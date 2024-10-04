Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV offers vibrant visuals and smart features, making it ideal for entertainment. Its Full HD resolution (1920x1080) delivers clear picture quality, while the 50 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth performance. With 2 HDMI ports, USB, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connectivity, it's easy to link to external devices like gaming consoles or PCs. Dolby Digital Plus-powered 20W speakers deliver rich sound, and smart features like screen mirroring and app support enhance convenience.

The Samsung 55 inch Frame Series is a 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV with stunning picture quality and design. It features a resolution of 3840 x 2160 with a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. This TV has advanced smart features like AI Upscale, Quantum HDR, and a Neo Quantum Processor. With 40W Dolby Atmos sound and adaptive sound technology, it delivers immersive audio. The matte display, wide viewing angle, and Quantum Dot technology ensure vibrant colours from all angles, perfect for movies or gaming.

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV delivers a stunning Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution, ensuring sharp and clear visuals. It has a 50Hz refresh rate and offers vibrant colours with HDR support and UHD Dimming. The TV comes with 20W speakers and Q-Symphony for an enhanced audio experience. It supports multiple smart features like Bixby, Apple AirPlay, SmartThings Hub, and a web browser. With 3 HDMI ports, USB-A, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, it's perfect for seamless device integration. Amazon is offering a massive discount on this smart TV.

The Samsung QE1D Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV delivers stunning visuals with its 4K resolution and Quantum HDR. It features 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB-A ports for seamless connectivity with external devices. The 20W speakers, enhanced by Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound, provide immersive audio. Smart features include Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and screen mirroring. The TV's Quantum Processor Lite 4K ensures superior performance, while its Dual LED technology enhances contrast and colours.

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is an affordable smart TV with a 32-inch HD Ready LED display that offers clear, vibrant visuals. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz for smooth viewing, 2 HDMI ports for connecting external devices, and 1 USB port for media playback. The sound system features 20 watts output with Dolby Digital Plus for an immersive audio experience. It also includes smart features like screen sharing, personal computer mode, and a content guide. A sleek design and a 1-year warranty (plus an extra year on the panel) make it a reliable choice.

Check out more Samsung TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

FAQs

Question : What discounts can I expect on Samsung TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

Ans : You can enjoy discounts of over 60% on a wide selection of Samsung TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This is a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system at an unbeatable price.

Question : When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start and end?

Ans : The sale typically kicks off in early October and lasts for several days, ending just before Diwali. Check Amazon’s website for specific dates to ensure you don’t miss out on these incredible deals.

Question : Are there any specific Samsung TV models on sale?

Ans : Yes, the sale features a variety of Samsung TV models, including 4K UHD, QLED, and Smart TVs. Be sure to browse the selection to find the model that best suits your entertainment needs.

Question : Can I return a Samsung TV purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, Samsung TVs purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are eligible for return within Amazon’s standard return policy. Make sure to review the return terms on your purchase to avoid any issues.

Question : Are there additional offers or cashback available with these deals?

Ans : Many products in the sale may come with additional offers, such as cashback or no-cost EMI options, depending on your payment method. Check the product details for any special promotions available during the Great Indian Festival Sale.