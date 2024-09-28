The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is live, offering massive discounts of up to 64% on air purifiers from top brands like Dyson, Philips, and more. With increasing concerns over air quality, this is the perfect time to invest in a high-performance air purifier for your home or office. Whether you're looking for advanced filtration systems, smart features, or sleek designs, there’s a wide range of options to choose from. Enjoy cleaner, fresher air while saving big on these must-have appliances. Don't miss out on additional savings with exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and bank discounts, making it easier than ever to breathe easy and stay healthy during the festive season.

1. Dyson Air Purifier Tp10 Cool Gen1 (Latest Launch) - White

The Dyson TP10 Cool Gen1 air purifier is a premium solution for improving air quality while keeping your space cool. Equipped with advanced filtration technology, it efficiently captures pollutants and allergens, ensuring fresh and clean air. Its bladeless design doubles as a fan, making it a stylish and functional addition to any room. Ideal for larger spaces, the Dyson TP10 offers powerful performance with low energy consumption. Check out the discounts on this product during the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1:

Type: Air Purifier + Fan

Filtration: HEPA filter

Coverage: Large rooms

Noise Level: Low

Power Consumption: Energy-efficient

Additional Features: Bladeless fan design, sleek aesthetic

The LEVOIT Core 300 is a compact yet powerful air purifier, ideal for those with allergies or pets. Featuring a True HEPA filter, it removes 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander. With its quiet 24dB operation, it’s perfect for bedrooms or offices, providing a tranquil environment while keeping the air clean and fresh. The Amazon sale brings multiple offers on this air purifier.

Specifications of LEVOIT Air Purifier Core 300:

Filter Type: H13 True HEPA

Coverage: Medium rooms

Noise Level: 24 dB (whisper quiet)

Filtration Efficiency: 99.97% of particles

Additional Features: Odor eliminator, pet-friendly design

Power: Energy-efficient operation

3. Coway AirMega 250 Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty 7 Years

The Coway AirMega 250 is a professional-grade air purifier designed for optimal performance. With the longest filter life of 8500 hours, it traps 99.99% of particles, including viruses and PM 0.1 pollutants. This purifier is ideal for maintaining clean air in large spaces and ensures long-term efficiency with minimal maintenance. Its sleek design and comprehensive filtration system make it perfect for home and office use.

Specifications of Coway AirMega 250:

Filter Type: Green True HEPA

Filter Life: 8500 hours

Filtration Efficiency: 99.99% of virus & PM 0.1

Coverage: Large rooms

Noise Level: Quiet operation

Warranty: 7 years

4. Philips AC0950 Smart Air Purifier for Home|Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Virus,Allergen,Dust & PM2.5|HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs|Ideal for Bedroom|App Control

The Philips AC0950 air purifier is a smart solution for purifying air in bedrooms or small spaces, with real-time AQI display and app control. Its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and dust, while its compact design makes it ideal for home use. Covering up to 300 square feet, it ensures fresh, healthy air throughout your living space while being energy-efficient.

Specifications of Philips AC0950 Smart Air Purifier:

Filter Type: HEPA

Filter Life: 9000 hours

Coverage: 300 sq ft

AQI Display: Real-time

Connectivity: App control

Filtration Efficiency: 99.97% of viruses, allergens, dust

5. Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5

Honeywell's Air Touch V5 is a newly launched air purifier that combines 4-stage filtration with smart technology. Designed for medium to large rooms, it covers up to 589 sq ft and includes Wi-Fi connectivity for app and voice control. The H13 HEPA filter removes 99.99% of PM2.5 particles, ensuring clean air. Its advanced filtration system and LED AQI display make it a reliable choice for home use.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Touch V5:

Filter Type: H13 HEPA

Filter Life: 9000 hours

Coverage: 589 sq ft

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, App & Voice Control

Filtration Efficiency: 99.99% of PM2.5

Additional Features: 4-stage filtration, AQI LED display

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 offers an efficient 3-stage purification process, removing up to 99.97% of dust and particulate matter. It’s perfect for smaller spaces with coverage up to 200 sq ft. Its quiet operation ensures minimal noise, and the sleek, white design blends well with any home decor. This purifier is an affordable option for maintaining cleaner air in confined spaces.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150:

Filter Type: True HEPA H13

Filtration Efficiency: 99.97% of dust and particulate matter

Coverage: 200 sq ft

Filtration Stages: 3

Noise Level: Minimal

Additional Features: Surround 360° air technology

The Mi Air Purifier 4 is a powerful air cleaner equipped with a HEPA filter and an ionizer, trapping 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles. Its OLED touch screen provides easy control and real-time updates on air quality. Covering spaces up to 516 sq ft, it’s a smart choice for mid-sized homes. The sleek design and advanced filtration make it an efficient, stylish option.

Specifications of Mi Air Purifier 4:

Filter Type: True HEPA

Filtration Efficiency: 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1

Coverage: 516 sq ft

Additional Features: Ionizer, OLED touch screen

Connectivity: App control, smart integration

Noise Level: Quiet operation

The Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier stands out with its virus and bacteria-killing capabilities, backed by triple certifications for quality. It’s designed for both large and small rooms, covering up to 1065 sq ft with effective air purification. With a 2-year warranty, this Korean brand ensures long-lasting performance and peace of mind for allergy sufferers and health-conscious users.

Specifications of Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier:

Filter Type: 4-stage filtration

Coverage: 360 sq ft (up to 1065 sq ft)

Certifications: Triple certified (UK Allergy, ECARF, AHAM)

Filtration Efficiency: Virus & bacteria elimination

Warranty: 2 years

Additional Features: Quiet mode, Korean brand

9. Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier for Home|Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 700 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Virus,Allergen,Dust & PM2.5|50% Quieter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs|Ideal for Living room

The Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier is a powerful option for larger living spaces, covering up to 700 sq ft. It features real-time AQI display and app control for enhanced user experience. With a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and dust, and quieter operation, this model is ideal for maintaining clean air in living rooms or large bedrooms.

Specifications of Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier:

Filter Type: HEPA

Filtration Efficiency: 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and dust

Coverage: 700 sq ft

AQI Display: Real-time

Connectivity: App control

Noise Level: 50% quieter

10. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group, WiFi App & Voice Control, True Hepa H-13 Filter, Removes Viruses, Bacteria & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Filtration, Filter Life 9000 hrs, Coverage 200 SqFt

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group is designed for smaller spaces with coverage up to 200 sq ft. It features a 4-stage filtration system, including a True HEPA H13 filter that removes viruses, bacteria, and PM 0.1 particles. With Wi-Fi and voice control, this purifier is highly convenient and efficient for everyday use in compact spaces like bedrooms or study rooms.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200:

Filter Type: True HEPA H13

Filtration Efficiency: Removes viruses, bacteria, and PM 0.1 particles

Coverage: 200 sq ft

Filtration Stages: 4-stage

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Voice Control

Filter Life: 9000 hours

FAQs

Question : How often should I replace the filters in an air purifier?

Ans : The filter replacement frequency depends on the air purifier model and usage. HEPA filters typically last between 6-12 months, while carbon filters may need to be replaced every 3-6 months. Always refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Question : Can air purifiers help reduce pet allergies?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters can trap pet dander, hair, and allergens, significantly improving indoor air quality for allergy sufferers.

Question : What is the ideal room size for an air purifier?

Ans : Air purifiers specify their coverage area in square feet. Always choose a model that matches or exceeds the size of the room for effective purification.

Question : What are the benefits of using a smart air purifier?

Ans : Smart air purifiers allow you to control air quality remotely via apps, monitor AQI in real-time, and integrate with voice assistants like Alexa or Google Home for added convenience.

