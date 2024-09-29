With the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and a 6GB RTX 4050 GPU, this HP Victus Gaming Laptop is designed for serious gamers. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers immersive gaming visuals. It’s packed with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, providing high-speed performance for both gaming and productivity.

The HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen is a solid choice for users seeking efficiency in both work and multimedia tasks. With a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking and large files with ease. The backlit keyboard and Windows 11 provide a smooth and intuitive user experience. Pre-installed MS Office 2021 is a great addition for professionals and students.

This HP Pavilion 14 is designed for professionals on the move. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U and Intel Iris Xe graphics, it delivers excellent performance in a compact 14-inch FHD display. The 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure quick load times, while features like the 720p HD camera, fingerprint reader (FPR), and backlit keyboard offer enhanced security and convenience for daily tasks.

The HP 15s Core i5 (fy5008TU) is a versatile laptop offering a balance between performance and affordability. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it can handle daily computing tasks efficiently. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers clear visuals, and the backlit keyboard enhances productivity in low-light environments. This model includes Windows 11 and MS Office, making it a great option for students and professionals alike.

Enhanced by AI, the HP Pavilion 16 offers a larger 16-inch WUXGA display and an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor for exceptional performance. With 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel graphics, this laptop is great for creative professionals and gamers alike. The 1080p FHD IR camera ensures high-quality video calls, and the AI-powered Copilot feature further boosts productivity.

The HP Omen Gaming Laptop is a beast in the gaming world. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs processor and an 8GB RTX 4060 GPU, this laptop delivers top-tier gaming performance. The 16.1-inch FHD IPS display boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness for vivid visuals, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD ensure smooth gameplay. RGB lighting and a 7ms response time make it a true gaming machine.

FAQs

Question : What kind of discounts are available on HP laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024?

Ans : You can get up to 32% off on a wide range of HP laptops, including gaming laptops, ultra-light models, and productivity-focused laptops, across different price points.

Question : Are HP gaming laptops included in the sale?

Ans : Yes, HP gaming laptops like the HP Victus and HP Omen are available at significant discounts, with deals on models equipped with powerful GPUs like the NVIDIA RTX 3050 and RTX 4060.

Question : Is there an exchange offer available on HP laptops during the sale?

Ans : Yes, during the Great Indian Festival Sale, you can exchange your old laptop for an additional discount on select HP laptops, depending on the condition of the device.

Question : Are HP laptops covered under a warranty during the sale?

Ans : Yes, all HP laptops come with the standard manufacturer warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 3 years, depending on the model. Make sure to check the individual product listing for details.

Question : Do HP laptops come with pre-installed software like MS Office?

Ans : Many HP laptops, especially the HP Pavilion and HP 15s series, come with pre-installed Microsoft Office 2021, along with Windows 11 Home. Check the product specifications to confirm the included software.