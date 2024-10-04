The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has arrived, bringing shoppers exceptional opportunities to snag unbeatable deals on a wide range of products. This year, Samsung TVs are at the forefront, with jaw-dropping discounts of over 60% off! Whether you're looking to elevate your home theatre experience with stunning visuals or seeking smart technology features, there’s a perfect Samsung TV waiting for you. This sale is the ideal chance to transform your entertainment space without breaking the bank. With limited-time offers and an extensive selection, you won't want to miss out. Get ready to shop smart and enjoy fantastic savings during this year’s Great Indian Festival!

1. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV

The Samsung 55-inch NEO QLED TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD experience with a 100 Hz refresh rate, providing smooth motion for games and videos. Quantum Dot technology and HDR10+ deliver vibrant colours and deep contrast. The TV supports multiple smart features, including DLNA Mirroring, Tap View, and Multi-View. It also has powerful 60W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus for immersive sound. This smart TV is compatible with streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube, and it offers excellent connectivity with 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports. This TV is available at a discount during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 100 Hz

Sound Output: 60W with Dolby Digital Plus

Smart Features: Tap View, Wireless Dex, FreeSync Premium Pro

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

2. Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers vibrant picture quality with a sleek, slim design. Its Dynamic Crystal Color and 4K Crystal Processor ensure stunning visuals, while the LED panel supports HDR10+ for sharp contrast and detail. Smart features like mobile mirroring, Auto Game Mode, and Bluetooth allow easy connectivity, while its Dolby Digital Plus-powered 20W speakers deliver crisp sound. Ideal for watching movies, gaming, or streaming content, this TV enhances your entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Audio: 20W Dolby Digital Plus, Adaptive Sound

Display Features: HDR10+, Dynamic Crystal Color, Motion Xcelerator

3. Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

The Samsung Wondertainment 32-inch Smart TV offers HD-ready resolution (1366x768) with a 60Hz refresh rate for clear visuals. Its smart features include access to OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video via hotkeys, along with Samsung TV Plus and a Smart Browser. With a 20W Dolby Digital Plus sound output and connectivity options like Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, and Ethernet, it's designed for versatile entertainment. It also features screen sharing and a slim design for a modern look.

Specifications of Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

Screen size: 32 inches

Resolution: 1366x768 (HD Ready)

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Sound output: 20W (Dolby Digital Plus)

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Smart TV features: Screen share, OTT hotkeys, Personal Computer mode

4. Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

The Samsung 85-inch 8K Ultra HD Neo QLED TV offers an impressive visual and audio experience. With its 8K resolution and advanced Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, the display delivers sharp, vibrant colours and deep contrasts. It has built-in voice assistants, Dolby Atmos sound, and multiple smart TV features like screen mirroring and app casting. This TV also includes 4 HDMI and 3 USB ports, making it highly connectable for gaming and media. Ideal for home entertainment, it supports streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube, while providing an immersive viewing experience. Grab this smart TV deal on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Screen Size: 214 cm (85 inches)

Resolution: 8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320)

Sound: 90W output with Dolby Atmos and Woofer

Connectivity: 4 HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 8K

Display Features: Neo Quantum HDR 8K Pro, Quantum Dot, and Ultra Viewing Angle

5. Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

The Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD display with a resolution of 3840x2160 and a 100Hz refresh rate. It features 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for various connectivity options. The TV delivers immersive sound with 60W output, Dolby Atmos, and surround sound. Smart features like screen mirroring, wireless Dex, and Auto Game Mode make it versatile. Its Quantum Dot technology ensures 100% colour volume and excellent picture quality, while Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro enhances fast-moving scenes.

Specifications of Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution

100Hz refresh rate

4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

60W speakers with Dolby Atmos and surround sound

Quantum Dot technology with 100% colour volume

Neo Quantum Processor 4K

More smart TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

6. Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV

Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV offers vibrant visuals and smart features, making it ideal for entertainment. Its Full HD resolution (1920x1080) delivers clear picture quality, while the 50 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth performance. With 2 HDMI ports, USB, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connectivity, it's easy to link to external devices like gaming consoles or PCs. Dolby Digital Plus-powered 20W speakers deliver rich sound, and smart features like screen mirroring and app support enhance convenience.

Specifications of Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV

43-inch Full HD (1920x1080)

50Hz Refresh Rate

20W Dolby Digital Plus speakers

2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

SmartThings app support

Hyper Real Picture Engine

7. Samsung 55 inch Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Samsung 55 inch Frame Series is a 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV with stunning picture quality and design. It features a resolution of 3840 x 2160 with a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. This TV has advanced smart features like AI Upscale, Quantum HDR, and a Neo Quantum Processor. With 40W Dolby Atmos sound and adaptive sound technology, it delivers immersive audio. The matte display, wide viewing angle, and Quantum Dot technology ensure vibrant colours from all angles, perfect for movies or gaming.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inch Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 100 Hertz

Sound: 40W Dolby Atmos, 2.2 channel

Connectivity: 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports

Display: Quantum Dot with 100% colour volume

Smart TV Features: Neo Quantum Processor, Quantum HDR, AI Upscale

8. Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV delivers a stunning Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution, ensuring sharp and clear visuals. It has a 50Hz refresh rate and offers vibrant colours with HDR support and UHD Dimming. The TV comes with 20W speakers and Q-Symphony for an enhanced audio experience. It supports multiple smart features like Bixby, Apple AirPlay, SmartThings Hub, and a web browser. With 3 HDMI ports, USB-A, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, it's perfect for seamless device integration. Amazon is offering a massive discount on this smart TV.

Specifications of Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

4K Ultra HD Resolution (3840x2160)

50Hz Refresh Rate

3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB-A Port

20W Speaker Output with Q-Symphony

Crystal Processor 4K with HDR support

Smart Features: Bixby, Apple AirPlay, SmartThings Hub

9. Samsung QE1D Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

The Samsung QE1D Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV delivers stunning visuals with its 4K resolution and Quantum HDR. It features 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB-A ports for seamless connectivity with external devices. The 20W speakers, enhanced by Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound, provide immersive audio. Smart features include Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and screen mirroring. The TV's Quantum Processor Lite 4K ensures superior performance, while its Dual LED technology enhances contrast and colours.

Specifications of Samsung QE1D Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 20W speakers, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound

Display: Quantum HDR, Dual LED, 4K Upscaling

Smart Features: Bixby, Apple AirPlay, SmartThings Hub, Multi View

10. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is an affordable smart TV with a 32-inch HD Ready LED display that offers clear, vibrant visuals. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz for smooth viewing, 2 HDMI ports for connecting external devices, and 1 USB port for media playback. The sound system features 20 watts output with Dolby Digital Plus for an immersive audio experience. It also includes smart features like screen sharing, personal computer mode, and a content guide. A sleek design and a 1-year warranty (plus an extra year on the panel) make it a reliable choice.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Ports: 2 HDMI, 1 USB

Sound Output: 20 Watts with Dolby Digital Plus

Smart TV Features: Screen share, personal computer mode, content guide

Warranty: 1-year full warranty, additional 1-year panel warranty

Check out more Samsung TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

FAQs

Question : What discounts can I expect on Samsung TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

Ans : You can enjoy discounts of over 60% on a wide selection of Samsung TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This is a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system at an unbeatable price.

Question : When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start and end?

Ans : The sale typically kicks off in early October and lasts for several days, ending just before Diwali. Check Amazon’s website for specific dates to ensure you don’t miss out on these incredible deals.

Question : Are there any specific Samsung TV models on sale?

Ans : Yes, the sale features a variety of Samsung TV models, including 4K UHD, QLED, and Smart TVs. Be sure to browse the selection to find the model that best suits your entertainment needs.

Question : Can I return a Samsung TV purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, Samsung TVs purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are eligible for return within Amazon’s standard return policy. Make sure to review the return terms on your purchase to avoid any issues.

Question : Are there additional offers or cashback available with these deals?

Ans : Many products in the sale may come with additional offers, such as cashback or no-cost EMI options, depending on your payment method. Check the product details for any special promotions available during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

