lino Wheel Duffel Bag | 2 Wheel Duffle Bag | Built to Last Wheels and Trolley

The Lavie Sport Lino Wheel Duffle Bag is a spacious and lightweight duffle bag designed for convenience during travel. Made from high-quality polyester fabric, it is durable and water-repellent, making it suitable for various weather conditions. The bag features multiple compartments, including a zippered pocket for easy access to essentials. It also includes sturdy wheels and a retractable trolley for easy movement. With a generous capacity of 60 litres, this duffle bag is ideal for weekend getaways or longer trips, backed by a two-year manufacturer warranty.

Specifications of Lavie Sport Lino Wheel Duffel Bag

External Dimensions: 63 cm (L) x 30 cm (W) x 32 cm (H)

Capacity: 60 litres

Material: High-quality polyester fabric

Wheels: Sturdy heavy-duty treaded rubber wheels

Features: Zippered front pocket for quick access

Warranty: 2 years

The Skybags Polyester Blue Softsided Luggage Set is a stylish and functional travel option. Made from durable polyester, this blue luggage set has a capacity of 39 litres and weighs 2330 grams. It features a butterfly lock for security and has one main compartment, along with extra pockets for better organisation. Measuring 55 x 29 x 30 cm, this luggage is easy to carry, making it perfect for short trips. The product also comes with a non-transferable three-year manufacturer warranty, valid for one year from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Skybags Polyester Blue Softsided Luggage Set

Outer Material: Polyester

Colour: Blue

Capacity: 39 litres

Weight: 2330 grams

Dimensions: 55 x 29 x 30 cms (LxWxH)

Lock Type: Butterfly Lock

9. Safari Omega spacious/large laptop backpack with Raincover, college bag, travel bag for men and women, Black, 30 Litre

The Safari Omega large laptop backpack is a versatile bag suitable for both college and travel. With a capacity of 30 litres, it features two spacious compartments, multiple pockets for organisation, and a padded compartment to protect your laptop. It includes a rain cover for wet weather, compression straps for stability, and reflective strips for safety while travelling. The bag also has convenient holders for bottles and umbrellas, along with padded shoulder straps for comfort.

Specifications of Safari Omega large laptop backpack

Capacity: 30 litres

Two spacious compartments

Padded laptop compartment

Rain cover included

Compression straps

Reflective strips for safety

10. American Tourister Fizz 32L Black Backpack School bag for travel with Organizer Bottle compartment water resistant backpack for Men, Women, Boys Laptop Backpack for College Gift for Men & Women

The American Tourister Fizz Backpack is a versatile and stylish backpack suitable for men, women, and boys. It has ample storage with two large compartments, multiple pockets, and an organiser for easy access to essentials. The backpack is comfortable to wear, featuring padded shoulder straps and a ventilated back for support. Made from water-resistant fabric, it ensures durability and protection for your belongings. With a capacity of 32 litres, it’s perfect for school, travel, camping, and daily use.

Specifications of American Tourister Fizz Backpack

Storage: Two spacious compartments and multiple pockets.

Material: Made from water-resistant polyester.

Capacity: 32 litres.

Dimensions: 31.5 x 22 x 49.5 cm.

Comfort: Padded back and adjustable shoulder straps.

12. Impulse Rucksack bag 60 litres travel bag for travel backpack for hiking trekking tourist Bag for men camping Keep Discovering Light Blue with 1 year Warranty

The Impulse Rucksack is a 60-litre travel bag designed for men and women, perfect for hiking, trekking, and camping. It has a spacious main compartment with multiple pouches for organising items, such as tents, sleeping bags, and cooking gear. The bag features a comfortable suspension system, padded shoulder straps, and breathable back support for easier carrying. It also comes with a rain cover to keep the contents dry. With its ergonomic design and large capacity, this backpack is ideal for various outdoor activities and includes a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications of Impulse Rucksack is a 60-litre travel bag

Capacity: 60 litres

Material: Polyester (water-resistant)

Suspension System: Advanced suspension for stability

Shoulder Straps: Widened and thickened S-shaped design

Internal Organisation: Mesh pockets and large compartments

Warranty: One year for manufacturing defects

13. Fur Jaden 55 LTR Rucksack Travel Backpack Bag for Trekking, Hiking with Shoe Compartment

The Fur Jaden 55 LTR Rucksack is a versatile travel backpack suitable for both men and women, ideal for trekking, hiking, and everyday use. It features a large compartment that can hold several pairs of clothes, with a separate pocket for shoes. The bag includes multiple pockets for accessories and a water bottle, as well as external clips for carrying yoga mats and climbing equipment. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort with balanced weight distribution, making it a stylish yet practical choice for students and travellers.

Specifications of Fur Jaden 55 LTR Rucksack

Capacity: 55 L

Weight: 700 grams

Dimensions: 35 cm x 25 cm x 65 cm (L x W x H)

Material: Polyester lining

Closure Type: Zipper

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty against defects

FAQs

Question : What types of luggage are included in the sale?

Ans : The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale features a wide variety of luggage, including trolley bags, duffle bags, and backpacks. Shoppers can find options suited for travel, gym, and everyday use, all available at amazing discounts.

Question : How long does the sale last?

Ans : The sale typically lasts for a limited time, often spanning several days to weeks. Be sure to check the Amazon website for specific start and end dates for the Great Indian Festival 2024 to ensure you don’t miss out on the best deals!

Question : Are the discounts applicable to all brands?

Ans : Yes, the discounts apply to a wide range of popular luggage brands featured during the sale. Customers can enjoy significant savings on both well-known and emerging brands, making it a great opportunity to find quality luggage at affordable prices.

Question : Is there a return policy for luggage purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, items purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale usually follow the standard return policy of Amazon. Customers can return or exchange luggage within a specified period if they are not satisfied with their purchase.

Question : How can I find the best deals on luggage?

Ans : To find the best deals, visit the "Deals" section on the Amazon website and filter by category, price, and discount percentage. You can also set up alerts for specific items to be notified when prices drop during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

