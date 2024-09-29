The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is bringing fantastic discounts across a wide range of products, including HP laptops. If you've been waiting to upgrade your work, study, or entertainment setup, this is the perfect time to take advantage of up to 32% off on HP's complete line-up of laptops. Whether you need a sleek, lightweight model for on-the-go productivity or a powerful machine for gaming and intensive tasks, HP has something for everyone.

With the added benefits of fast processors, high-quality displays, and enhanced storage, these deals won’t last long. Shop now and get your hands on premium HP laptops at unbeatable prices before the sale ends!

1. HP Victus Gaming Laptop,Windows 11 Home,AMD Ryzen 5 5600H,4Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,15.6-Inch (39.6 Cm),Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr4,512Gb Ssd,Backlit Kb,B&O,9Ms Response Time,Dual Speakers (Blue,2.37 Kg),Fb0106Ax

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, is perfect for gamers looking for a high-performance laptop. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD provide fast load times. Dual speakers and B&O audio enhance the gaming experience, making it a solid choice for casual to mid-level gaming.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H):

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: 4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, IPS, 144Hz

Memory: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Keyboard: Backlit

Audio: B&O, Dual Speakers

Response Time: 9ms

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

2. HP Victus Gaming Laptop, Windows 11 Home, 12Th Gen Intel Core I5-12450H,4Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,15.6-Inch(39.6 Cm),Fhd,IPS,16Gb Ddr4,512Gb Ssd,Backlit Kb,Dual Speakers (Mso, Blue,2.37 Kg),Fa0666Tx/Fa0444Tx

This HP Victus model is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and a 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, delivering great performance for gaming and multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display ensures sharp visuals, complemented by 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. With dual speakers and a backlit keyboard, it’s a strong contender for gamers and professionals alike.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-12450H):

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H

GPU: 4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, IPS

Memory: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Keyboard: Backlit

Audio: Dual Speakers

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

3. HP Pavilion Aero, Lightest AI PC, AMD Ryzen 5 8640U, 13.3-inch, WUXGA, 400 nits, 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 5MP Camera, Poly Studio, MSO 2021 (Win 11, Silver, 1 kg), bg0016AU

The HP Pavilion Aero is one of HP’s lightest laptops, featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 8640U processor and AMD Radeon graphics for a seamless performance. The 13.3-inch WUXGA display offers excellent visuals with 400 nits brightness, while the 5MP camera ensures clear video calls. With 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB SSD, this sleek and powerful laptop is perfect for professionals and students alike.

Specifications of HP Pavilion Aero:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 8640U

Graphics: AMD Radeon

Display: 13.3-inch WUXGA, 400 nits

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 512GB SSD

Camera: 5MP

Audio: Poly Studio

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

4. HP 15 Core i3 13th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/15.6-inch (39.6 cm)/ Windows 11/Silver/1.59 kg) fd0186TU Laptop

HP’s 15 Core i3 13th Gen laptop is an affordable yet efficient machine for daily tasks. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for seamless performance. The lightweight design, backlit keyboard, and pre-installed MS Office 2021 make it a great choice for students and professionals seeking a budget-friendly option.

Specifications of HP 15 Core i3 13th Gen:

Processor: Intel Core i3 13th Gen

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Keyboard: Backlit

Operating System: Windows 11

Weight: 1.59 kg

6. HP Smart Choice Victus Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H,6GB RTX 4050 GPU,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144 Hz,16GB DDR4,512GB SSD,Backlit KB, B&O,(Win 11,MSO,Silver,2.37 kg),fa1319TX

With the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and a 6GB RTX 4050 GPU, this HP Victus Gaming Laptop is designed for serious gamers. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers immersive gaming visuals. It’s packed with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, providing high-speed performance for both gaming and productivity.

Specifications of HP Smart Choice Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

GPU: 6GB NVIDIA RTX 4050

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, IPS, 144Hz

Memory: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Keyboard: Backlit

Audio: B&O

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

7. HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/MS Office 21 /Backlit Keyboard /15.6-inch (39.6 cm)/FHD/Windows 11/Silver/1.69 kg) fy5009TU Laptop

The HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen is a solid choice for users seeking efficiency in both work and multimedia tasks. With a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking and large files with ease. The backlit keyboard and Windows 11 provide a smooth and intuitive user experience. Pre-installed MS Office 2021 is a great addition for professionals and students.

Specifications of HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen:

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th Gen

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Keyboard: Backlit

Operating System: Windows 11

Pre-installed Software: MS Office 2021

8. HP Pavilion 14, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe graphics, FPR, 720p HD camera, Backlit KB (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.41 kg), dv2014TU

This HP Pavilion 14 is designed for professionals on the move. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U and Intel Iris Xe graphics, it delivers excellent performance in a compact 14-inch FHD display. The 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure quick load times, while features like the 720p HD camera, fingerprint reader (FPR), and backlit keyboard offer enhanced security and convenience for daily tasks.

Specifications of HP Pavilion 14:

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Memory: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 14-inch FHD

Camera: 720p HD

Keyboard: Backlit

Operating System: Windows 11

9. HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/15.6" (39.6cm)/Silver/1.69 kg) fy5008TU Laptop

The HP 15s Core i5 (fy5008TU) is a versatile laptop offering a balance between performance and affordability. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it can handle daily computing tasks efficiently. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers clear visuals, and the backlit keyboard enhances productivity in low-light environments. This model includes Windows 11 and MS Office, making it a great option for students and professionals alike.

Specifications of HP 15s

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th Gen

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Keyboard: Backlit

Operating System: Windows 11

Pre-installed Software: MS Office

10. HP Pavilion 16, Enhanced by AI, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, 16-inch (40.6 cm), WUXGA, 16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Intel Graphics, 1080p FHD IR Camera, Copilot, Backlit KB (Win 11, Silver, 1.77 kg), af0015TU

Enhanced by AI, the HP Pavilion 16 offers a larger 16-inch WUXGA display and an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor for exceptional performance. With 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel graphics, this laptop is great for creative professionals and gamers alike. The 1080p FHD IR camera ensures high-quality video calls, and the AI-powered Copilot feature further boosts productivity.

Specifications of HP Pavilion 16:

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125U

Graphics: Intel Graphics

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 16-inch WUXGA

Camera: 1080p FHD IR

Keyboard: Backlit

Operating System: Windows 11

11. HP [Smart Choice Omen Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs,8Gb RTX 4060 Gpu,16.1"(40.9 Cm),Fhd,IPS,165 Hz,300 Nits,16Gb Ddr5,1Tb Ssd,RGB Kb,7Ms Response Time (Win 11,Black,2.32 Kg),Xd0020Ax

The HP Omen Gaming Laptop is a beast in the gaming world. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs processor and an 8GB RTX 4060 GPU, this laptop delivers top-tier gaming performance. The 16.1-inch FHD IPS display boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness for vivid visuals, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD ensure smooth gameplay. RGB lighting and a 7ms response time make it a true gaming machine.

Specifications of HP Omen Gaming Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs

GPU: 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060

Memory: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Display: 16.1-inch FHD, IPS, 165Hz

Keyboard: RGB Backlit

Operating System: Windows 11

FAQs

Question : What kind of discounts are available on HP laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024?

Ans : You can get up to 32% off on a wide range of HP laptops, including gaming laptops, ultra-light models, and productivity-focused laptops, across different price points.

Question : Are HP gaming laptops included in the sale?

Ans : Yes, HP gaming laptops like the HP Victus and HP Omen are available at significant discounts, with deals on models equipped with powerful GPUs like the NVIDIA RTX 3050 and RTX 4060.

Question : Is there an exchange offer available on HP laptops during the sale?

Ans : Yes, during the Great Indian Festival Sale, you can exchange your old laptop for an additional discount on select HP laptops, depending on the condition of the device.

Question : Are HP laptops covered under a warranty during the sale?

Ans : Yes, all HP laptops come with the standard manufacturer warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 3 years, depending on the model. Make sure to check the individual product listing for details.

Question : Do HP laptops come with pre-installed software like MS Office?

Ans : Many HP laptops, especially the HP Pavilion and HP 15s series, come with pre-installed Microsoft Office 2021, along with Windows 11 Home. Check the product specifications to confirm the included software.

